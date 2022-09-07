ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

437 new cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County

By Gabriela Gonzalez
 4 days ago

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health has reported over 400 new cases of COVID-19.

According to the county’s COVID-19 report covering between Saturday and Tuesday, there are a total of 437 new cases.

Of the 437 cases, 183 are confirmed reports based on PCR testing.

Cameron County reported 251 cases based on antigen testing. Three reports are based on at-home testing.

The county also reported one additional COVID-19 related death. The individual was not vaccinated.

This raises the total number of deaths in Cameron County to 2,292.

