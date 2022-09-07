The good news for the Nebraska Cornhuskers is that the losing streak is over. Scott Frost’s organization lost 7 in a row if you were to include the season-opening loss to Northwestern onto the losing streak that ended the 2021 season. It wasn’t pretty and it certainly wasn’t dominant, but the 38-17 win over North Dakota in Week 1 (technically Week 2 for Nebraska) at least got the Huskers back in the win column, and now Frost and his troops can reset.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO