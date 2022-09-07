ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

Used cooking oil stolen from Hendersonville restaurant

By Emily Luxen
 4 days ago
A cooking oil caper at a local restaurant has Hendersonville police scratching their heads.

Police said around 1:55 a.m. on Sept. 6, a company that picks up used cooking oil arrived at the Taco Bell on West Main Street and caught two grease grabbers in the act. Officers were alerted and arrested the men just down the road from the restaurant.

"They were in a big white truck that had basically outfitted to commit this type of crime," said Sgt. Nicholas Edwards with the Hendersonville Police Department. "We were able to recover the oil and have it returned."

The two men were identified as Lin Tianbao, 28, and Xu Zou, 31. Both suspects were charged with theft over $2,500, and Lin Tianbao was also charged with attempted burglary.

Edwards said this was the first time he had heard of someone committing this type of crime in Hendersonville. However, he learned across the country, it is more common.

Cooking oil is valuable because it can be converted to biodiesel, an alternative to petroleum diesel that can be used for transportation fuel and heating. It is also known as yellow grease, and it can be used in soaps and shampoos, pet food, detergents and more.

Ace Grease Service, Inc. picks up used cooking oil at businesses across nine states and serves the Nashville market. Officials said it is safe to say cooking oil thefts are on the rise.

"Just in the last three months, our customers have filed reports in Nashville, Memphis and Kansas City," said Elizabeth Schaffer, the HR Manager for Ace Grease Service, Inc. "We've had an arrest in Kansas City."

Schaffer said the company continues to work with clients to increase security by using theft deterrent containers, installing cameras, and encouraging them to look out for unmarked trucks or unrecognizable people on their property.

Hendersonville police also asked business owners to be aware they may be targeted.

"If you see anything suspicious, don’t hesitate to call us," said Edwards.

Tianbao and Zou are both scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Session Court on Oct. 12, 2022, at 9 a.m.

Police ask anyone with information on this case please call and report the information to the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.

