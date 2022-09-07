ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Blake Purchase, nation's No. 14 edge-rusher, commits to Oregon Ducks over Notre Dame, others

By Andrew Nemec
 4 days ago

The future of the Oregon Ducks front seven is beginning to take shape, and the entire West region will be well-represented.

Entering the week, Oregon's class of 2023 defensive line haul consisted of players from five state: Chandler's A'mauri Washington and Liberty's My'Keil Gardner (Arizona), Cy Woods prospect Terrance Green (Texas), Layton Christian Academy's Tevita Pome'e (Utah), Central Valley Christian's Jaeden Moore (California) and Sheldon's Teitum Tuioti (Oregon; transfer from Nebraska).

On Tuesday, Oregon added a bluechip prospect from a sixth state, as Cherry Creek High School (Colorado) four-star edge-rusher Blake Purchase announced his commitment to Oregon over fellow finalists Colorado, Iowa State, Notre Dame and Washington.

The 6-foot-2 1/2, 240-pound pass-rusher is rated the nation's No. 122 overall prospect, No. 14 edge-rusher and No. 1 player in the state of Colorado.

Purchase's commitments gives Oregon the top-rated player in the state of Colorado for the second time in three years, joining tight end Terrance Ferguson ( 2021 ).

In the month of June, the dynamic Colorado defender took official visits to California, Iowa State, Oregon and Washington, where the Ducks emerged as the significant favorites despite Purchase's brother, Myles , playing for the Cyclones.

In the past month, however, Notre Dame strongly entered the mix and became a true contender.

It's not hard to see why there was significant late interest for the bluechip prospect.

Purchase leads a Cherry Creek defense hoping to win its fourth consecutive state title.

Last year during his junior campaign, Purchase accumulated 83 total tackles, 18 tackles-for-loss, 12 sacks, six pass break-ups and two interceptions.

Here's what 247Sports had to say , in part, about him as a prospect:

"Fits the mold of what programs are looking for from a measurables standpoint at 6-foot-2.5, 239-pounds. ...Added over 30 plus pounds within the last year and maintained his speed. ...Well-proportioned build with solid muscle mass from top to bottom with ample room to grow. ...Shows plus reactionary athleticism as well as good range with his ability to close. Instinctive player who plays with a good motor. ... Does a nice job of using his hands and length taking on blockers with the ability to disengage and not stay hung up on the block. Very comfortable at the point of attack where he is stout in the run game setting the edge. When rushing the passer, shows an assortment of moves, whether it's the speed rush, dip and rip, up and under, or the long arm he keeps the opponent off balance."

Junior season highlights

