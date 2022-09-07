The City of Gainesville and Alachua County will honor the anniversary of 9/11 on Sunday from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at UF’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Attendees will participate in the annual stair climb and a ceremony in remembrance of those who lost their lives because of the acts of terror on Sept. 11, 2001.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO