LSU fan casually walks on field, watches full play from behind QB before cops finally move in
An LSU fan didn’t run out on the field Saturday night when the Tigers were playing Southern. He walked. He then watched a play unfold from behind the quarterback as if he were a coach watching a 7-on-7 game. It was surreal, actually. Security didn’t do the typical move of rushing the fan and tackling him.
