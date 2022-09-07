ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkland, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Murder of 51-year-old Orting man described as ambush

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two teens, Gabriel Davies and Justin Yoon, who are accused of killing a 51-year-old Orting man, were supposed to be starting their junior year of high school but instead, are behind bars after pleading not guilty to first-degree and second-degree murder charges. While the teens...
ORTING, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Kirkland, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kirkland, WA
q13fox.com

Shoplifting suspect with HIV bites Seattle Nordstrom security guard

SEATTLE - On Thursday, a man accused of biting a Nordstrom security guard, all the while allegedly knowing that he is HIV positive, pleaded not guilty to robbery charges. 31-year-old Keelan Louis Jones is accused of grabbing about $300 worth of merchandise from the Downtown Seattle Nordstrom and walking out of the store.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Man shoots another man during dispute in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia police are investigating after a man shot another man during a dispute Friday morning. Before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance at Black Lake Boulevard Southwest and the Highway 101 on-ramps. According to investigators, two men got into a fight and during the confrontation, one...
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Second Homicide Suspect Arrested in the Tacoma Murder

TACOMA, Wash. — Today, officers arrested a second suspect in relation to a fatal shooting that took place on July 30, ending in the killing of 39-year old, Ronnal Hines. The 24-year-old female was booked into jail for Murder 2. Officials established probable cause to arrest two suspects related...
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steroids#Smuggling#Uspis#Kirkland Police#Android
q13fox.com

2 killed in multiple-vehicle crash in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. - Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Tukwila late Friday night. According to Washington State Patrol, at least three cars were involved in a crash on northbound I-5, near I-405 in Southcenter around 11:30 p.m. It's unclear what led up to the crash.
TUKWILA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man killed in shooting at SeaTac apartment building

SEATAC, Wash. — A man died from his injuries after he was shot at a SeaTac apartment complex. On Wednesday at 4:40 a.m., King County deputies were dispatched to the 16700 block of 31st Avenue South. A man there reported that he shot someone who had been trying to break into his apartment.
SEATAC, WA
q13fox.com

Auburn Police recover shotgun, meth from man driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat

AUBURN, Wash. - Police recovered a loaded shotgun and meth from a man who was spotted driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat last Thursday. According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), detectives conducting emphasis patrols in the north side of the city spotted a suspicious vehicle with invalid temporary permits pull into a fast-food drive-through. When detectives approached the vehicle, they learned that the car was reported stolen by the King County Sheriff’s Office.
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Police: Man asks for cigarette at bus stop, then stabs victim when he says no

SEATTLE — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the arm on Tuesday evening in south Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, a man was smoking a cigarette at a bus stop near 23rd Avenue South and South Holgate Street around 8:30 p.m. when another man approached him and asked for a cigarettes' The victim said no and the suspect then stabbed him in the arm.
SEATTLE, WA
nypressnews.com

Renton trench collapse victim identified; investigation underway

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 36-year-old man killed in a trench collapse Wednesday in Renton. Surjit Gill died from compressional asphyxia after falling into the trench and being covered by about 10 feet of dirt. The medical examiner ruled the death an accident. Officials received...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Kitsap Co. deputies looking to ID woman seen with Olalla double homicide suspect

OLALLA, Wash. - Kitsap County Sheriff's Detectives are looking to identify a woman who was seen with the man accused in a gruesome double homicide in Olalla last month. Deputies say the woman was seen with the murder suspect, 40-year-old Shaun Rose, at a Burger King in Puyallup on the day he allegedly killed Steven and Mina Schulz inside their home on Aug. 18.
OLALLA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy