Read full article on original website
Related
Newton County deputies arrest man wanted on multiple felony warrants
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM News Now) – A man wanted on several felony warrants in Missouri was arrested in Newton County. Jacob Williams was also suspect of crimes in Oklahoma. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Williams was taken into custody on Friday. A post to the office’s...
921news.com
Detectives Find Break in Large Theft Case, Recover Nearly $60K in Stolen Property
A Windsor, MO resident is in custody after a lengthy theft investigation by the Vernon. County Sheriff’s Office. On August 13, 2022, the VCSO took a report of a theft of 3. zero-turn mowers from Heritage Tractor (John Deere) in Nevada worth an estimated. $33,200.00. Detectives began gathering surveillance...
Springfield man dies from his injuries following a Thursday motorcycle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – On Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, Springfield Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash at Sunshine and Luster at 3:17 pm. James Perry, 29, of Springfield, was seen speeding eastbound on Sunshine on a white 2007 Suzuki GSX R750. Michael Esterl, 85, of Springfield, was making a left turn from westbound Sunshine to southbound […]
Three arrested for burglary; deputies say suspects lived at “illegal encampment”
The Greene County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested three people for stealing from a home on West Norton Road Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
933kwto.com
Motorcyclist Dies in Two-vehicle Crash
Springfield, Mo. – On Sept. 8, 2022, at 3:17 p.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at Sunshine and Luster. A white 2007 Suzuki GSX R750, driven by James Perry, 29, of Springfield, was seen speeding eastbound on Sunshine. A red 2019 Chrysler Pacifica,...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: three people killed in head on crash and murder charges brought in TN kidnapping case
PINEVILLE, Mo. – A head-on collision takes the life of three people in Mcdonald county. The crash happened shortly after 9:30 Tuesday night on US 71 near Brush Creek road in Pineville. Troopers say 29-year-old Kyler Johnson from Washburn was heading south when he traveled into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on. Johnson, along with both of his passengers – 58-year-old Joseph Lynch from Powell and a 15-year-old from Washburn – all died at the scene. A 17-year-old from Neosho was driving the second vehicle she was flown to Freeman hospital in Joplin in serious condition. Click here to read more about this story.
Neosho man killed in crash, thrown from bed of pickup truck; Driver determined DWI as crash investigation begins
NEOSHO, Mo. – Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening reports of a serious crash on the Boulevard in Neosho alerted Newton County Central Communications. The roadway was closed down immediately, all lanes north and south. Neosho Police Brandon Beshears tells us three vehicles were involved. A Ford F-150 pickup pulled into traffic from a business, 1039 S Neosho Blvd, and...
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri park ranger wins “Red, White and Blue Heart Award” after getting shot six times by burglar
A Missouri park ranger has received the state’s first-ever Red, White, and Blue Heart Award after getting shot six times by a burglar last year. The award is given to a first responder who is critically or seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Robert Bridges, of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, was helping Springfield police officers respond to a report of an armed person causing problems at a business. Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond says the suspect fired ten shots through the front windshield of Bridges’ vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Taney County man sentenced for taking video, pictures of young girls
A man from Merriam Woods was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for sexual exploitation of two child victims, one of whom was 15 and the other 11.
“18 goats detained.” SPD herd goats on the run
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several goats escaped from captivity last Sunday sparking a neighborhood-wide “Goat-hunt.” According to a Springfield Police Department’s Facebook post, several goats were spotted in the middle of the road causing traffic issues. The photo shows SPD herding the goats toward a fenced-off area. “’18 goats detained’ isn’t something you hear every day […]
Firefighter taken to hospital after Branson condo fire
BRANSON, Mo. – A fire broke out at a condo on Green Mountain Drive in Branson early Friday morning. A Branson Police Officer was patrolling the area when he smelled smoke and discovered the fire. He alerted the condo’s sole occupant and was able to get them out safely. Firefighters arrived on the scene a […]
933kwto.com
Springfield Police Investigating Report of Shots Fired
Authorities are investigating after a shooting incident at a trailer park in southwest Springfield. Officers responded to the area of South Golden Avenue at Forest Cove South mobile home park. According to witnesses, an argument began at the trailer park when a woman nearby fired shots into the air. Reports...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Monett man arrested in connection to shooting death
UPDATE 9/6, 3:32 P.M.: A 27-year-old Monett man told police today that he emptied the magazine of his handgun into the body of his father after the older man attacked him in the driveway of their home. Michael Creekmore said his father Robert Creekmore was abusive and had been all his life, but also admitted […]
Lawrence County Record
Concrete truck overturns on O highway, driver airlifted
The driver of a 2006 Mack concrete truck suffered serious injuries last Thursday morning when the rig he was driving northbound on O highway, three miles south of Halltown, left the road, struck an embankment and turned over, crushing the cab. Kerry Feagan, 62, of Arcola was extricated from the...
Police: Monett man kills his father, alleges attack and abuse
Monett, Mo. – Police say a Monett man shot and killed his father in southwest Missouri. The court filed a warrant for 27-year-old Michael Creekmore today, September 6, 2022. The Barry County Prosecutor filed first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges against the suspect. Monett Police Department officers responded...
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines
NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving semis on I-44 west of Springfield Saturday evening. The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m. The injury crash involved two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers caught fire. The semis blocked the eastbound...
Wrong-way crash kills 3 in Pineville
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Two Barry County residents — including a 15-year-old boy — were among the three occupants of a vehicle were killed after hitting another vehicle in Pineville of McDonald County. The three deceased passengers of the 2014 Nissan Versa were pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6: Kyler M. Johnson, 29, […]
Woman killed after crash on Highway 54 in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 54 in Camden County on Wednesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Wagon Trail Road just after 6:35 p.m. Troopers said Tiffany N. Dust, 32, of Urbana, failed to yield to another The post Woman killed after crash on Highway 54 in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Springfield police officer fatally shoots man during confrontation
A Springfield police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly refused to drop a weapon during a confrontation, police said.
Aurora and Marionville PD face issues caused by homelessness
AURORA, Mo. — The Aurora and Marionville Police Department has received more calls recently about homeless people breaking into abandoned houses or buildings. “Being homeless is not the problem,” Police Chief Wes Coatney said. “The problem is when people commit a crime because they are homeless.” Coatney said Aurora and Marionville have about 10,000 people […]
Comments / 0