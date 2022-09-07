Read full article on original website
Notre Dame football, Marcus Freeman scolded by media after Marshall loss
"We have to look at the lack of executions in all phases of our team, and where we can improve that. So, again, it's disappointing," Freeman said, via Irish Illustrated. "We've got to take a hard look at ourselves and get back to work and find ways to improve as a football team.
'That was a major setback,' Frost says as scrutiny builds
Scott Frost has avoided the outside noise, he said, but sometimes you assume it is impossible to miss. Such was the case in Memorial Stadium on Saturday night as the boiling point seemed to arrive with many with the Huskers now 1-2 on this young season and 16-31 in the Frost era.
What Neal Brown said after the loss to Kansas
On the game overall: Not a whole lot to say there. On a day that really should have been a celebration for West Virginia fans everywhere with Huggs [WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins] going to the Hall of Fame. I apologize to our fans. Tonight was not good enough. Credit to Kansas. They won the game. Two turnovers were the difference. We played well enough to win on offense. Defense, we couldn’t get off the field. I think we got off the field twice all night. First series of the game, and then the last series of regulation. I didn’t see the interception in overtime. I was on the far end of the field. [JT Daniels] probably missed it inside. I thought they ran into Reese [Smith] on the punt return, but they didn’t call it. I didn’t have eyes on the roughing the passer call, so I can’t comment on that. The replay got cut off.
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Losing to Marshall
A stunning loss during Marcus Freeman’s home game debut, Notre Dame fell to 0-2 with Marshall ousting the Fighting Irish on Saturday. Shortly after the matchup at Notre Dame Stadium, coach Freeman addressed the media. Below is every quote from Freeman following the loss on Saturday. ON LOSING TO...
Live from Kyle Field: Jimbo Fisher talks Appalachian State loss
Follow along with gigem247.com as head coach Jimbo Fisher meets with the media following the Aggies' upset loss to Appalachian State in the team's second contest of the 2022 season. The Aggies struggled in all three phases of the game as they fall to 1-1 on the season.
Alabama vs. Texas: Nick Saban calls Crimson Tide 'undisciplined' after 15-penalty performance
The No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide narrowly avoided a massive upset on the road Saturday, defeating the Texas Longhorns by a score of 20-19. The win was a sloppy one for the Crimson Tide, who were penalized 15 times in the game for 100 penalty yards, the most ever in a single game that Nick Saban has coached while at Alabama.
Michigan football: J.J. McCarthy named Wolverines' new starting quarterback
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has named J.J. McCarthy the starting quarterback for Week 3 and beyond, he said early Sunday morning after the Wolverines beat Hawaii. "JJ — I mean, he had a near flawless performance. 11-for-12, and then one was dropped. That's tough...
UNC Defensive Back Don Chapman Arrested -- Story Updated
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina senior defensive back Don Chapman was arrested early Thursday morning, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed to Inside Carolina on Thursday. A UNC Football team spokesman provided the following statement to Inside Carolina on Thursday afternoon: “We’ve been made aware of a situation...
'We're not going to be one of those teams today:' Auburn staves off upset bid
AUBURN, Alabama — Owen Pappoe was well aware of what happened across college football Saturday. Whatever was played up on Auburn’s massive jumbotron was, of course, difficult to miss during warmups. But Pappoe thought his peers needed a reminder. On a day with two top-10 teams going down...
Rucker: No apologies needed, Vols. But don't do this again.
PITTSBURGH — Much of life is lived in some shade of gray, but some things really are black and white. One of those things: Never apologize for any win on any field at any time for any reason. It could be argued — with reason — that Tennessee on...
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's loss to Iowa State
The Iowa Hawkeyes fall to the Cyclones for the first time in seven contests. It was another poor offensive showing for Kirk Ferentz's squad and it's back to the drawing board to see what they can muster up to help spark it. Following the game, Ferentz met with the media to discuss the offense, quarterback play and more. Here's everything he had to say.
Spencer Rattler hasn't changed at South Carolina and neither has K.J. Jefferson at Arkansas
Arkansas and South Carolina affirmed their identities in their SEC opener. South Carolina and Spencer Rattler need help along the offensive line, which means more frustrating performances are in store from the former Oklahoma quarï¿½
Michigan vs. Hawaii: J.J. McCarthy, Roman Wilson lead Wolverines to 56-10 win over Rainbow Warriors
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors won the coin toss and will fly back to the islands with a $1.9 million check. In most other aspects, the Michigan football team dominated their overmatched opponents from the delayed opening kickoff until the game mercifully ended past midnight. The final score: 56-10, in a game that was over well before halftime.
Music City Mashing: No. 23 Wake Forest rolls Vanderbilt 45-25
A win is a win, and it's even better when it's on the road. In Sam Hartman's first game back after missing a month's worth of time due to being diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome -- also known as effort thrombosis, the star quarterback took some hits, threw a key block, and spun the football to the tune of 300 yards and four touchdowns.
The Dark Side of the Moon: BYU Outmuscles Baylor in 2OT
Provo, UT--The ball sailed into the stands and the students poured onto the field as if a Cougar Tail vendor was offering free treats on the opposite side. "This is college football," screamed BYU head coach Kalani Sitake after his team's 26-20 overtime victory. BYU avenged their 38-24 loss last...
Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas
South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
Scott Frost talks loss to Georgia Southern
Nebraska suffered another setback on Saturday, falling 45-42 to Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers had no answers on defense for Georgia Southern's offense, which ran up 642 yards in the win and couldn't get a final stop with the game on the line. Nebraska's offense scored 42 points in the loss and its performance reflected the herky-jerky nature of Nebraska's season through three games.
Twitter reacts to Auburn's win over San Jose State
After a slow, penalty-plagued first half offensively, leading to a 10-7 halftime deficit, Auburn outscored San Jose State 17-6 in the second half en route to a 24-16 victory over the Spartans. After combining to complete 7-of-13 passes for 70 yards with two interceptions in the first half, Auburn's quarterbacks...
Michigan commit Christian Anderson Jr. sets official visit: The only one he’ll take
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan basketball commit Christian Anderson Jr. will take an official visit to his future program on Sept. 23, his father told The Michigan Insider. It’s the only official visit the four-star guard, a prospect in the class of 2024, plans to take. “We’re gonna...
Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's OT win at No. 17 Pitt
PITTSBURGH — Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's 34-27 win over No. 17 Pitt in the Johnny Majors Classic on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium:. “Man, it’s a big win for our football team in just, to me, the steps that we took and the ability to compete as hard and as long as we possibly can. There’s so much that we’ve got to do better — coaches and players alike — in particular on offense and special teams. I thought our defense absolutely battled (in the) second, third and fourth quarters and got put in a bunch of sudden-change situations. Handled that really well for the most part and just were relentless all night long.Awesome to come out on top in this one against a really good football team. Players and staff need to enjoy this one tonight on the way back, then we have to grow and learn from it here when we get back in the building Sunday and Monday.
