There are few things in life that are more satisfying than a simple BLT sandwich. But without the right ingredients, the sandwich won't taste as good as you'd expect. From choosing the right bacon to the right lettuce and tomatoes, a good BLT is unlike anything else in the world. There are quite a few places in Fort Smith that I have found to enjoy a BLT sandwich.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 11 HOURS AGO