Instead of sending your yard waste to the landfill, try these alternatives

Yard waste is something most homeowners have to deal with, but far too many people send it to the landfill without giving much thought to other solutions.

Did you know, in September 2016, Governor Brown set methane emissions reduction targets for California (Senate Bill 1383) in a statewide effort to reduce emissions of short-lived climate pollutants. SB1383 is the most significant landfill waste reduction mandate adopted in California in the last 30 years. Its goal is to reduce organic waste landfill disposal by 75% (from 2014 levels) by 2025.

This means diverting more than 20 million tons from landfills. According to California’s Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle), yard waste is the largest component making up municipal waste in this state. Disposing of organic waste rather than composting it creates 20% of California’s methane emissions. Methane is a climate super pollutant and is 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

We have some easy ways you can cut back on the amount of organic waste that you produce in your landscape and help meet the new mandates that are in place.

Composting

Approximately 32 percent of waste hauled to California’s landfills is compostable organic material. Compost enriches soil, helps retain moisture, reduces the need for chemical fertilizers and encourages the production of beneficial bacteria and fungi that break down organic matter to create humus, a rich nutrient-filled material.

Composting requires four basic elements: water, oxygen, nitrogen (greens) and carbon (browns).

Your compost pile should have an equal amount of browns to greens and should be a minimum of 3-feet x 3-feet x 3-feet. You should also alternate layers of organic materials of different-sized particles. You want your pile to be damp like a wrung out sponge and turning the pile will to aerate it, keeping it aerobic.

Vermicomposting

Similar to composting but refers to the decomposition of only food waste by using worms. The worms eat your fruit and vegetable scraps and provide you with nutrient dense worm castings, which can be added to your plants or garden soil.

Grasscycling

According to CalRecycle, lawn trimmings are estimated to be about half of the total yard waste produced each year. On average, a California lawn produces between 300 and 400 hundred pounds of lawn clippings per every 1,000 square feet of lawn annually.

An easy way to significantly reduce lawn trimmings is to simply leave grass clippings on the lawn, rather than collecting them and sending them to the landfill or putting them in your yard waste bin. Grass clippings are 90 percent water and decompose quickly, releasing nutrients for your lawn. The nitrogen added to the soil equals 1-2 fertilizer applications per year.

Proper mowing is required for successful grasscycling. It is best to cut grass when the surface is dry, and mower blades are sharp. Follow the “1/3 rule:” mow the lawn often enough so that no more than 1/3 of the length of the grass blade is removed in any one mowing. Proper mowing will produce short clippings that will not cover up the grass surface.

Organic mulch

Mulch is a great ground covering that reduces weed growth and retains water in soil. Mulch can be used around trees and on paths. Organic mulches include compost, grass clippings, greenwaste, leaves, and chipped, ground, or shredded bark or wood.

Appropriate lawn care

Know the species of lawn planted in your garden. Each lawn species has differing water, fertilizer and mowing needs.

Reducing lawn size

Reducing your lawn area and replacing it with ornamental natives and low maintenance plants will require less water, less work and generate less waste.

Right plant, right place

One of the ways to reduce waste is by choosing the right plants. Plants that will fit within their location without the need to be trimmed and shaped will reduce both plant debris and maintenance time.

Proper watering

It is estimated that many turf areas are over-watered by about 100-300%! Over watering leads to growth unnecessary for the plant's health and means more pruning. Water and fertilize judiciously to prevent excess growth.

Green-waste bin: Use the green-waste bin that is provided by your garbage service. Using the green bin keeps your garden waste out of the landfill and diverts it to a commercial composting operation.

If you would like more information about reducing green waste in your landscape or have a gardening question, contact the UC Master Gardeners at 209-953-6112. More information can be found on our website, ucanr.edu/sjmg.