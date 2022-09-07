ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Bowl Projections from Action Network: Where MSU, rest of Big Ten lands after Week 1

By Robert Bondy
 4 days ago
Detroit Free Press

The first complete week of college football is in the books, with the Big Ten getting off to a great start in 2022.

Every Big Ten except for Purdue — who lost to Penn State — has picked up a win so far this season, and that means numerous teams are closer to reaching bowl eligibility. Brett McMurphy of the Action Network released an updated batch of bowl projections following the week one results, with Michigan State finding itself playing in a warm destination this bowl season.

Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in McMurphy’s updated bowl projections:

Fenway Bowl

Matchup: Rutgers vs. Cincinnati

Date: Dec. 17, 2022

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Frisco Bowl

Matchup: Purdue vs. Arizona State

Date: Dec. 17, 2022

Location: Frisco, Texas

Quick Lane Bowl

Matchup: Maryland vs. Central Michigan

Date: Dec. 26, 2022

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Matchup: Northwestern vs. Kansas State

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Pinstripe Bowl

Matchup: Minnesota vs. North Carolina

Date: Dec. 29, 2022

Location: New York, N.Y.

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Matchup: Iowa vs. Virginia

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Music City Bowl

Matchup: Penn State vs. Ole Miss

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Citrus Bowl

Matchup: Michigan State vs. Arkansas

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Orlando, Florida

Orange Bowl

Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Pitt

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Location: Miami, Florida

Rose Bowl

Matchup: Michigan vs. Utah

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Pasadena, California

Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Matchup: Ohio State vs. Georgia

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Glendale, Arizona

