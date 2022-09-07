Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
'Home With Hope' closure displaces 12 residents
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Contractors recently found a sinkhole and other issues at a sober living apartment complex in Lafayette. Twelve women are now displaced until renovations are finished. One of them, Hannah Williams, finds herself at a new sober living home in Lafayette after Home With Hope's women's...
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Marathon on Dale Drive has gas for $3.79 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Sagamore Parkway has gas for...
WLFI.com
New Public Works Campus coming to Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — City officials gathered Wednesday morning to break ground on a new Public Works Campus in Lafayette. Those officials included Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski and State Rep. Sheila Klinker. They gathered at the site of the new campus which is located at 3601 McCarty Lane in Lafayette.
Community steps in when Boone County 'sculpture farm' needed sprucing up
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Ernie Taylor's work has brought joy to so many over the years. People driving by his farm off State Road 32 often stop to take pictures of Taylor's large metal creations. 13News visited with him as the community steps in to help him spruce things up.
1 dead after argument at Howard Co. campsite turns into gunfire
GREENTOWN, Ind. — One man is dead and another has been arrested after an argument between the two of them at a Howard County campsite turned into gunfire Saturday morning, police said. Police were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. Saturday after a caller said a shooting had just happened at the Howard County Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds […]
rejournals.com
Dead mall in Indiana town to become mixed-use retail, housing development
A “dead mall” once considered an eyesore in the Indiana town of Logansport is being transformed into a retail and housing hub local leaders call “transformative.”. The Junction at Logansport is taking shape on Logansport’s east side, generating renewed interest in a part of town long neglected by many.
Fishers police investigate shooting along I-69
FISHERS, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a shooting on a Hamilton County highway. Police were called to Interstate 69 around the 207 mile marker, which is just north of 116th Street, around 3 p.m. Saturday. Police haven't shared many details, but confirm an active investigation into a...
WLFI.com
CityBus Flex Service marks 1 year in operation
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Residents near downtown Lafayette have been taking advantage of an on-demand transit service for the past year. Now officials say the program could expand because of the success. The CityBus Flex Service has been in operation since August of last year. The program is...
WLFI.com
'Club 53' returns to create fun, inclusive space
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — After debuting last year, one Greater Lafayette organization is ready to bring back a popular series of events. Organizers hope the monthly fundraisers draw big crowds and even bigger smiles. "It's something that they don't typically get to do, but people their age get...
WLFI.com
Duke Energy awards $16,000 to Food Finders
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Food Finders Food Bank is getting $16,000 to help fight hunger thanks to Duke Energy. The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding nearly $100,000 in grants to local food pantries and community organizations across the state. The grants will support the purchase of canned goods, fresh produce and essential supplies.
Current Publishing
Indiana American Water plans water main flushing
Indiana American Water will perform water main flushing in the downtown Noblesville area beginning overnight starting Sept. 11 that will continue Sept. 12 during the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The company will flush the remaining areas of Noblesville and the northern parts of Fishers during the weekdays...
WIBC.com
Avoiding I-69 After a Shooting
FISHERS – If you’re planning on driving around mile-marker 207 on northbound I-69 anytime soon, you might want to rethink your route. Fishers police are asking people to avoid the area after a shooting occurred there Saturday afternoon. They say the incident was not random. On their social...
WANE-TV
Highway worker struck twice on I-69 overpass
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A highway worker was struck by two vehicles as he walked along an overpass over Interstate 69 in DeKalb County early Tuesday. The incident happened along C.R. 11-A at Interstate 69, just south of Auburn, around 7:45 a.m. According to an Indiana State Police report,...
WLFI.com
Person of interest in Lafayette homicide arrested in Arkansas
Police in Little Rock have arrested a person of interest in a homicide that happened in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot on Sunday, September 4. Person of interest in Lafayette homicide arrested in Arkansas. Police in Little Rock have arrested a person of interest in a homicide that happened in...
Pittsboro 19-year-old charged with reckless homicide 1 year after crash that killed man in parked truck
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Pittsboro man has been charged with reckless homicide and drunk driving, more than one year after a Lebanon man in a parked truck was killed in a head-on crash in rural Boone County. On July 24, 2021, police responded to a crash at County Road 25 West and County Road […]
Fox 59
First BJ’s Wholesale Club in Indiana coming to Noblesville
INDIANAPOLIS — Audrey McClelland of BJ’s Wholesale Club joined us Wednesday to talk about the perks of membership, including saving up to 25% off grocery store prices, 10 cents off a gallon of gas and having a one-stop shop for food, household items, clothes, books and more. McClelland...
Police looking for person of interest in Walmart parking lot shooting
Police are looking for help finding a person of interest in a weekend shooting at a Lafayette Walmart.
WANE-TV
Police look for person who fired shots in Marion
MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Marion have asked for the public’s help as they search for the person who fired several gunshots on the city’s southeast side Tuesday afternoon. Police were called around 4:30 p.m. to the area of East 35th Street and Home Avenue on...
UAW workers go on strike at Stellantis plant in Indiana
UAW union members have gone on strike at the Stellantis casting plant in Indiana. They cite health and safety issues, specifically the company's alleged refusal to replace the plant's HVAC system.
wibqam.com
‘No coincidence’: Former FBI agent weighs in on ongoing river search in Peru
PERU, Ind. — Indiana State Police still aren’t saying anything about ongoing searches of the Wabash River near the home of a man who has been tied to the Delphi Murder Investigation. For three weeks now, Indiana State Police have been searching the river but won’t say what...
