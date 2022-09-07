ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
butlerradio.com

County Continues Updating Restrooms At Alameda

Butler County is setting aside more money to renovate restrooms at Alameda Park. A total of five restrooms were scheduled for updates, but due to rising construction costs, the county needed to utilize Act 13 money to finish the project. The county’s parks and recreation director says that the updates...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Assessment teams to travel through Boardman to assess flood damage to homes

Boardman businesses and residents are still recovering from damages caused by Sunday's flood. That's why the township is getting ready to take the next step to assist those in need. Boardman Township Administrator, Jason Loree says Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Assessment Teams will be coming to people's homes to assess...
BOARDMAN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neshannock Township, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Lawrence County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Lawrence County, PA
Government
WFMJ.com

Ohio State parks plan upgrades as use surges

The state parks in Ohio have seen a huge increase in use after the pandemic first hit in 2020. According to the numbers provided by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, overnight stays at the parks jumped 26.5 percent in the five years from 2017 to 2021. So far in...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pearson
wbut.com

Crews Battle Large Fire Just Over Butler County Line

Crews were on the scene of a heavily involved fire at a home earlier this morning in Lawrence County. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. just over the Butler County line in the 600 block of Houk Road—which is about two miles from Hell’s Hollow. When crews...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Bomb Squad called in Trumbull County prompting road closure

The Youngstown Police Department Bomb Squad was called to a Trumbull County highway after reports of possible explosives. It was inmates that reported what they found, and officials said everyone involved did the right thing to keep the community safe. The ramp from Route 11 to King Graves Road in...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
wbut.com

Route 8 North Motorcycle Crash Results In Death

At least one person died and another was seriously injured as a result of a crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon in Slippery Rock Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4 p.m. Friday for the collision between a car and motorcycle on Route 8 North near the intersection with Branchton Road.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
WFMJ.com

Four vaccine clinics set in Trumbull County week of September 12

Trumbull County Combined Health District (TCCHD) will be hosting four COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout the county during the week of September 12. All vaccine brands will be available at this clinic including Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax. COVID-19 booster shots and flu shots will be available as well.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
philasun.com

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’

Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | September 10th

Vindicator file photo / September 10, 1952 | A new drunkometer to test the breath of arrested motorists suspected of being intoxicated was put into use 70 years ago by Youngstown’s traffic department. Inspecting the machine were Police Chief Edward J. Allen, D. Roy Mellon, city chemist; Capt. William J. Cleary, head of traffic, and Patrolman Clarence Burke of the police ambulance squad.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy