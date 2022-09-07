ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WATCH: Marlins Outfielder Brian Anderson Makes Spectacular Throw Home

By Jack Vita
 4 days ago

Miami Marlins left fielder Brian Anderson made a fantastic throw home to gun Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Edmundo Sosa at the plate. The play was later challenged by Phillies manager Rob Thomson and overturned by the game's umpires, ruling that Marlins catcher Nick Fortes blocked the plate. The Phillies were awarded a run.

With the Miami Marlins tied in the bottom of the sixth inning, Philadelphia Phillies Alec Bohm hit a sacrifice fly to left field, and Marlins left fielder Brian Anderson made a spectacular throw home, gunning Phillies shortstop Edmundo Sosa at the plate and seemingly ending the inning.

The play was then challenged by Phillies manager Rob Thomson, arguing that Marlins catcher Nick Fortes blocked home plate.

After the review, the ruling on the field was overturned, and Sosa was called safe at home, awarding the Phillies a run. The umps ruled that Fortes did indeed block home plate.

It was a textbook throw from Anderson, regardless.

Major League Baseball changed its rules regarding catchers blocking home plate, following the 2014 season. Three years earlier, San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey suffered a fractured fibula and torn ligaments in his ankle from a collision at home plate.

In 2015, rule 7.13 was added, otherwise known as the 'Buster Posey Rule', stating that:

  • A runner may not run out of a direct line to the plate in order to initiate contact with the catcher, or any player, covering the plate. If he does, the umpire can call him out even if the player taking the throw loses possession of the ball.
  • The catcher may not block the pathway of a runner attempting to score unless he has possession of the ball. If the catcher blocks the runner before he has the ball, the umpire may call the runner safe.
  • All calls will be based on the umpire's judgment. The umpire will consider such factors as whether the runner made an effort to touch the plate and whether he lowered his shoulder or used his hands, elbows or arms when approaching the catcher.
  • Runners are not required to slide, and catchers in possession of the ball are allowed to block the plate. However, runners who do slide and catchers who provide the runner with a lane will never be found in violation of the rule.
  • The expanded instant replay rules, which also went into effect in 2014, are available to review potential violations of Rule 7.13.

The ruling gave the Phillies a late 2-1 lead, entering the top of the eighth inning.

