Grand Rapids, MI

Thomas S. Fox, GR businessman, dies at 95

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids businessman and philanthropist has died.

Thomas S. Fox died on Saturday, his obituary says. He was 95.

Fox owned Fox’s Jewelers, a jewelry store originally opened by his father in 1917. The business grew and at one point had 48 stores across several states. Fox sold the franchise in 1990.

Its last location closed in 2017 .

West Michigan jeweler to close after 100 years

The Grand Rapids native gave back to many organizations in the community, according to his obituary.

