Lawrence County rest stops to close for repairs
Some rest stops along Interstate 79 in Lawrence County will close for a few months, beginning Monday.
butlerradio.com
County Continues Updating Restrooms At Alameda
Butler County is setting aside more money to renovate restrooms at Alameda Park. A total of five restrooms were scheduled for updates, but due to rising construction costs, the county needed to utilize Act 13 money to finish the project. The county’s parks and recreation director says that the updates...
WFMJ.com
Assessment teams to travel through Boardman to assess flood damage to homes
Boardman businesses and residents are still recovering from damages caused by Sunday's flood. That's why the township is getting ready to take the next step to assist those in need. Boardman Township Administrator, Jason Loree says Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Assessment Teams will be coming to people's homes to assess...
West Nile Virus detected in another Mercer County location
West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes collected from the City of Hermitage in Mercer County, according to the Mercer County Conservation District.
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT to Begin $4.8 Million Paving Project on Route 27 in Crawford County
PennDOT is scheduled to begin a $4.8 million resurfacing project on more than four miles of Route 27 in Crawford County. The resurfacing project will give motorists a smoother ride while on the road, and the project should begin later this month. The project will include paving 4.7 miles of...
Businesses donate 7,000 pounds of food to local pantry
The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County has kicked off Hunger Action Month strong.
Mahoning County official cited for OVI
A Mahoning County official is facing a charge of OVI following a traffic stop in Struthers Thursday night.
WFMJ.com
Ohio State parks plan upgrades as use surges
The state parks in Ohio have seen a huge increase in use after the pandemic first hit in 2020. According to the numbers provided by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, overnight stays at the parks jumped 26.5 percent in the five years from 2017 to 2021. So far in...
State police: 2 people dead after vehicle and motorcycle crash in Butler County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after a vehicle and motorcycle crash in Butler County, state police say. Troopers responded to Branchton Road and Route 8 in Slippery Rock Township at around 4 p.m. Friday for reports of a motorcycle and vehicle crash. 68-year-old Gary Redmond...
Youngstown library closed after bed bugs found
The Main Library of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County is closed Friday, Sept. 9 after bed bugs were found in the building.
wbut.com
Crews Battle Large Fire Just Over Butler County Line
Crews were on the scene of a heavily involved fire at a home earlier this morning in Lawrence County. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. just over the Butler County line in the 600 block of Houk Road—which is about two miles from Hell’s Hollow. When crews...
WFMJ.com
Bomb Squad called in Trumbull County prompting road closure
The Youngstown Police Department Bomb Squad was called to a Trumbull County highway after reports of possible explosives. It was inmates that reported what they found, and officials said everyone involved did the right thing to keep the community safe. The ramp from Route 11 to King Graves Road in...
wbut.com
Route 8 North Motorcycle Crash Results In Death
At least one person died and another was seriously injured as a result of a crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon in Slippery Rock Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4 p.m. Friday for the collision between a car and motorcycle on Route 8 North near the intersection with Branchton Road.
WFMJ.com
Four vaccine clinics set in Trumbull County week of September 12
Trumbull County Combined Health District (TCCHD) will be hosting four COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout the county during the week of September 12. All vaccine brands will be available at this clinic including Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax. COVID-19 booster shots and flu shots will be available as well.
‘Business has just went downhill fast:’ Columbiana business owners tearfully announce closure
Owners of a local business in Columbiana say they weren't able to overcome the challenges that they've faced recently -- from the COVID-19 pandemic to inflation and supply chain issues.
philasun.com
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’
Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
WPXI
PHOTOS: Home to family of 5 heavily damaged by fire in Lawrence County
PHOTOS: Home to family of 5 heavily damaged by fire in Lawrence County The home of a family of five suffered heavy damage after it caught on fire. (WPXI/WPXI)
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | September 10th
Vindicator file photo / September 10, 1952 | A new drunkometer to test the breath of arrested motorists suspected of being intoxicated was put into use 70 years ago by Youngstown’s traffic department. Inspecting the machine were Police Chief Edward J. Allen, D. Roy Mellon, city chemist; Capt. William J. Cleary, head of traffic, and Patrolman Clarence Burke of the police ambulance squad.
Agents search Newton Falls business; 4 facing charges
The Ohio Investigative Unit confirms a search warrant was executed at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls Thursday night.
PSP: $3,000 in tools stolen from U-Haul
Troopers were called to Delaware Road in Delaware Township just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
