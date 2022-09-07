The audience at D23 was the first to see five clips from James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Marking the finale of D23’s second day of film reveals, primarily focused on Lucasfilm and Marvel, James Cameron joined Hall D23 by video to let the audience know they’d be seeing footage from his long (very long) awaited sequel in 3D. After being given special 3D glasses, fans were shown five clips. The first boasted the wonders of the upcoming film’s 3D capabilities in a sequence of several Na’vi swimming. There’s a crispness that is exquisite to see, though it will be...

MOVIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO