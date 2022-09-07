ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

BGR.com

The #1 Netflix show in the world right now is getting trashed by critics

Critics and fans, a recent Bloomberg headline declared, have never disagreed more about movies. While that’s certainly true and we’re seeing that disparity over and over again these days, especially with Netflix titles like The Gray Man, the same is true for streaming TV shows, as well. And it’s not just a mismatch between what critics and viewers say. There’s also a bit of a chasm between what viewers say … and what those same viewers actually do. Case in point? Look no further than the newly released Netflix series Echoes.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

D23: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Takes Audiences Under the Scene with 5 New Clips

The audience at D23 was the first to see five clips from James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Marking the finale of D23’s second day of film reveals, primarily focused on Lucasfilm and Marvel, James Cameron joined Hall D23 by video to let the audience know they’d be seeing footage from his long (very long) awaited sequel in 3D. After being given special 3D glasses, fans were shown five clips. The first boasted the wonders of the upcoming film’s 3D capabilities in a sequence of several Na’vi swimming. There’s a crispness that is exquisite to see, though it will be...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

The Internet Has Gone Mad: TikTok 'Time Traveller' Claims To Know Exact Date The Queen Will Die

Say what? While the world wide web is filled with bizarre claims, this one may just take the cake.The other day, a TikTok user who goes by the username @timetraveler_2082 claimed they're from the future, and they're using the social media app to share what allegedly happens in years to come."I am a real time traveller," the text in the video states before claiming that "in 2023, Big Ben collapses due to an unexpected earthquake." Their next anecdote is that the long-awaited seventh installment of the Grand Theft Auto video games will be released in 2030.The TikTokker then alleges that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
EW.com

Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate

Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
ELECTIONS

