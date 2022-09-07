ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

WLFI.com

'Home With Hope' closure displaces 12 residents

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Contractors recently found a sinkhole and other issues at a sober living apartment complex in Lafayette. Twelve women are now displaced until renovations are finished. One of them, Hannah Williams, finds herself at a new sober living home in Lafayette after Home With Hope's women's...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Marathon on Dale Drive has gas for $3.79 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Sagamore Parkway has gas for...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

New Public Works Campus coming to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — City officials gathered Wednesday morning to break ground on a new Public Works Campus in Lafayette. Those officials included Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski and State Rep. Sheila Klinker. They gathered at the site of the new campus which is located at 3601 McCarty Lane in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

1 dead after argument at Howard Co. campsite turns into gunfire

GREENTOWN, Ind. — One man is dead and another has been arrested after an argument between the two of them at a Howard County campsite turned into gunfire Saturday morning, police said. Police were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. Saturday after a caller said a shooting had just happened at the Howard County Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds […]
GREENTOWN, IN
rejournals.com

Dead mall in Indiana town to become mixed-use retail, housing development

A “dead mall” once considered an eyesore in the Indiana town of Logansport is being transformed into a retail and housing hub local leaders call “transformative.”. The Junction at Logansport is taking shape on Logansport’s east side, generating renewed interest in a part of town long neglected by many.
LOGANSPORT, IN
WTHR

Fishers police investigate shooting along I-69

FISHERS, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a shooting on a Hamilton County highway. Police were called to Interstate 69 around the 207 mile marker, which is just north of 116th Street, around 3 p.m. Saturday. Police haven't shared many details, but confirm an active investigation into a...
FISHERS, IN
WLFI.com

CityBus Flex Service marks 1 year in operation

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Residents near downtown Lafayette have been taking advantage of an on-demand transit service for the past year. Now officials say the program could expand because of the success. The CityBus Flex Service has been in operation since August of last year. The program is...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

'Club 53' returns to create fun, inclusive space

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — After debuting last year, one Greater Lafayette organization is ready to bring back a popular series of events. Organizers hope the monthly fundraisers draw big crowds and even bigger smiles. "It's something that they don't typically get to do, but people their age get...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Duke Energy awards $16,000 to Food Finders

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Food Finders Food Bank is getting $16,000 to help fight hunger thanks to Duke Energy. The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding nearly $100,000 in grants to local food pantries and community organizations across the state. The grants will support the purchase of canned goods, fresh produce and essential supplies.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Indiana American Water plans water main flushing

Indiana American Water will perform water main flushing in the downtown Noblesville area beginning overnight starting Sept. 11 that will continue Sept. 12 during the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The company will flush the remaining areas of Noblesville and the northern parts of Fishers during the weekdays...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Avoiding I-69 After a Shooting

FISHERS – If you’re planning on driving around mile-marker 207 on northbound I-69 anytime soon, you might want to rethink your route. Fishers police are asking people to avoid the area after a shooting occurred there Saturday afternoon. They say the incident was not random. On their social...
FISHERS, IN
WANE-TV

Highway worker struck twice on I-69 overpass

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A highway worker was struck by two vehicles as he walked along an overpass over Interstate 69 in DeKalb County early Tuesday. The incident happened along C.R. 11-A at Interstate 69, just south of Auburn, around 7:45 a.m. According to an Indiana State Police report,...
WLFI.com

Person of interest in Lafayette homicide arrested in Arkansas

Police in Little Rock have arrested a person of interest in a homicide that happened in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot on Sunday, September 4. Person of interest in Lafayette homicide arrested in Arkansas. Police in Little Rock have arrested a person of interest in a homicide that happened in...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

First BJ’s Wholesale Club in Indiana coming to Noblesville

INDIANAPOLIS — Audrey McClelland of BJ’s Wholesale Club joined us Wednesday to talk about the perks of membership, including saving up to 25% off grocery store prices, 10 cents off a gallon of gas and having a one-stop shop for food, household items, clothes, books and more. McClelland...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Police look for person who fired shots in Marion

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Marion have asked for the public’s help as they search for the person who fired several gunshots on the city’s southeast side Tuesday afternoon. Police were called around 4:30 p.m. to the area of East 35th Street and Home Avenue on...
MARION, IN

