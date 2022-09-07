ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Healthy Grandfamilies program educates grandparents

By Riley Holsinger
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ymq97_0hklkH1q00

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – For some grandparents, it’s tough to adjust when thrust into raising their grandchildren. The Healthy Grandfamilies program in Harrison County’s purpose is to educate those in just that situation.

The program jumpstarted its fall schedule Tuesday at the Simpson Creek Baptist Church in Bridgeport.

Tuesday’s session was focused on communication. Other sessions in the future will discuss stress, relationships and navigating the legal system over the next few weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oxVfn_0hklkH1q00
Healthy Grandfamilies program on Sept. 6 (WBOY – Image)
Give your ideas for the Bridgeport Pool and park renovation

“These are areas that parents in general face, but our grandparents, even more so,” Healthy Grandfamilies social worker Julie Salmon said. “What we want to do is provide them insight into parenting, which is what they’re doing in this time of their life because it was different 30 years ago.”

The program also assists grandparents to get connected to proper resources to help them best support and raise their grandchildren.

For those interested in joining or volunteering with the program, you can contact the program at (304) 326-7785.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

Grandparents day celebrated in Bridgeport school

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Heritage Christian School in Bridgeport incorporated Grandparents Day in their classes on Sept. 9. The elementary kids were read “Grandma I Need a Hug” by Author Colleen Driscoll, and for the first half of school, teachers had their own activities where they incorporated grandparents. The kids in history class asked […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Art project encourages racial understanding in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Listening for Racial Understanding art project is being displayed at the Morgantown Public Library. The opening event for the display was held on September 9 and at 6 p.m. Officials said 46 people had been brought together to have conversations, using prompts that inspired them to have open and empathetic […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison County, WV
Society
Bridgeport, WV
Society
Bridgeport, WV
Sports
Harrison County, WV
Sports
City
Bridgeport, WV
County
Harrison County, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Meet the Pride's 'grandma: 40 years in the making

Dawn West joined the Pride of West Virginia in 1983 as a freshman elementary education student. After taking a fifth year to complete her undergraduate degree and pursuing graduate school, she decided to continue making memories with the band and hasn’t stopped since. Marching in the band through graduate...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

United Way raises 25% of goal on first day of campaign

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties kicked off their new campaign Change the Game on Sept. 9 with a honk and wave event. Groups waved signs encouraging drivers to honk in support of the United Way in four locations in the area from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Kate […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships
WBOY 12 News

UPDATE: Taylor County teen found

UPDATE: SEPT. 8, 8:03 A.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to the Grafton Fire Department, the missing 16-year-old was found. ORIGINAL: SEPT. 6, 6:28 P.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials are searching for a teen missing from Carlson Heights in Taylor County, according to the Grafton Fire Department. According to a Facebook post by the […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Returns

The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival is returning to Clarksburg this weekend for its 30th year. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival will take place this weekend in Clarksburg. Started in 1990 by the Kelly Miller Alumni Association as a celebration...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Comprehensive Plan Fair held to answer questions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – During the last year, Monongalia County, the City of Morgantown, Granville, and Star City have been working to update their comprehensive plans in coordination with the Metropolitan Transportation Plan. A comprehensive pan fair was held at Mountaineer Station Thursday on the campus of West Virginia University. The fair allowed residents the opportunity […]
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy