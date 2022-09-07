Read full article on original website
Fans are whooping after a ‘View’ co-host nearly ended the show 20 minutes early
Whoopi Goldberg is the personification of the phrase, “Not today,” as she tried to sign off on The View 20 minutes early. Look — we get it; we’ve all been there, in the thick of “one of those days” where you’re just ready to call it quits early. Luckily, those moments are usually not caught on camera for public display.
Kit Harington praises ‘House of the Dragon,’ and the fandom goes wild
Kit Harington is far from irrelevant these days so far as the Game of Thrones fandom is concerned. Unlike most of his co-stars, the actor is returning soon with a Jon Snow sequel series. Before that, Kit is paying tribute to House of the Dragon by praising its boldness for taking the story down a completely unexplored period in the Seven Kingdoms.
‘House of the Dragon’ fans wonder if and when things will start to get frisky
House of the Dragon has already gotten enough right to be hailed a worthy successor to Game of Thrones, but by now, many fans are probably wondering the same thing: Where did all the sex go?. When the original series premiered in 2011, it drew a lot of backlash and...
Harry and Meghan’s children are officially Prince and Princess, but it could change
Prince Charles is now king, which means that both Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie and Lilibeth, will receive the royal title of Prince and Princess. But, despite the good news, there are fears that their titles could be revoked once the King is coronated to the throne. And once that happens, it will further dictate the strained relationship both Harry and Markle have with the Royal family.
The BBC confirms that Meghan Markle won’t join the Royal Family in Balmoral
World news is currently dominated by the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Many members of the Royal family had traveled to the Queen’s estate in Balmoral, Scotland, to be at her side at the end. Her children are already present, with her grandchildren and other members of the immediate family also making the trip for her last “peaceful” moments.
King Charles III allegedly said that Meghan Markle was not welcome at the Queen’s deathbed
According to a report this morning from The Sun, King Charles III allegedly told Harry, the Duke of Sussex, that it would be inappropriate for his wife to come with him to say goodbye to the Queen. Harry thus traveled alone to Balmoral Castle, the Scottish estate, which acts as something of a holiday home for the Royal Family, where his grandmother was ailing and ultimately passed away.
Rainbows appear over Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle as Britain mourns the Queen’s passing
The sad news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II was marked by an unusual and beautiful event over Buckingham Palace on Thursday — a double rainbow. Not to be outdone, a rainbow appeared at Windsor Castle as well. Upon learning the news that her health was in jeopardy,...
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
What is Prince Andrew’s place in the Royal Line of Succession?
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96. The Royal Family were present for her “peaceful” death at the Royal Estate in Balmoral, British TV has interrupted all programming, presenters donned black ties and the overall mood in England is gloomy. The Queen’s dealh is a...
‘Blonde’ reviews are split down the middle on Netflix’s NC-17 Marilyn Monroe biopic
Ana de Armas is soon making her debut as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde, an NC-17 movie that doesn’t sugarcoat anything when it comes to the sexually charged and sometimes violent life of the blonde bombshell. This is the first NC-17 movie to ever grace the streaming...
‘Black Adam’ star reveals how real-world politics influenced the movie
When DC fans checked out the new Black Adam trailer that just arrived last night, they were probably mostly thinking “woohoo, Doctor Fate!”, or, “wait, Viola Davis is in this?”. Apparently, though, there might be more to the long-awaited Dwayne Johnson movie than meets the eye, as...
Charlie Cox teases a ‘fun, cheeky, and flirty’ appearance in ‘She-Hulk’
For reasons we’re struggling to explain, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law officially ranks as the Marvel Cinematic Universe project with the lowest user rating on Rotten Tomatoes, having even managed to slip below the horrendous Inhumans. Clearly, a lot of people have issues with the show, but everyone’s fully on board with Charlie Cox’s impending appearance as Daredevil.
Florence Pugh once again declines to comment on a story revolving around Olivia Wilde
Once again, Florence Pugh is apparently taking the high road when it comes to making any kind of remark revolving around the drama surrounding Olivia Wilde and the film Don’t Worry Darling. While rumors persist that star Pugh quietly had a falling out with director Wilde during filming, such...
‘Secret Invasion’ supporters are thrilled it won’t be a superhero show
As we’ve been conditioned to expect from Kevin Feige and his team any time they roll up to a major event, the Marvel Cinematic Universe came out all guns blazing at yesterday’s D23 Expo, unleashing a tidal wave of major updates that have cleared up many lingering questions we had for Phases Four and Five. One of the biggest talking points had nothing to do with superheroes, though, with the first Secret Invasion trailer teasing a political conspiracy thriller that puts Nick Fury front and center for the first time.
Watch: James Corden opens ‘The Late Late Show’ with speech about the Queen
With the news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, James Corden chose to do a cold open for the The Late Late Show to give a short speech in tribute to Her Majesty. Corden, who was born and raised in England, just began his eighth and final...
Is Netflix’s ‘The Imperfects’ based on a book?
If anyone is craving another movie or series filled with CGI monsters (with Marvel not releasing one anytime soon), then there’s good news. The wait is over, thanks to Netflix’s September 8 release of the much-anticipated fantasy horror adventure series, The Imperfects. The series follows a group of teenagers with supernatural abilities who form a group to hunt the evil scientist who is performs experiments on them that turns them into monsters.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: HBO scrambles to fix ‘House of the Dragon’ CGI error as cable ratings take a nosedive
House of the Dragon is determined to ride the streak of its successful debut to the end, and with only three episodes of the first season released so far, the show hasn’t stumbled for so much as a minute in its runtime, even if stray green screen CGI gloves are already giving the producers a lot of grief. Here’s your daily news roundup of everything significant that happened to Westeros and its live-action cinematic canon on HBO.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the Commonwealth mourns the loss of its longest-reigning ruler. Markle and Harry may have effectively emancipated themselves from the Royal Family, but the duo’s company Archewell has updated its entire website to pay tribute to Her Majesty. No links are available, with every page on the site redirecting to a page mourning her loss.
Controversial NC-17 biopic ‘Blonde’ debuts with strong Rotten Tomatoes score despite mixed reception
Ana de Armas’s latest film Blonde which chronicles Marilyn Monroe’s life, has received a glowing Rotten Tomatoes score, despite what initially looked like a divisive reaction. After debuting to an incredible 14-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival, the biopic has received a good reception on Rotten Tomatoes...
Fans furious as an acclaimed comic book show gets canned after one season
All of the critical adulation in the world for a TV series doesn’t mean a damn thing if not enough people check it out to merit further seasons, something Prime Video’s Paper Girls has discovered after being canceled just eight episodes in. Despite boasting a Certified Fresh Rotten...
