Farmington becomes first municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services
FARMINGTON, Ark. — The City of Farmington has partnered with Dumpster Detail to use dumpster cleaning services to promote a cleaner and more beautiful community. This makes Farmington the First Municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services for its city dumpsters. Dumpster Detail is a Northwest Arkansas-based company...
ozarks.edu
Horn and Son Construction Named 2022 Community Champion
Photo: The management team for Horn and Son Construction includes (from left) Chris Smith, property manager; Amie Hughes, office manager; Kenny Colvin, job superintendent; and owners Brianna and Travis Horn. Horn and Son Construction of Clarksville, which has partnered with University of the Ozarks on several recent facility projects, will...
KHBS
Arkansas governor candidates campaign in NWA and the River Valley
The November elections are about two months away, and candidates for Arkansas governor are campaigning in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week. Republican candidate, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is continuing her "Freedom Tour" in Clarksville Thursday. She'll meet with voters and answer questions at the Piney Bay Coffee Company...
ksgf.com
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A special prosecutor is reviewing the findings of an investigation into Arkansas law enforcement officers who were caught on video beating and holding down a suspect. Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said Thursday that the investigative file into the Aug. 21 arrest of...
kuaf.com
Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge
We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
whiterivernow.com
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A special prosecutor is reviewing the findings of an investigation into Arkansas law enforcement officers who were caught on video beating and holding down a suspect. Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said Thursday that the investigative file into the Aug. 21 arrest of...
Sheriff: Off-duty Oklahoma deputy shoots man in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an off-duty Oklahoma deputy in Washington County. According to Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasant Hill Road in the rural Lincoln area.
Police report accident with ‘serious injuries’ affecting traffic in Fort Smith
At approximately 5:35 p.m. on September 9, Fort Smith police responded to a multi-vehicle accident with serious injuries at Fresno Street and S. 5th Street.
News On 6
Off-Duty Adair Count Deputy Accused Of Shooting Man In Arkansas
Investigators in Washington County, Arkansas said an off-duty Adair County deputy was involved in a shooting over the weekend. They said on Saturday, Sept. 3, Deputy Travis Adams shot Justin Hellyer twice during an argument. Washington County officials released cell phone video taken by a witness. Hellyer was taken to...
Fort Smith police investigating hotel death
Fort Smith police are investigating a death at a hotel on September 2.
Man's body found in vehicle parked at Walmart in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police are investigating after the body of a 50-year-old man was found in a Walmart parking lot. According to Fort Smith police, bystanders the body found inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart on Rogers Avenue on Monday, Sept. 5.
This Restaurant Has The 411 On a Great BLT
There are few things in life that are more satisfying than a simple BLT sandwich. But without the right ingredients, the sandwich won't taste as good as you'd expect. From choosing the right bacon to the right lettuce and tomatoes, a good BLT is unlike anything else in the world. There are quite a few places in Fort Smith that I have found to enjoy a BLT sandwich.
KHBS
Court documents reveal felony conviction for Sebastian Co. election commission chairman
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — According to court records, Jason Vineyard pleaded guilty to a felony overdraft charge nearly 20 years ago. Vineyard is currently the chairman of the Sebastian County Election Commission. And the Secretary of State's office says Vineyard may have been voting since his conviction in 2003.
Lavaca man representing himself in $100M COVID-19 fraud case has six motions denied
A Lavaca man now representing himself in a $100 million COVID-19 fraud case recently had half a dozen motions denied in federal court.
tmpresale.com
Paramount’s Laser Spectacular, featuring the Music of Pink Floyd at Templelive Fort Smith in Fort Smith Oct 09, 2022 – presale code
The Paramount’s Laser Spectacular, featuring the Music of Pink Floyd presale password that we’ve received so many requests for is up and ready for our members! This is a great chance for you to order Paramount’s Laser Spectacular, featuring the Music of Pink Floyd show tickets before they go on sale.
