ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

‘My concern is my Grandfather’s legacy’: Marvel grandson reacts to confederate flag controversy in Georgetown

By Rob Petree
WMDT.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 26

Barry Lee
3d ago

American history takes a very dim view of traitors and those who would seek to subvert or overthrow the United States of America. It’s a very good time to discuss sedition

Reply(2)
5
guest
4d ago

Enough already. It’s History. Like it or hate it the Battle flag of Virginia is a part of history

Reply(1)
14
Lenny
3d ago

Let her fly high and be proud of your Relatives who fought and died for what they believe in.

Reply(9)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Delaware LIVE News

Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices

  Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Bethany Beach mourns the passing of another summer

The Bethany Beach boardwalk was packed the evening of Sept. 5 with more than 1,800 people. However, this is was not a funeral for a person. No, this was a funeral for the summer of 2022. The annual event, back after a one-year absence, is a whimsical way residents and...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Society
City
Georgetown, DE
Local
Delaware Government
Georgetown, DE
Government
Georgetown, DE
Society
WBOC

Local Church Moves into Vacant Building

SALISBURY, Md. -- LiFT Church will be moving into what used to be the Gander Mountain store in Salisbury. For the past 3 and a half years, LiFT was hosting Sunday services out of the Regal Theater at The Centre at Salisbury. While their partnership with Regal was great, Pastor Drew Freyder says it was also a lot of hard work.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Bike riding now allowed on OC boardwalk through Memorial Day

OCEAN CITY, Md- Ocean City will now allow bike riders on the boardwalk until the following Memorial Day weekend, following a City Council voted to allow bikes to operate during Oceans Calling and Sunfest for this year only. The change would allow for bikes on the boardwalk during the events...
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Bowden
aclu-md.org

Caroline County NAACP, Caucus of African American Leaders, ACLU Seek Reforms to Town of Federalsburg’s Discriminatory Municipal Election System

FEDERALSBURG, MD – With the hope of working collaboratively with local elected leaders, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Maryland, the Caroline County Branch of the NAACP (NAACP), the Caucus of African American Leaders – Eastern Shore (CAAL), and members of the Federalsburg community are asking Federalsburg Mayor Kimberly Jahnigen Abner to join the groups in discussion of reforms needed to bring the Town’s racially discriminatory election system into compliance with the federal Voting Rights Act. Promisingly, upon initial contact Mayor Abner responded promptly to say the Town looks forward to hearing the groups’ specific concerns so officials can work with residents to address them.
FEDERALSBURG, MD
Cape Gazette

History goes underground at Fort Miles

Sussex County has a hidden history that played a vital role during World War II. There are 16 underground bunkers throughout Cape Henlopen State Park near Lewes that were part of Fort Miles. Fort Miles became a military city serving as home to more than 2,200 soldiers and 250 buildings....
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Man Arrested for Georgetown Royal Farms Attack

GEORGETOWN, Del. A Georgetown man has been charged with attempted murder after attacking a man at the Royal Farms Wednesday night. Delaware State Police say that a 38-year-old Georgetown man was assaulted by Kevin Shorter, 24, with a baseball bat inside the Royal Farms convenience store on DuPont Blvd. around 10 p.m.
GEORGETOWN, DE
The Dispatch

Beach Plaza Hotel Auction To Benefit OC Museum Society

OCEAN CITY – Community members will have an opportunity to own a piece of history as items from an iconic hotel will be up for grabs. The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum is currently holding an eBay auction featuring items from the iconic Beach Plaza Hotel, which announced its closure in January 2021.
OCEAN CITY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confederate Flags#Abc#The Marvel Museum#Scv
WMDT.com

OCBP receives check from Swim Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Beach Patrol recently received a $2,250 check from Swim Ocean City. It was given for the Beach Patrol’s outstanding work during the 2022 Ocean Games. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

The Bone stays in Laurel for another year

LAUREL, Del. – The defending 1A champs made quick work of another opponent Friday night, defeating Brandywine in the Battle for the Bone 45-0. Kylse Wilson led the way for the Bulldog offense with 11 carries for 186 yards and 2 touchdowns. Laurel (2-0) next plays at Early College...
LAUREL, DE
WMDT.com

Ocean City Fire Department warns of phone scammer asking for donations

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) is warning residents to be warry of a phone scam. OCFD says on September 8th, they and the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company received reports of the bogus calls. The scammer is calling residents, asking for donations on behalf of the fire department, says OCFD.
OCEAN CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WMDT.com

Man wanted for kidnapping and rape of a minor in Dover arrested in Pennsylvania

DOVER, Del. – A Maryland man has been arrested in Pennsylvania for kidnapping and rape of a minor in the Dover area. We’re told Delaware State Police received a report during the early morning hours of September 3rd involving a 14-year-old female who had been raped. It was determined that the incident took place within the City of Dover, and the investigation was turned over to Dover Police Department detectives.
DOVER, DE
WGMD Radio

Gold Alert for Missing Dover Teen

Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 13 year old Autumn Dischar of Dover. Police say she suffers from multiple conditions that may pose a risk to her health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Dischar is white, 5′ 3” and 105 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She left her home at 6:45pm and was wearing a blue dress with white floral print, black sweatpants and no shoes. Dischar was last seen walking towards Governors Avenue from Monroe Terrace. If you have information – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111.
DOVER, DE
fox5dc.com

Police release photos of suspects in Ocean City Boardwalk shooting

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Police in Ocean City, Maryland released several photos of suspects wanted for a Labor Day shooting along the boardwalk that injured a 28-year-old man. According to the Ocean City Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on September 5 in the area of the boardwalk located between North Division Street and Atlantic Avenue.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Knights of Columbus set document shredding event Sept. 17

The Knights of Columbus Msgr. Desmond Council No. 13348 will hold a document-shredding fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, at Saint Jude the Apostle Church, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes. The shredding truck is equipped with a video camera to allow viewing as documents are securely shredded.
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy