Suspect wanted, parolee arrested, accused in strong arm robbery
HUDSON, NY (WRGB) — Police in Hudson say a suspect in connection to a strong arm robbery, is on the run and may be in the Albany area. Investigators say back on September 8th at around 4:45 PM, police responded to a report of a man who was at a restaurant on North 7th Street, claiming to have been robbed.
Police: Altamont man falsely reported hostage situation
An Altamont man has been arrested for allegedly falsely reporting an incident. The Bethlehem Police Department said Ryan Albright, 25, was charged on September 6 in connection with the incident.
Suspect sought in North Adams larceny
Police are looking for your help in identifying the suspect in a North Adams larceny. Police say the robbery was captured on surveillance cameras. Authorities are asking anyone who may have information on the suspect’s identity to call the North Adams Police Department.
Teenager accused of stealing vehicle at gunpoint, leading Troy Police on chase
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police say a teen who was arrested just over a week prior was arrested again, this time accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint and leading police on a chase. Police say at around 9:00 PM, they responded to a 911 call of a...
Troy PD: Juvenile arrested with multiple charges
Troy Police Department arrested a male teenager on September 7. The juvenile male, 14, was arrested on multiple charges after a reported robbery, vehicle pursuit, and crash.
Rensselaer County man found guilty after smashing windshield with helmet
A Rensselaer County man could spend up to four years in state prison for an apparent road rage incident from last year. The Albany County district attorney says 31-year-old Shane Hornberger was found guilty of criminal mischief. The indictment says he took off his motorcycle helmet and hit a woman’s...
Pedestrian hit by car on River Street in Troy
Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker said Thursday night that a person had been hit by a car on River Street in Troy.
Woman charged with felony, misdemeanor over forgery, theft
Albany County Sheriff's Office reported an arrest for a local Albany woman. Briana A. Pagan is charged with larceny and possessing a forged instrument.
Minors crash stolen car after police chase: Troy PD
Two minors led police on a high-speed chase Wednesday night.
Man with drunken driving history pleads guilty in Albany courtroom
A man police call a serial drunk driver has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. Brandon McKinley pleaded guilty related to the 10 count indictment late Friday afternoon. He has been arrested seven times for drunken driving over the last 14 years. He’s also been picked up by police three...
Albany woman arrested for larceny
An Albany woman is accused of cashing a fake business check at a local supermarket. The Albany county sheriff says Briana Pagan was arrested on September 9. She was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny. Authorities stated that in July, Pagan cashed a fake check...
Man accused in violent sword slashing attack faces Albany County judge
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The man accused in a violent sword attack in the city of Albany faced an Albany County judge on Thursday. Randell Mason, 42, was arraigned, pleading not guilty to two counts of attempted murder and one count of assault. Police say back on August 29th,...
UPDATE: Albany Police locate missing woman in good health
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police report 42-year-old Liliana Horn-Cornell, who they sought help to find earlier in the day, has been located in the Pine Bush Preserve. She is safe and in good health. The department offered special thanks to the New York State Police, Albany County Sheriff’s...
Man pleads not guilty in Albany sword attack
The man accused in an attack in Albany last week pleaded not guilty at arraignment Thursday morning. Randell Mason is accused of attacking Jon Romano with a sword at community connections, a drop-in center for the homeless. Romano is the same man who fired a shotgun, in Columbia High School...
Troy PD investigating Griswold Heights shooting
Police are investigating a shooting at the Griswold Heights apartment complex in Troy. One person was shot.
VSP: Sandgate man crashes into tree, dies
Vermont State Police are investigating after a deadly crash in Sandgate Wednesday.
Pittsfield police searching for missing 16-year-old
Pittsfield Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy.
Man hurt after car goes over embankment in Berkshire County
CLARKSBURG – A Pittsfield man is recovering after his car fell nearly 100 feet over an embankment in Clarksburg. The call came in around 6:30 Thursday morning. Clarksburg police say a car was traveling west on Route 2, when driver Richard Wright got to the hairpin turn, his car went into the parking lot of the Golden Eagle Restaurant. His car became stuck between the guardrail and another truck.
Man facing multiple felonies, accused of stabbing another man in the head and arm
Troy Police have arrested at 29-year-old man, accused of stabbing another man following a dispute. Police say on August 31st, at around 8:00 PM, officers responded to the scene after a report of a stabbing in the area of 3rd Street and Congress. We're told the victim fled the scene...
Schenectady Police Department Warns of Multiple Overdose Deaths in Past Few Days
Schenectady, NY – The Schenectady Police Department today issued a warning and notice to residents...
