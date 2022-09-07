TinCaps open final series with win at Lake County
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WANE) – Brandon Valenzuela, Albert Fabian, and Josttin Diaz all went deep as the TinCaps opened their final series of the season with a 6-5 win on the road against the Lake County Captains on Tuesday night.
The TinCaps and Captains continue their six-game series on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m.
