Why The Ethereum Price Could Rally Above $1,800 Before A Big Crash

The Ethereum price is following Bitcoin as the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization trend to the upside. The market is currently facing low timeframe resisting, but the general sentiment seems to have flipped bullish across the board. At the time of writing, Ethereum price trades at $1,700 with a...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Liquidates Over 100 Million As The Price Crosses $1600 Mark

The general crypto market has seen some positive price rally in 24 hours. Many of the coins are trading in greens, including Ethereum with its 7.86% gains and Bitcoin with a 2.89% surge. Other altcoins such as PancakeSwap CAKE, SHIB, Ethereum Classic ETC, and Tether USDT are also in the...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

7 Best Altcoins To Watch and Invest in During Presale 2022

One way to get in early on the top altcoins is by investing in the best presale crypto investments of 2022. Since presales are the first stage of a crypto token’s investment process, investors can get in early and potentially experience high growth on their assets. This guide will...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

5 Trending Crypto Projects Preparing for the Next Bull Run

Whether it is crypto, stocks, or commodities, buying tokens before their bull run gets you the most returns over time. It’s a no-brainer. Everyone knows that. But finding tokens before they begin their uptrend requires a lot of research. We will help you save some time. Here’s a list...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Orderbook Shows Resistance At $21,500, Will BTC Retrace?

The crypto market has returned to the green with Bitcoin price pushing north of $20,000 after a severe rejection from those levels in August. The market is heading into the weekend, and with two major events in the next few days, there could a spike in volatility. At the time...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

What Bitcoin Needs To Regain Its Higher Marks, Analyst Explains

The crypto market crash started from the Feds and its fight against inflation. The announcement to increase interest rates caused a panic that created doubts in the minds of crypto investors. As the Federal Reserve implemented the plan, the overall financial markets, including crypto, plunged. Another factor that helped push...
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Bulls Aim Past $20,000 Level – How Hard Can They Charge Forward?

Bitcoin bulls have their hands full in the next days to carry out a strong advance to lift BTC out of the pit. Throughout today’s trading session, the market’s performance has been bullish. CoinGecko reports that bulls are driving prices higher for nearly 80 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies. The site has only flagged six coins as the biggest losers so far.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Optimism (OP) Flashes Double-digit Gains, Can Bulls Push Price To $2?

The price of Optimism (OP) has struggled against tether (USDT) in recent weeks after seeing its price rejected from $2.5. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price showed some great strength bouncing off from a low of $18,500 to a high of $21,000. This movement has affected other altcoins as most cryptocurrencies produce double-digit gains, including Optimism (OP). (Data from Binance)
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

8 Best Penny Crypto for High Returns by End of 2022

Penny cryptos have tremendous upside potential because of their low price. Some crypto projects may provide investors with high returns in 2022. A major NFT project that’s currently in presale is Tamadoge. It’s a play to earn game that enables players to reach the top of the leaderboard by feeding, grooming and minting digital pets. The platform’s native token is Tamadoge, which has utility, unlike most meme coins.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Helium Coin Price Bloats 30% – Can HNT Expand Past $5?

Helium (HNT) has been flushed in green, standing out from all the reds in the crypto space. Helium intraday trading volume registers 378% plunge. Helium price has bounced back from its support key spotted at $3.4, prompting a new rally which can spike past the $5 level. Based on the...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Kyber Network (KNC) Ticks All Bullish Sentiments, Can Price Go To $3?

Kyber Network (KNC) has recently struggled against tether (USDT) after its price was rejected at $5.5. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price increased dramatically, rising from a low of $18,500 to a high of $21,000. This movement has impacted other altcoins, as most cryptocurrencies, including Kyber Network, are seeing double-digit gains (KNC). (Data from Binance)
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

7 Best Metaverse Crypto Coins to Invest in 2022

McKinsey & Co. recently released a report claiming that the metaverse could have a market cap of more than $5 trillion by 2030. With the shift towards web 3.0 and metaverse-based projects, in this guide we take a closer look at the 7 best metaverse crypto coins to invest in this year.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Detractor Peter Schiff Says It’s Time To Sell BTC, Here’s Why

Economist Peter Schiff has been actively against bitcoin for years now and has been warning investors to stay away from the digital asset. Time and time again, the economist has warned that the price of bitcoin was going to zero, and even after being wrong on multiple occasions, Schiff has not changed his stance on the digital asset. True to form, he has taken to Twitter to warn investors to stay away from the cryptocurrency.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Could Big Eyes Coin Outweigh Polkadot’s Efficiency?

With the fall of the economic sector also dealing a major blow to the cryptocurrency market, a lot of people have been unsure of what move to make. One thing is certain now though, everyone wants to operate smarter, more efficiently, with more information on the table. It has come to light how important it is that you know as much as possible about a coin before staking your assets on it and even still, it is nearly impossible to completely avoid the potential risks that accompany the cryptocurrency.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

5 Cryptos Exploding After the ETH Merge This Year

The ETH Merge is set to revolutionize the blockchain and the crypto ecosystem could benefit tremendously. We’ve identified 5 cryptos that could explode as a result of this upgrade to the blockchain. 5 Cryptos Exploding After the ETH Merge. 1. Tamadoge. Ethereum’s network has been used by many NFT...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

On-Chain Data Shows Bitcoin Whale Dumping Behind Dip Below $19k

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange whale ratio spiked up just before the crypto’s plunge below the $19k level. Bitcoin Exchange Whale Ratio Breached 90% Right Before The Price Dip. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the whale activity on exchanges has been raised recently.
MARKETS

