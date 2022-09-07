Read full article on original website
2 injured in Walnut Hills shooting
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A shooting injured two people on Saturday night. Police say were called to the scene at 10:00 p.m. on East McMillian Street. Two people had minor, non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
CPD: 1 seriously injured in downtown Cincinnati shooting
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an overnight shooting downtown. It happened on 6th Street near Elm early Saturday morning in the Central Business District. While few details have been released, CPD says one person is in serious condition.
Prosecutor shows video of woman plowing minivan into 2 pedestrians, announces indictment
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A grand jury indicted the woman accused of hitting two men with her vehicle in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them, on charges of aggravated murder, murder and endangering children. Taahviya Chapman could face life in prison if she's convicted. Chapman dropped Jawon Lunsford, her...
Neighbors react to serial peeping tom's recent arrest
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man accused of peeping into a Liberty Township woman's home is now out on bond. Hamilton mother Cherrol Myer was disgusted when her teenage daughter told her a registered sex offender lived a street over. "It's still close enough if he was on his porch,...
Man accused of raping juvenile at Springfield Township home, threatening her and witness
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 20-year-old man is accused of raping a juvenile and threatening to kill her, a child and family members if she told anyone. Shawndale Mundy faces rape and intimidation charges. A Springfield Township detective addressed the court Thursday to ask for a high bond for Mundy. Det....
Cincinnati man charged in connection to woman's body found in Kenton County
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A man has been charged in connection to the discovery of a woman's remains in Kenton County. Theodore Myers, 53, is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Both are felonies. Remains were found in a wooded area near Palace Avenue and...
Former Covington employee accused of charging more than $150,000 to city credit cards
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A former Covington city administrator has been indicted for allegedly using city credit cards to make more than $150,000 in personal purchases. Allison Donaldson faces federal charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. She is the former administrative manager for the public works department. Beginning...
Armed robber accused of targeting same convenience store 4 times
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man is accused of robbing the same Forest Park Speedway station four different times. Keith Bray is charged with robbing the convenience store on Northland Boulevard in February, March, August and September. During each robbery, Bray was allegedly armed with a knife. He'd tell the clerk...
Local family surprised by coyote in bathroom
TRENTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A local family received an unexpected surprise in their bathroom early Friday morning. The Trenton Police Department said it received a call just before 5:30 a.m. from a resident who had an animal in the first-floor bathroom of the house. When officers arrived, they found an adult coyote hiding behind the toilet.
Alert canceled for missing Northern Kentucky man with dementia
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Boone County man with dementia. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Steve Anglin, 78, walked away from his home on Tanner Road in Hebron. He left at about 8 a.m. on Friday.
Local woman with terminal illness fulfills dream to fly
Batavia, Ohio (WKRC) – Gazing at the sky, Mary Robinson has always had to imagine what it would be like to get up there. “It just looks so peaceful up there,” Robinson said. “It’s a dream I had all my life to fly.”. Now the Cincinnati...
Crews battle huge 3-alarm fire at Lockland auto business
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Fire Crews batted a huge 3-alarm fire in Lockland Friday. The fire was at the Arise Auto Recovery Center on North Wayne Avenue. Lockland Fire Chief Douglas Wehmeyer described the business as a scrap yard. Thirty to 50 cars were on fire which spread to five...
Biggest Little Fair in Ohio kicks off Thursday with the Harvest Home Parade
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - The Biggest Little Fair in Ohio is back in Cheviot beginning Sept. 8. The Harvest Home Fair is a tradition that dates to the early 1800s when a local farmer began an annual festival to celebrate the harvest. The first official Harvest Home Fair was in 1860 and it now takes 23 committees to get this together and planning begins in early February.
Repair work will close I-71 ramp over the weekend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Work to repair a culvert will close an I-71 off-ramp over the weekend. On Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. crews will close the ramp from I-71 north to Stewart Road. They will pour concrete for a permanent barrier wall along the ramp. The right lane of...
Adopt-a-Pet: Chloe and Amelia are ready for a second chance at life, & Chica needs a home!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Chloe and Amelia were two of the 4,000 Beagles rescued from a breeding facility on the East Coast -- 20 of which were sent to the SPCA Cincinnati. They are both one year old, very sweet, and very curious and excited to explore living life to the fullest as dogs.
Fairfield veteran volunteers in Ukraine, helped train about 700 soldiers
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A local army veteran of 16 years spent the last six months volunteering in Ukraine, in the midst of the war, training hundreds of men in the Ukrainian armed forces. It takes a lot for someone to pick up and leave their family, their job and...
How soon should you get each booster shot?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new study shows just how quickly you may need your next booster shot -- or not. The research includes one of the first trials to show not just a drop in immunity after a booster, but how much of a drop and when it occurs. Human...
Three steps to take to protect against COVID as gatherings move indoors:
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As we kick off the football season this year, health care providers remind us we also kick off the season for getting sick. What would football be without the get-togethers with friends? And as those move indoors, providers remind us COVID-19 is not over. "COVID is not...
Miami beats Robert Morris 31-14 in home opener
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Aveon Smith threw three touchdown passes in his first career start and the Miami University football team won its home opener 31-14 over Robert Morris Saturday night. Mac Hippenhammer caught two touchdown passes for the RedHawks (1-1), who scored 28 consecutive points after an early touchdown...
UC and former basketball coach Brannen agree to settlement
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati athletics department announced on Thursday that it has reached a settlement agreement with former head coach John Brannen. “John Brannen and the University of Cincinnati have reached an amicable resolution," said the statement. "Both parties look forward to putting this matter behind them and focusing on the future.”
