Bobby Wagner: Rams thought it was a fake when I texted them saying I wanted to sign
Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner didn’t hire an agent when he hit free agency for the first time this offseason, after playing for a decade in Seattle. And that led to some confusion when he began the process of searching for a new team. Wagner signed with the Rams in...
Jimmy Garoppolo still has a right shoulder injury
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, unless he isn’t. Garoppolo, who is practicing against with the team after being relegated to pariah status for the first month of training camp, officially appeared on the injury report every day this week as having a right shoulder injury. He fully participated...
Saints sign Wyatt Davis off Giants practice squad
The Saints have added an offensive lineman to their roster ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Falcons. The Giants announced that New Orleans has signed guard Wyatt Davis off of their practice squad. The Saints have not made any announcement regarding the transaction. Davis, who is the grandson of...
Eagles nearly landed different top WR this offseason: report
The Eagles' NFL Draft night trade for A.J. Brown was a high-stakes shocker from Howie Roseman that electrified the fanbase and has football analysts everywhere high on the Birds heading into the 2022 regular season. But if it weren't for a phone call from the Los Angeles Rams on March...
Which QB has been sacked the most in a single NFL season?
The infamous title of “single-season leader for being sacked” is not a phrase anyone wants near their name. It’s pretty awful being invited to that club. With the 2022 NFL season upon us, it only makes sense that quarterbacks are antsy to stay up as much as they can. No one wants to pull a David Carr or Randall Cunningham-type season where record numbers of sacks took place.
Khalil Mack on facing Raiders: Derek Carr is my brother, guys I didn’t like aren’t there anymore
As Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack prepares to face the Raiders on Sunday, he’s not thinking about revenge. Mack was drafted by the Raiders in 2014 and traded to the Bears amid a contract dispute in 2018. Now he’s been traded to the Chargers and will face the Raiders in Week One, but he says anyone he had a problem with during his contract dispute is long gone.
Von Miller makes recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. after beating Rams
Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. won a Super Bowl ring together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, and if it were up to Miller, they’d run it back. Just on a different team. Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason and immediately got a chance to...
Javonte Williams or Melvin Gordon? Broncos intend to roll with the hot hand
The Broncos don’t have a bell cow running back. In any given game, they could. Asked by reporters on Friday how he plans to split the workload between running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon (pictured), Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett gave an answer that will drive some fantasy-football players crazy.
How Papa expects 49ers to use Lance as a dual-threat QB
In less than 48 hours, all eyes will be on Trey Lance as he makes his highly-anticipated debut as the starting quarterback for the 49ers in the season opener vs. the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. No one really knows what to expect from the 22-year-old former No. 3 pick...
Winners, losers from Bills-Rams opening night showdown
That’s how one could describe the Buffalo Bills’ commanding 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL season opener on Thursday. After the game was tied 10-10 at the end of the first half, the Bills cruised to a 21-0 point differential in the final two quarters in a statement win over the defending Super Bowl champions.
Why Mac will finish 2022 with better numbers than Tua
Former Alabama teammates Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa will face off Sunday when the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins kick off their seasons at Hard Rock Stadium. Jones is looking to take a step forward after a promising rookie campaign in Foxboro. Tagovailoa, entering Year 3 with the Dolphins, will try to establish himself as Miami's franchise quarterback under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel.
Our Eagles vs. Lions predictions for Week 1
Reuben Frank (0-0) You couldn’t have asked for the last eight months to go any better. Howie Roseman addressed every area the Eagles needed to address, Jalen Hurts showed the sort of growth in practice that he needed to show, and the Eagles arrive at their opener against the Lions Sunday with every starter – and all but one backup – healthy and ready to go. The Eagles are at full strength, the roster is loaded and the team seems focused and confident heading into Detroit, and you really never know what’s going to happen on opening day – there are always so many upsets and surprises – but they’re just clearly the better team in this one. I don’t expect things to come as easily as last year, when the Eagles led the Lions 17-0 at halftime on the way to a 44-6 win at Ford Field, but I do expect this to be a comfortable statement win to open the season and get the 2022 Eagles rolling.
Hooker, defense lead No. 24 Tennessee past No. 17 Pitt in OT
PITTSBURGH – Tennessee coach Josh Heupel isn’t sure his team would have found a way a year ago to win a game where it fumbled twice and allowed a blocked punt. All in the second half. On the road. Against a program coming off a Power Five conference title.
Will the Steelers trade Mason Rudolph?
The Steelers have three quarterbacks. At the bottom of the depth chart, post-clerical error, is Mason Rudolph. Some have wondered whether the Steelers will trade Rudolph. There have been scattered reports that they’re willing to do it, if the price is right. On Wednesday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh...
Perry: Will Pats offense unveil an Alabama-inspired wrinkle in Miami?
The element of the unknown. Bill Belichick has referenced it often ahead of his team's Week 1 matchup with the Dolphins. It's one of his standard talking points before the regular-season opener annually. "It’s opening day, nobody’s really shown anything," Belichick said this week. "We’ll see what happens first game....
Odell Beckham Jr.: “My heart” is with the Rams
Earlier this week, free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. half joked that he’d sign with the team that wins the regular-season opener in L.A. After the Bills blew out the Rams, however, OBJ sounded like a guy who remains loyal to the Rams. “My heart is wit them Rams… they...
Patriots sign Marcus Cannon to practice squad
The Patriots worked out veteran offensive lineman Marcus Cannon on Thursday. They signed him to the practice squad after the workout, Field Yates of ESPN reports. New England has Trent Brown, Isaiah Wynn, Justin Herron, Yodny Cajuste and Mike Onwenu at tackle, but Wynn (back) was limited in both practices so far this week.
Report: Colts, Quenton Nelson agree to record-breaking $80 million extension
Quenton Nelson has just made history. The Indianapolis Colts reportedly inked the 26-year-old guard to a four-year extension worth a total of $80 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That makes Nelson the highest-paid guard in NFL history. The deal also gives Nelson $60 million guaranteed. Prior to Nelson’s...
Hopefully, Lamar Jackson has a strong insurance policy
As Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson opts to proceed under the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, with $23 million in guaranteed money and no guarantees beyond that, he’s assuming the risk of an injury that would make the Ravens not want to apply the franchise tag to Jackson in 2023 — and that would make it virtually impossible for him to get a market-level deal in free agency.
The Eagles finally have a returner for opener vs. Lions
Return specialist Britain Covey’s first priority when he joined the Eagles wasn’t to show off his explosiveness or try to break off some electrifying returns. Catch the ball. And worry about the rest later. “That’s kind of what it was in college,” Covey said. “The first thing I...
