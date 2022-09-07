ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

North Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Man shot by Las Vegas police near UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police killed a man near UNLV after he reportedly shot at officers. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, around 1:13 a.m., near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive. According to LVMPD, officers conducted a vehicle stop on an SUV with multiple people...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police warn people to stay away from northeast valley area due to uptick in crime

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are asking people to stay away from a desert area in the northeast Las Vegas valley due to a recent uptick in violent incidents and crime. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Northeast Area Command issued a "safety concern notice" Friday morning via social media. In the notice, police say people should avoid gathering in the area near Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, also known as "the Saddle."
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Fight ends in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A fight Saturday near Caesars Palace led to one person being stabbed, Metro police said. Just after 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a fight near East Flamingo Road and South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Police found one person with apparent stab wounds....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect in custody after robbery at gunpoint in Henderson neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say they've arrested a suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint in a Henderson neighborhood this week. The incident was reported at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the 200 block of Arroyo Grande Boulevard, near Windmill Parkway, according to a Facebook post from Henderson Police.
HENDERSON, NV
