Lake County, OH

TinCaps open final series with win at Lake County

By Glenn Marini
 4 days ago

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WANE) – Brandon Valenzuela, Albert Fabian, and Josttin Diaz all went deep as the TinCaps opened their final series of the season with a 6-5 win on the road against the Lake County Captains on Tuesday night.

The TinCaps and Captains continue their six-game series on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m.

