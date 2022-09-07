ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

WKRC

2 injured in Walnut Hills shooting

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A shooting injured two people on Saturday night. Police say were called to the scene at 10:00 p.m. on East McMillian Street. Two people had minor, non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

CPD: 1 seriously injured in downtown Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an overnight shooting downtown. It happened on 6th Street near Elm early Saturday morning in the Central Business District. While few details have been released, CPD says one person is in serious condition.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Neighbors react to serial peeping tom's recent arrest

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man accused of peeping into a Liberty Township woman's home is now out on bond. Hamilton mother Cherrol Myer was disgusted when her teenage daughter told her a registered sex offender lived a street over. "It's still close enough if he was on his porch,...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Armed robber accused of targeting same convenience store 4 times

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man is accused of robbing the same Forest Park Speedway station four different times. Keith Bray is charged with robbing the convenience store on Northland Boulevard in February, March, August and September. During each robbery, Bray was allegedly armed with a knife. He'd tell the clerk...
FOREST PARK, OH
WKRC

Local family surprised by coyote in bathroom

TRENTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A local family received an unexpected surprise in their bathroom early Friday morning. The Trenton Police Department said it received a call just before 5:30 a.m. from a resident who had an animal in the first-floor bathroom of the house. When officers arrived, they found an adult coyote hiding behind the toilet.
TRENTON, OH
WKRC

Local woman with terminal illness fulfills dream to fly

Batavia, Ohio (WKRC) – Gazing at the sky, Mary Robinson has always had to imagine what it would be like to get up there. “It just looks so peaceful up there,” Robinson said. “It’s a dream I had all my life to fly.”. Now the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Crews battle huge 3-alarm fire at Lockland auto business

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Fire Crews batted a huge 3-alarm fire in Lockland Friday. The fire was at the Arise Auto Recovery Center on North Wayne Avenue. Lockland Fire Chief Douglas Wehmeyer described the business as a scrap yard. Thirty to 50 cars were on fire which spread to five...
LOCKLAND, OH
WKRC

Biggest Little Fair in Ohio kicks off Thursday with the Harvest Home Parade

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - The Biggest Little Fair in Ohio is back in Cheviot beginning Sept. 8. The Harvest Home Fair is a tradition that dates to the early 1800s when a local farmer began an annual festival to celebrate the harvest. The first official Harvest Home Fair was in 1860 and it now takes 23 committees to get this together and planning begins in early February.
CHEVIOT, OH
WKRC

Repair work will close I-71 ramp over the weekend

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Work to repair a culvert will close an I-71 off-ramp over the weekend. On Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. crews will close the ramp from I-71 north to Stewart Road. They will pour concrete for a permanent barrier wall along the ramp. The right lane of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

How soon should you get each booster shot?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new study shows just how quickly you may need your next booster shot -- or not. The research includes one of the first trials to show not just a drop in immunity after a booster, but how much of a drop and when it occurs. Human...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Miami beats Robert Morris 31-14 in home opener

OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Aveon Smith threw three touchdown passes in his first career start and the Miami University football team won its home opener 31-14 over Robert Morris Saturday night. Mac Hippenhammer caught two touchdown passes for the RedHawks (1-1), who scored 28 consecutive points after an early touchdown...
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

UC and former basketball coach Brannen agree to settlement

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati athletics department announced on Thursday that it has reached a settlement agreement with former head coach John Brannen. “John Brannen and the University of Cincinnati have reached an amicable resolution," said the statement. "Both parties look forward to putting this matter behind them and focusing on the future.”
CINCINNATI, OH

