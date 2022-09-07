Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?Evie M.Gainesville, FL
State wants Gainesville to shelve zoning changes
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) recommended Thursday that Gainesville withdraw its proposed zoning changes, describing the city’s current approach as “scattered, unplanned, unfocused and untenable.”. The City Commission approved changes to its land use and zoning regulations in early August, amidst widespread citizen opposition. The commission...
GNV approves initial millage rate, 2023 budgets
The Gainesville City Commission voted to approve the 2023 millage rate, fire assessment and budgets for the general government and utility on the first reading at a special meeting on Thursday. With the approval, the commission will take a final vote on Sept. 22 to finalize the ordinances. City Manager...
Sept. 11 memorial stair climb slated for Sunday
The City of Gainesville and Alachua County will honor the anniversary of 9/11 on Sunday from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at UF’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Attendees will participate in the annual stair climb and a ceremony in remembrance of those who lost their lives because of the acts of terror on Sept. 11, 2001.
Buchholz, Oak Hall lead pack at Bobcat Classic
The Buchholz boys and the Oak Hall girls topped the annual Bobcat Classic Invite cross country meet at Santa Fe College on Saturday morning. Buchholz had two top three finishers with Emerson Miller winning with a time of 16 minutes, 4.6 seconds, and his teammate Mason Kawaja came in third with a time of 16:47.1. Evan Flemming placed sixth at 17:29.3 and Samuel Freas was seventh at 17:29.3.
Van hits, kills pedestrian in Columbia County
A van struck and killed a pedestrian walking along US Highway 41 in Columbia County on Friday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 65-year-old male from Alachua was driving a van north on US 41 approaching SE County Road 349 at 6:50 a.m. when he collided with a male pedestrian walking north on US 41.
GPD: K9 team followed protocol in Bradley arrest
Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Chief Lonnie Scott said Thursday that the K9 officer who tracked down Terrell Bradley on July 10 acted in accordance with department policy and industry standards. Speaking at a press conference, Scott said the full investigation, including an internal report, an external report prepared by an...
Mother Nature strikes again
Friday night’s city showdown between Buchholz and Eastside at Citizen’s Field featured a pair of 2-0 teams. Eastside received the opening kick but was unable to move the football and punted the ball to the Bobcats, who took over at the Rams’ 30-yard line. Buchholz took advantage...
GHS struggles in home loss to Trinity Catholic
Last year in Ocala the Gainesville football team kept Trinity Catholic (Ocala) out of the end zone in a 7-3 defensive slugfest. But on Thursday night at Citizens Field, the visiting Celtics needed just two possessions to score a touchdown on their way to a 48-3 victory against winless GHS.
Branford shuts out Bell
It only took until the second quarter for the undefeated Branford Buccaneers to put on a show, eventually shutting out Bell 39-0 led by senior quarterback Cohen David’s stellar performance by. “Well, I’m pleased with (the win), but at the same time, my message to the guys in there...
