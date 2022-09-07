Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball is a Little Different in the Pacific NorthwestIBWAASeattle, WA
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Related
The Crime Blotter: ATF and Tacoma police arrest alleged repeat fentanyl dealer at Econo Lodge
Wednesday night, Tacoma Police Department officers assisted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in a joint operation to serve a high-risk federal search warrant on two units at the Econo Lodge on S Hosmer Street. South Hosmer Street has become a center of gun violence, human trafficking,...
Suspected gang member arrested, charged after allegedly selling bogus oxycodone pills with fentanyl
A 23-year-old Tacoma man has been arrested and charged with possession with the intent to sell fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said a joint operation with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tacoma...
Murder of 51-year-old Orting man described as ambush
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two teens, Gabriel Davies and Justin Yoon, who are accused of killing a 51-year-old Orting man, were supposed to be starting their junior year of high school but instead, are behind bars after pleading not guilty to first-degree and second-degree murder charges. While the teens...
Second person arrested in connection with July homicide in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police said a second suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection with a homicide in July. Police said they arrested a 24-year-old woman and booked her into the Pierce County Jail for second-degree murder. Last month, a 25-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Shoplifting suspect with HIV bites Seattle Nordstrom security guard
SEATTLE - On Thursday, a man accused of biting a Nordstrom security guard, all the while allegedly knowing that he is HIV positive, pleaded not guilty to robbery charges. 31-year-old Keelan Louis Jones is accused of grabbing about $300 worth of merchandise from the Downtown Seattle Nordstrom and walking out of the store.
Wash. teen accused of faking disappearance, killing mom's ex because 'biker buddies' threatened him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. (TCD) -- A 16-year-old teen went from missing to a murder suspect within the span of about a week because investigators allege he faked his disappearance and killed his mom's ex-boyfriend. Sixteen-year-old Gabriel Davies was reported missing Aug. 31 to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office who said...
q13fox.com
Man shoots another man during dispute in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia police are investigating after a man shot another man during a dispute Friday morning. Before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance at Black Lake Boulevard Southwest and the Highway 101 on-ramps. According to investigators, two men got into a fight and during the confrontation, one...
KOMO News
Second Homicide Suspect Arrested in the Tacoma Murder
TACOMA, Wash. — Today, officers arrested a second suspect in relation to a fatal shooting that took place on July 30, ending in the killing of 39-year old, Ronnal Hines. The 24-year-old female was booked into jail for Murder 2. Officials established probable cause to arrest two suspects related...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tacoma police searching for man who attempted to steal from ATM
The Tacoma Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to steal from an ATM earlier this month. According to CrimeStoppers Tacoma/Pierce County, on Sept. 1, the man used a torch to try and break into an ATM at the Wells Fargo at 5245 Pacific Ave.
'I ask for forgiveness': Man sentenced to another 93 years for murders committed in 2014
SEATTLE — A man charged with committing four murders back in 2014, was sentenced to 93 more years in prison in a King County Superior courtroom on Friday. Police say Ali Muhammad Brown went on a killing spree as part of his "jihad against Americans." Police say on April...
q13fox.com
2 killed in multiple-vehicle crash in Tukwila
TUKWILA, Wash. - Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Tukwila late Friday night. According to Washington State Patrol, at least three cars were involved in a crash on northbound I-5, near I-405 in Southcenter around 11:30 p.m. It's unclear what led up to the crash.
q13fox.com
Officers arrest more than 50 people accused of criminal activity at Bellevue Home Depot
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Police say they've arrested more than 50 people accused of shoplifting and criminal activity at and around a Home Depot store in Bellevue. According to Bellevue Police, officers have arrested dozens of people since January at the same location for crimes ranging from shoplifting to robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man killed in shooting at SeaTac apartment building
SEATAC, Wash. — A man died from his injuries after he was shot at a SeaTac apartment complex. On Wednesday at 4:40 a.m., King County deputies were dispatched to the 16700 block of 31st Avenue South. A man there reported that he shot someone who had been trying to break into his apartment.
Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill
Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.
q13fox.com
Auburn Police recover shotgun, meth from man driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat
AUBURN, Wash. - Police recovered a loaded shotgun and meth from a man who was spotted driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat last Thursday. According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), detectives conducting emphasis patrols in the north side of the city spotted a suspicious vehicle with invalid temporary permits pull into a fast-food drive-through. When detectives approached the vehicle, they learned that the car was reported stolen by the King County Sheriff’s Office.
KOMO News
Police: Man asks for cigarette at bus stop, then stabs victim when he says no
SEATTLE — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the arm on Tuesday evening in south Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, a man was smoking a cigarette at a bus stop near 23rd Avenue South and South Holgate Street around 8:30 p.m. when another man approached him and asked for a cigarettes' The victim said no and the suspect then stabbed him in the arm.
nypressnews.com
Renton trench collapse victim identified; investigation underway
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 36-year-old man killed in a trench collapse Wednesday in Renton. Surjit Gill died from compressional asphyxia after falling into the trench and being covered by about 10 feet of dirt. The medical examiner ruled the death an accident. Officials received...
Body Recovered From Deadly Floatplane Crash Identified
Authorities are still searching for the floatplane wreckage and the bodies of the nine other victims presumed dead.
Seattle Woman Identified After Disappearing Over 30 Years Ago
Authorities found her remains in Snohomish County earlier this year.
q13fox.com
Kitsap Co. deputies looking to ID woman seen with Olalla double homicide suspect
OLALLA, Wash. - Kitsap County Sheriff's Detectives are looking to identify a woman who was seen with the man accused in a gruesome double homicide in Olalla last month. Deputies say the woman was seen with the murder suspect, 40-year-old Shaun Rose, at a Burger King in Puyallup on the day he allegedly killed Steven and Mina Schulz inside their home on Aug. 18.
Comments / 1