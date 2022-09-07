LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are asking people to stay away from a desert area in the northeast Las Vegas valley due to a recent uptick in violent incidents and crime. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Northeast Area Command issued a "safety concern notice" Friday morning via social media. In the notice, police say people should avoid gathering in the area near Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, also known as "the Saddle."

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO