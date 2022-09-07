Read full article on original website
Related
1380kcim.com
Lake City Officials Passed A Motion At Tuesday’s Meeting Regarding City Owned Property
The Lake City Council met on Tuesday and discussed some of the city’s vacant properties. City Administrator Eric Wood says most of these properties are never developed, and occasional residents within the town will ask the city officials to vacate so they can extend their residence. Wood says this has never been a problem in the past, and they are more than willing to leave, but there are some exceptions.
kicdam.com
Water To Be Drawn Down On Two Area Lakes Ahead of Restoration Work
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Water levels on two area lakes are set to be reduced ahead of some planned restoration work. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will begin construction to improve water quality and eliminate rough fish population on West Swan Lake near Gruver in the coming weeks with work expected to be completed in the Spring.
stormlakeradio.com
Power Restored to Some Residents of Spencer Trailer Court
Power has been restored to some residents of a Spencer trailer park just east of the Clay County Fairgrounds. Spencer City Manager Dan Gifford gave an update on the situation at this week's city council meeting…(audio clip below :15 ) Gifford says some additional inspections were scheduled for Tuesday,...
stormlakeradio.com
City of Fonda Boil Advisory Lifted
The City of Fonda's Boil Water Advisory was lifted at 8am this (Sat) morning. Customers of the City of Fonda Water Supply were notified on Thursday afternoon of a pressure loss in the system, and were advised to boil their water before using for drinking. The work has been completed and the bacteria samples were satisfactory and did not contained bacteria. It is no longer necessary for Fonda residents to boil water before use.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stormlakeradio.com
City of Storm Lake Shares Information on Political Signs Placement
The City of Storm Lake has issued a reminder for residents regarding campaign sign regulations. According to Iowa Code, campaign signs CANNOT be placed on public property including city, county, or state right of way. This includes parking areas in residential areas, road intersection areas, and public parks. Signs CAN...
siouxlandnews.com
Navigator CO2 Pipeline sues landowners in Woodbury, Clay Counties over property surveys
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — One of the companies pushing for a major carbon pipeline through Iowa is suing some landowners in three counties so that they can be on their property to survey. This is for the Navigator Heartland Greenway Pipeline which would run through almost three dozen counties...
kicdam.com
Season Ends for Arnolds Park Amusement Park
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — Arnolds Park Amusement Park closed for the season on Labor Day. CEO Jon Pausley says season pass sales were an all-time high, up nearly 30 percent year over year. No sooner did the gates close for the year than the final phase of restoration...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Multicultural Festival and Mini Pitch Dedication Moved to This Coming Sunday
The inaugural Storm Lake Multicultural Festival and Mini Pitch Soccer Field Dedication have been moved from Saturday of this weekend to this Sunday, September 11th due to the threat of rain. The dedication of the mini pitch in Chautauqua Park will begin at noon on Sunday with a ceremonial ball...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kicdam.com
Sioux City Man Charged Following Lengthy Storm Lake Theft Investigation
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Sioux man has been formally charged in a Storm Lake theft investigation that began earlier this year. Police were originally called to a local hardware store in late January where there were reportedly signs of forced entry and evidence of more than 25-hundred dollars worth of merchandise being taken.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux County allocates federal dollars
ORANGE CITY—It’s been about three months since Sioux County received its second and final set of American Rescue Plan dollars and the Sioux County Board of Supervisors has allocated about half of those funds so far. Sioux County received $6.8 million, with the first half received May 20,...
1380kcim.com
A Lake City Woman Was Taken Into Custody On Allegations Of Dependent Adult Abuse
A Lake City woman was taken into custody Wednesday on allegations of neglect of a dependent adult by a caretaker. According to the Carroll Police Department, Officers were dispatched at approximately 2:45 p.m. Monday to a home in the 1800 block of North West Street in Carroll. The defendant, identified as 68-year-old Denise Lauridsen, was working as a direct support professional in a victim’s group home and is accused of performing multiple reckless physical acts against the victim, resulting in injury. Lauridsen was taken into custody and charged with dependent adult abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor.
NW Iowa man killed when farm tractor is rear-ended by semi
(Ashton, IA) State troopers say a northwest Iowa man was killed when a semi hit his farm tractor. The Iowa State Patrol reports that 22-year-old Tyler Fisk of Holcombe, Wisconsin was driving a 2023 International semi northbound on Highway 60 Wednesday evening, four miles south of Ashton. The report says he was pulling an oversized load when he rear-ended a Silver King tractor driven by 84-year-old George Klein of Sheldon. Klein died on site while Fisk was not injured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
stormlakeradio.com
Terry Ray Miller, 69, of Schaller
Terry Ray Miller, age 69, of Schaller, Iowa died on August 25, 2022, at Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 9-11:00 a.m. prior...
siouxlandnews.com
Spirit Lake hands Western Christian first loss of the season
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Spirit Lake defeated Western Christian 35-20. The Indians moved to 3-0 to start the season.
kicdam.com
Southern Minnesota Man Charged With Drug Offense In Clay County
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man has been charged with a drug offense in Clay County. 31-year-old Branden Hatfield of Ceylon was charged in Wednesday wtih possessing drug paraphernalia after a Correctional Officer with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office allegedly found items related to drug use in his personal belongings after having been booked into the jail.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa landowners sued over survey
(KCAU) — Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties. Navigator is asking for the court to stop the property...
siouxlandnews.com
Several trapped after car accident on Highway 20 outside Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Emergency crews in Sioux City were called to an accident on Highway 20 that left several people trapped. That crash happened about 4:15 Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 20 and Lee Avenue between Moville and Correctionville. Initial reports state several people were trapped...
Comments / 0