47-year-old Las Vegas man dies weeks after being injured in suspected DUI crash
A 47-year-old man died nearly one month after being hit by a driver accused of leaving the scene and hitting three other cars, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police: Officer, suspect exchange gunfire after traffic stop east of Strip
A man is dead and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer is in the hospital after a traffic stop early Saturday morning.
Police: One injured after fight on strip leads to stabbing
Las Vegas Metro police responded to a fight in the area of East Flamingo Road and South Las Vegas Boulevard, on the Las Vegas Strip.
Police: Motorcyclist in critical condition after southwest Las Vegas crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a crash that injured a motorcyclist in the southwest valley. It happened just before 8 p.m. on Thursday at Jones Boulevard and Badura Avenue (near Warm Springs Road). Police said the motorcyclist was in critical condition and was later taken to UMC. The roadway at Jones and […]
Fox5 KVVU
Man shot by Las Vegas police near UNLV
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police killed a man near UNLV after he reportedly shot at officers. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, around 1:13 a.m., near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive. According to LVMPD, officers conducted a vehicle stop on an SUV with multiple people...
Shooting in southwest Las Vegas neighborhood leaves 1 dead, police say
Las Vegas Metro Police are on the scene of a confirmed homicide in the valley's southwest corner.
Report: Las Vegas man arrested for DUI after crash injures Metro police officer
A Las Vegas man is accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash that hospitalized a Las Vegas Metro police officer.
news3lv.com
Police warn people to stay away from northeast valley area due to uptick in crime
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are asking people to stay away from a desert area in the northeast Las Vegas valley due to a recent uptick in violent incidents and crime. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Northeast Area Command issued a "safety concern notice" Friday morning via social media. In the notice, police say people should avoid gathering in the area near Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, also known as "the Saddle."
‘What did I do,’ Man said he was drinking before hitting Las Vegas police officer in suspected DUI crash: report
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of causing a crash that hospitalized a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer allegedly told police he was drinking beer before the collision. John Boyd, 65, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol on Saturday, Aug. 3 when he tried to make a left turn at the intersection of […]
8newsnow.com
Fight ends in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A fight Saturday near Caesars Palace led to one person being stabbed, Metro police said. Just after 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a fight near East Flamingo Road and South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Police found one person with apparent stab wounds....
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The officials stated that the crash happened at Jones Boulevard near Badura Avenue near Warm Springs Road. Police stated that the victim involved in the crash was taken to the University Medical Center in critical condition. The identity of the motorcyclist was not provided by the Police. The officials have...
news3lv.com
Suspect in custody after robbery at gunpoint in Henderson neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say they've arrested a suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint in a Henderson neighborhood this week. The incident was reported at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the 200 block of Arroyo Grande Boulevard, near Windmill Parkway, according to a Facebook post from Henderson Police.
‘Trail of blood and clothes’ led deputies to landlord accused of killing tenant
Nye County sheriff deputies have arrested William Stanley, 70, of Pahrump on a murder charge involving Frank Brink, 66, also of Pahrump.
Man in motorized wheelchair hit, injured in North Las Vegas crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a crash that injured a man riding in a motorized wheelchair while attempting to cross a road. It happened on Wednesday when police said the man was crossing Craig Road outside of a crosswalk. The man who is believed to be in either his 60s […]
Man indicted in 2-day spree of burglaries, robberies
A man facing charges in a string of robberies on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18 was indicted Thursday by a Clark County grand jury.
Woman charged with killing man in DUI crash enters plea
A woman charged with running a stop sign while driving impaired and killing a man in a crash pleaded guilty to her charges on Tuesday. Lisa Guerino is scheduled to be sentenced on November 8th for killing Stephen Palmatier, Jr.
Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks after county official's arrest for open murder
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is expected to release more information about a homicide investigation involving outgoing public administrator Rob Telles.
One man in critical condition after collision in North Las Vegas
According to the North Las Vegas Police Department officers were dispatched to a collision in the 1900 block of West Craig around 12 p.m.
news3lv.com
Police: DNA links Clark County official to scene of Las Vegas journalist's killing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — DNA links the outgoing Clark County public administrator to the scene where Las Vegas veteran reporter Jeff German was killed, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced Thursday. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo confirmed at a press conference that Robert Telles was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of...
Investigators sources: DNA from under Las Vegas journalist’s fingernails led to elected official’s arrest for murder
DNA found under investigative journalist Jeff German’s fingernails matched a sample taken from Clark County Public Administrator Rob Telles, leading to his arrest Wednesday, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Thursday.
