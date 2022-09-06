ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Herald and News

Where are the whitest, blackest and most diverse cities in America?

The whitest cities in America are in West Virginia. The blackest cities are clustered in the South and the most Hispanic place in the country is in Florida, according to a new analysis. Financial research WalletHub looked at diversity and racial and ethnic concentrations in across the country via examination...
FLORIDA STATE
Herald and News

New COVID-19 booster shots arrive in Oregon

Tens of thousands of COVID-19 booster doses are arriving in Oregon this week as state health officials, pharmacies and providers plan vaccine clinics and schedule shots. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the new booster doses by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech on Thursday, Sept. 1 and a West Coast scientific group representing Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada followed with its own endorsement, paving the way for vaccinations to begin.
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

High winds to pose severe wildfire risk in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Forecasters warned Thursday that strong, gusting winds and low humidity will cause extreme fire danger across western Oregon and Washington this weekend as authorities encouraged residents to charge cellphones and have an evacuation plan ready. Starting Friday, a dry east wind with gusts of up...
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

New government tool shows Oregon and other states’ climate-related risks, projections

The White House has unveiled a new website intended to provide local and state governments and businesses with information about climate-driven events and data, including real-time information about droughts, floods, wildfires and extreme heat. The web-based tool, called Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation, contains information about current climate trends...
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Sept. 9 Klamath Basin upcoming events

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is hosting a meeting for the Sustainable Health care Cost Growth Target Advisory Committee at 5 p.m. The meeting is held virtually. For information on how to participate, contact Sarah Bartelmann at 971-283-8107, email sarah.e.bartelmann@dhsoha.state.or.us.
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

More than Midges and Algae — Delights on Howard Bay

As we unloaded our kayaks at the Howard Bay boat ramp, the midges and other bugs were ferocious, thousands of them weaving their way onto our clothes, hats, sunglasses, ears, neck — everywhere. Just off shore, Upper Klamath Lake’s water were blanketed with green slime. In some places the...
ANIMALS

