TinCaps open final series with win at Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WANE) – Brandon Valenzuela, Albert Fabian, and Josttin Diaz all went deep as the TinCaps opened their final series of the season with a 6-5 win on the road against the Lake County Captains on Tuesday night.

The TinCaps and Captains continue their six-game series on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.