Cedric Maxwell Said There Was Only 1 Player He Was Afraid of on the Basketball Court
Former Boston Celtics star Cedric Maxwell said there was only one NBA player who scared him. The post Cedric Maxwell Said There Was Only 1 Player He Was Afraid of on the Basketball Court appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CNN, ABC, ESPN promoted Duke volleyball player's racial slur story, go quiet on developments debunking claim
A controversy involving a racial slur allegedly being directed at a Black college athlete captured the attention of the national media - at least until her claim faced further scrutiny. Duke University volleyball player Rachel Richardson went viral after she claimed that a fan from Brigham Young University (BYU) hurled...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa becomes first team since the 1970s to achieve this abysmal showing over first 2 games
While Iowa’s defense and special teams are highly efficient, the team will be remembered for this season’s terrible offense performance. After Iowa’s 10-7 loss at home to Iowa State, Iowa became the first FBS/D1-A team since McNeese State in 1979 to score and allow 10 or fewer points in its first two games of the season.
Trinity Rodman, Dennis Rodman’s Daughter, Becomes Highest Paid Player In Women’s Soccer League
"She was one of the most exciting players in the league this past season, and she proved that she can be impactful at the professional level in NWSL. And now with that, she earned a call-up for the national team," USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski to ESPN in January 2022
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern: Final thoughts and a prediction
The good news for the Nebraska Cornhuskers is that the losing streak is over. Scott Frost’s organization lost 7 in a row if you were to include the season-opening loss to Northwestern onto the losing streak that ended the 2021 season. It wasn’t pretty and it certainly wasn’t dominant, but the 38-17 win over North Dakota in Week 1 (technically Week 2 for Nebraska) at least got the Huskers back in the win column, and now Frost and his troops can reset.
Deion Sanders Reportedly Landed A Big Transfer On Thursday
Deion Sanders is bringing a former SEC recruit to Jackson State next season. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to the FCS program. He'll join the Tigers as a fifth-year senior in 2023. A four-star recruit from the class of 2019, Mwikuta began his collegiate...
Golf Digest
Michael Jordan hit J.R. Smith with one of the great daggers of all time during a recent round of golf
J.R. Smith could beat almost anyone in the world when it comes to basketball, and probably golf too. The NBA champ and now college golfer is certainly an athlete in every sense of the word, yet he still pales in comparison to Michael Jordan (obviously) who recently “smoked” Smith on the course and then threw a few jabs in just for good measure.
saturdaytradition.com
Georgia Southern trolls Nebraska on social media following road win in Lincoln
Georgia Southern rolled into Lincoln and knocked off Nebraska Saturday night, and the Eagles are taking time to enjoy this win. Despite playing at home in Memorial Stadium, the Huskers were unable to generate much defensive pressure on the Eagles. Though Georgia Southern did have some miscues, the offense scored time and time again and eventually landed the knockout blow at 45-42.
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News
Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
NFL・
Danny Ainge: After Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell trades, Jazz have 'plan in place' to assemble championship team
The Utah Jazz shocked basketball fans this offseason by trading away two of their core pieces in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, talking with the media for the first time since Utah traded Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, said it was clear the team needed to "transition" its roster this offseason.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa teases special flyover for Cy-Hawk Game
Iowa football teased a special flyover for Saturday’s game against Iowa State. The flyover will take place prior to kickoff over Kinnick Stadium. The Air Force will conduct the flyover that everyone in the stadium will observe. Iowa posted the announcement of the flyover in a Twitter post. Iowa...
Bluebloods chasing son of five-time NBA champ
Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) junior combo guard Dylan Harper revealed his Duke basketball offer on Aug. 1 and expressed sincere appreciation for it. Around the same time, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound five-star noted his strong relationship with the coaches in Durham and told On3's Jamie Shaw that he plans to ...
Three NBA players — with a combined 24 All-Stars and $700 million in career earnings — are still un-signed with 2 weeks until training camp
Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, and Blake Griffin helped dominate the NBA over the past two decades, but they're currently free agents.
saturdaytradition.com
Jacoby Windmon continues to shine for Michigan State's defense with disruptive outing in Week 2
No. 14 Michigan State had a big game on the defensive side of the ball as the Spartans shut out Arkon 52-0 led by a big performance by edge rusher Jacoby Windmon. Windmon accounted for 5 total tackles, 3 solo tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 pass breakup, and 3 forced fumbles in the win over Akron.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue football posts largest margin of victory in over a decade with win over Indiana State
Purdue football rolled to a big win in Week 2, and the Boilermakers set an impressive margin of victory in the process. Facing in-state FCS program Indiana State, the offense was expectedly firing on all cylinders. Aidan O’Connell was a near-perfect 17-for-19 throwing the ball for 211 yards and 4 touchdowns before getting pulled.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan players discuss playing Hawaii under the lights at the Big House
Ahead of Michigan’s night game against Hawaii, players discussed their excitement to play under the lights at the Big House. “It’s like Friday night lights on steroids,” quarterback J.J. McCarthy said. “No better feeling.”. While the game isn’t against a rival team, B1G opponent, or a...
Duke athletics fires back at BYU review, supports volleyball player's account
Duke athletic director Nina King issued a statement on Friday in response to BYU athletics announcing that it found no evidence of Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson subject to racist abuse during an Aug. 26 match between the schools. King responded forcefully in a statement. “The 18 members of the...
No one-and-done: Duke rookie implies extended stay
Many 2023 mock drafts assume that Duke basketball freshman big man Kyle Filipowski will be a one-and-done collegian, often listing him as a first-round prospect. Not so fast. Sure, Filipowski finished No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, a ranking that would lead most to believe a ...
