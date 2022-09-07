Healthy Grandfamilies program educates grandparents

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – For some grandparents, it’s tough to adjust when thrust into raising their grandchildren. The Healthy Grandfamilies program in Harrison County’s purpose is to educate those in just that situation.

The program jumpstarted its fall schedule Tuesday at the Simpson Creek Baptist Church in Bridgeport.

Tuesday’s session was focused on communication. Other sessions in the future will discuss stress, relationships and navigating the legal system over the next few weeks.

Healthy Grandfamilies program on Sept. 6 (WBOY – Image)

“These are areas that parents in general face, but our grandparents, even more so,” Healthy Grandfamilies social worker Julie Salmon said. “What we want to do is provide them insight into parenting, which is what they’re doing in this time of their life because it was different 30 years ago.”

The program also assists grandparents to get connected to proper resources to help them best support and raise their grandchildren.

For those interested in joining or volunteering with the program, you can contact the program at (304) 326-7785.



