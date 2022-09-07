ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

wegotthiscovered.com

Kit Harington praises ‘House of the Dragon,’ and the fandom goes wild

Kit Harington is far from irrelevant these days so far as the Game of Thrones fandom is concerned. Unlike most of his co-stars, the actor is returning soon with a Jon Snow sequel series. Before that, Kit is paying tribute to House of the Dragon by praising its boldness for taking the story down a completely unexplored period in the Seven Kingdoms.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Harry and Meghan’s children are officially Prince and Princess, but it could change

Prince Charles is now king, which means that both Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie and Lilibeth, will receive the royal title of Prince and Princess. But, despite the good news, there are fears that their titles could be revoked once the King is coronated to the throne. And once that happens, it will further dictate the strained relationship both Harry and Markle have with the Royal family.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The BBC confirms that Meghan Markle won’t join the Royal Family in Balmoral

World news is currently dominated by the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Many members of the Royal family had traveled to the Queen’s estate in Balmoral, Scotland, to be at her side at the end. Her children are already present, with her grandchildren and other members of the immediate family also making the trip for her last “peaceful” moments.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

King Charles III allegedly said that Meghan Markle was not welcome at the Queen’s deathbed

According to a report this morning from The Sun, King Charles III allegedly told Harry, the Duke of Sussex, that it would be inappropriate for his wife to come with him to say goodbye to the Queen. Harry thus traveled alone to Balmoral Castle, the Scottish estate, which acts as something of a holiday home for the Royal Family, where his grandmother was ailing and ultimately passed away.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

What is Prince Andrew’s place in the Royal Line of Succession?

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96. The Royal Family were present for her “peaceful” death at the Royal Estate in Balmoral, British TV has interrupted all programming, presenters donned black ties and the overall mood in England is gloomy. The Queen’s dealh is a...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Adam’ star reveals how real-world politics influenced the movie

When DC fans checked out the new Black Adam trailer that just arrived last night, they were probably mostly thinking “woohoo, Doctor Fate!”, or, “wait, Viola Davis is in this?”. Apparently, though, there might be more to the long-awaited Dwayne Johnson movie than meets the eye, as...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Charlie Cox teases a ‘fun, cheeky, and flirty’ appearance in ‘She-Hulk’

For reasons we’re struggling to explain, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law officially ranks as the Marvel Cinematic Universe project with the lowest user rating on Rotten Tomatoes, having even managed to slip below the horrendous Inhumans. Clearly, a lot of people have issues with the show, but everyone’s fully on board with Charlie Cox’s impending appearance as Daredevil.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Secret Invasion’ supporters are thrilled it won’t be a superhero show

As we’ve been conditioned to expect from Kevin Feige and his team any time they roll up to a major event, the Marvel Cinematic Universe came out all guns blazing at yesterday’s D23 Expo, unleashing a tidal wave of major updates that have cleared up many lingering questions we had for Phases Four and Five. One of the biggest talking points had nothing to do with superheroes, though, with the first Secret Invasion trailer teasing a political conspiracy thriller that puts Nick Fury front and center for the first time.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Is Netflix’s ‘The Imperfects’ based on a book?

If anyone is craving another movie or series filled with CGI monsters (with Marvel not releasing one anytime soon), then there’s good news. The wait is over, thanks to Netflix’s September 8 release of the much-anticipated fantasy horror adventure series, The Imperfects. The series follows a group of teenagers with supernatural abilities who form a group to hunt the evil scientist who is performs experiments on them that turns them into monsters.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: HBO scrambles to fix ‘House of the Dragon’ CGI error as cable ratings take a nosedive

House of the Dragon is determined to ride the streak of its successful debut to the end, and with only three episodes of the first season released so far, the show hasn’t stumbled for so much as a minute in its runtime, even if stray green screen CGI gloves are already giving the producers a lot of grief. Here’s your daily news roundup of everything significant that happened to Westeros and its live-action cinematic canon on HBO.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the Commonwealth mourns the loss of its longest-reigning ruler. Markle and Harry may have effectively emancipated themselves from the Royal Family, but the duo’s company Archewell has updated its entire website to pay tribute to Her Majesty. No links are available, with every page on the site redirecting to a page mourning her loss.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans furious as an acclaimed comic book show gets canned after one season

All of the critical adulation in the world for a TV series doesn’t mean a damn thing if not enough people check it out to merit further seasons, something Prime Video’s Paper Girls has discovered after being canceled just eight episodes in. Despite boasting a Certified Fresh Rotten...
TV SERIES

