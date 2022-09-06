Read full article on original website
Herald and News
Where are the whitest, blackest and most diverse cities in America?
The whitest cities in America are in West Virginia. The blackest cities are clustered in the South and the most Hispanic place in the country is in Florida, according to a new analysis. Financial research WalletHub looked at diversity and racial and ethnic concentrations in across the country via examination...
New COVID-19 booster shots arrive in Oregon
Tens of thousands of COVID-19 booster doses are arriving in Oregon this week as state health officials, pharmacies and providers plan vaccine clinics and schedule shots. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the new booster doses by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech on Thursday, Sept. 1 and a West Coast scientific group representing Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada followed with its own endorsement, paving the way for vaccinations to begin.
High winds to pose severe wildfire risk in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Forecasters warned Thursday that strong, gusting winds and low humidity will cause extreme fire danger across western Oregon and Washington this weekend as authorities encouraged residents to charge cellphones and have an evacuation plan ready. Starting Friday, a dry east wind with gusts of up...
New government tool shows Oregon and other states’ climate-related risks, projections
The White House has unveiled a new website intended to provide local and state governments and businesses with information about climate-driven events and data, including real-time information about droughts, floods, wildfires and extreme heat. The web-based tool, called Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation, contains information about current climate trends...
Oregon district attorneys worry new state hospital stay limits will affect public safety
Several district attorneys in Oregon are raising concerns about a new federal court order that will limit the amount of time patients can stay at the state’s psychiatric hospital. Dozens of people across the state who’ve been accused of crimes and need mental health care are stuck in jail....
Looking back: This week in Klamath Basin history for Sept. 10
Over 1,500 acres of grain were burned by the fire which started on the Chin Lung Ranch near Midland. The fire was under control but a brisk wind fanned the flames to renewed vigor and caused them to spread to adjoining lands.
Sept. 9 Klamath Basin upcoming events
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is hosting a meeting for the Sustainable Health care Cost Growth Target Advisory Committee at 5 p.m. The meeting is held virtually. For information on how to participate, contact Sarah Bartelmann at 971-283-8107, email sarah.e.bartelmann@dhsoha.state.or.us.
Ride the Rim set for next two Saturdays at Crater Lake
The eighth annual Ride the Rim days are scheduled for the next two Saturdays, Sept. 10 and Sept. 17, at Crater Lake National Park. The event is free, but normal park entrance fees apply.
Tax credits on electric cars, heat pumps will help low-income Oregonians, politicians say
Sammie Lewis of North Portland no longer has a home energy bill. Her house has been newly insulated and retrofitted with solar panels and a heating and cooling pump. She updated her home with the help of a local nonprofit that leverages state and federal grants and tax rebates to help low-income Oregonians make their homes energy-efficient.
More than Midges and Algae — Delights on Howard Bay
As we unloaded our kayaks at the Howard Bay boat ramp, the midges and other bugs were ferocious, thousands of them weaving their way onto our clothes, hats, sunglasses, ears, neck — everywhere. Just off shore, Upper Klamath Lake’s water were blanketed with green slime. In some places the...
