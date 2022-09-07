Read full article on original website
Related
The #1 Netflix show in the world right now is getting trashed by critics
Critics and fans, a recent Bloomberg headline declared, have never disagreed more about movies. While that’s certainly true and we’re seeing that disparity over and over again these days, especially with Netflix titles like The Gray Man, the same is true for streaming TV shows, as well. And it’s not just a mismatch between what critics and viewers say. There’s also a bit of a chasm between what viewers say … and what those same viewers actually do. Case in point? Look no further than the newly released Netflix series Echoes.
5 new Netflix titles released today, including 1 you can’t miss
From a new feature film starring the always effervescent Lili Reinhart to a handful of new series and movies from around the world, today’s batch of new Netflix releases, as always, should have something for everyone. Below, we’ll run down the newest titles hitting the streaming service today. As...
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
D23: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Takes Audiences Under the Scene with 5 New Clips
The audience at D23 was the first to see five clips from James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Marking the finale of D23’s second day of film reveals, primarily focused on Lucasfilm and Marvel, James Cameron joined Hall D23 by video to let the audience know they’d be seeing footage from his long (very long) awaited sequel in 3D. After being given special 3D glasses, fans were shown five clips. The first boasted the wonders of the upcoming film’s 3D capabilities in a sequence of several Na’vi swimming. There’s a crispness that is exquisite to see, though it will be...
RELATED PEOPLE
Breathtaking new Avatar 2 footage shown behind closed doors at D23
We've got the lowdown on the six new Avatar: The Way of the Water scenes shown at D23. New footage for Avatar: The Way of Water has been unveiled behind closed doors at D23 – and Total Film was on the ground in our 3D glasses to catch it on the big screen.
epicstream.com
George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star
George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
Good luck sleeping after you watch this shocking Netflix docuseries
“This is what I remember,” offers the old woman wearing prison garb as she stares at the camera in the trailer for Season 3 of the Netflix true-crime docuseries I Am A Killer. “I was laying down, but I was awake.”. She has a blank expression on her face...
Insanely Cute Clip Of Keanu Reeves Telling Drew Barrymore She Can Be A Lover AND A Fighter Is Running Around On The Internet Again
Is it time to put this well-loved Keanu Reeves quote on bumper stickers around the world?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending… The post Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours appeared first on Outsider.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie
On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Tom Cruise Reportedly Stepping Away From Church of Scientology, But Is It True?
Is Tom Cruise parting ways with the Church of Scientology? As reported in this week's edition of the National Enquirer, Cruise is withdrawing from the controversial religion after its latest scandal. But that might be far from the truth. According to the tabloid, via Suggest, That '70s Show actor Danny...
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
The Internet Has Gone Mad: TikTok 'Time Traveller' Claims To Know Exact Date The Queen Will Die
Say what? While the world wide web is filled with bizarre claims, this one may just take the cake.The other day, a TikTok user who goes by the username @timetraveler_2082 claimed they're from the future, and they're using the social media app to share what allegedly happens in years to come."I am a real time traveller," the text in the video states before claiming that "in 2023, Big Ben collapses due to an unexpected earthquake." Their next anecdote is that the long-awaited seventh installment of the Grand Theft Auto video games will be released in 2030.The TikTokker then alleges that...
John Travolta’s Sister Was Actually In ‘Grease’ — Can You Spot Her?
Two members of the John Travolta family starred in Grease, but many people’s attention was focused on the second one, John Travolta. Ellen Travolta, John Travolta’s elder sister, made a cameo appearance as one of the waitresses at the Frosty Palace Diner. Ellen is a TV and Broadway...
Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Celebrates Physical Transformation With Before & After Photo
Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace Cyrus revealed how much healthier he is both physically and mentally after a rather difficult year. The 33-year-old musician took to his Twitter on Wednesday, August 17 to share side-by-side shirtless photos of himself; one before the transformation journey and one after, where he clearly looks much more fit (see below).
Jamie Foxx Has Stunned The Internet With His Flawless Impression Of Donald Trump
I'm sharing this not to bring attention to Donald Trump, but to showcase the sheer talent and brilliance of Jamie Foxx.
EW.com
Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate
Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
Comments / 0