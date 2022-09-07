ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Díaz 7 RBIs, Cron 504-foot HR lead Rox over D-Backs 13-10

DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz hit a game-ending, three-run homer to give him seven RBIs, C.J. Cron had a 504-foot home run that was the second-longest since tracking began and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-10 Friday night after wasting a seven-run lead. Arizona took a 10-8 lead with a nine-run fifth, but the Rockies rallied to become the first team to win after allowing nine runs in a single inning since the Los Angeles Angels at Texas on Sept. 19, 2008. It was the Rockies’ third-consecutive victory, giving them their longest win streak in nearly two months. Colorado has scored at least eight runs in each of those games. “These games matter,” said the Rockies’ Ryan McMahon, who hit a pair of solo homers. “We’re all competitors. We come here every day and we want to win. I know we’re not in it as much as we’d like to be. With the homers, hopefully we just keep hitting a bunch and roll that into next season.”
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal on Cubs' bench in Thursday matinee

Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds. Madrigal will move to the bench after leading off the first two games of the series. Zach McKinstry will replace Madrigal on second base and in the leadoff spot.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Yardbarker

Cubs Prospect Strumpf Hits 20th Home Run of the Season

Former Chicago Cubs second-round pick Chase Strumpf had a 1-for-4 day with the Tennessee Smokies Thursday, but he made his one knock count. The second baseman smacked a three-run home run to left field, reaching the 20 home run benchmark for the first time in his Major League career. Strumpf...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs Prospect Palencia Fires Four Strong Innings

Chicago Cubs pitching prospect Daniel Palencia continued his solid season with High-A South Bend. The lefty, acquired in a 2021 trade that sent Andrew Chafin to the Oakland Athletics, tossed four shutout innings, striking out five and walking just one, allowing one hit. Though he has some of the best...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini idle Thursday afternoon for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is not in the starting lineup against left-hander Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader. Omar Narvaez will take over for Caratini behind the plate to catch for Corbin Burnes and bat ninth. Narvaez has a $2,200 salary on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini not in Brewers' Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Omar Narvaez versus Reds starter Chase Anderson. In 270 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .202 batting average with a .659 OPS, 9 home runs,...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy