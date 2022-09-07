ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, AR

Comments / 1

ozarks.edu

Horn and Son Construction Named 2022 Community Champion

Photo: The management team for Horn and Son Construction includes (from left) Chris Smith, property manager; Amie Hughes, office manager; Kenny Colvin, job superintendent; and owners Brianna and Travis Horn. Horn and Son Construction of Clarksville, which has partnered with University of the Ozarks on several recent facility projects, will...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas governor candidates campaign in NWA and the River Valley

The November elections are about two months away, and candidates for Arkansas governor are campaigning in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week. Republican candidate, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is continuing her "Freedom Tour" in Clarksville Thursday. She'll meet with voters and answer questions at the Piney Bay Coffee Company...
ARKANSAS STATE
ksgf.com

Special Prosecutor Looking Into Violent Arkansas Arrest

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A special prosecutor is reviewing the findings of an investigation into Arkansas law enforcement officers who were caught on video beating and holding down a suspect. Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said Thursday that the investigative file into the Aug. 21 arrest of...
MULBERRY, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge

We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
ARKANSAS STATE
whiterivernow.com

5NEWS

Sheriff: Off-duty Oklahoma deputy shoots man in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an off-duty Oklahoma deputy in Washington County. According to Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasant Hill Road in the rural Lincoln area.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
#Bulldogs
News On 6

Off-Duty Adair Count Deputy Accused Of Shooting Man In Arkansas

Investigators in Washington County, Arkansas said an off-duty Adair County deputy was involved in a shooting over the weekend. They said on Saturday, Sept. 3, Deputy Travis Adams shot Justin Hellyer twice during an argument. Washington County officials released cell phone video taken by a witness. Hellyer was taken to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
Cameron Eittreim

This Restaurant Has The 411 On a Great BLT

There are few things in life that are more satisfying than a simple BLT sandwich. But without the right ingredients, the sandwich won't taste as good as you'd expect. From choosing the right bacon to the right lettuce and tomatoes, a good BLT is unlike anything else in the world. There are quite a few places in Fort Smith that I have found to enjoy a BLT sandwich.
FORT SMITH, AR
