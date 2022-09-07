5 DPS officers under investigation for response in Uvalde school shooting

Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, Sep. 6 03:20

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Five DPS officers have been referred to the Office of Inspector General for a formal investigation surrounding their response at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

DPS told CBS 11 that two of those five officers have been suspended with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The formation of an internal committee to review the department's response began in July.

DPS has also released an internal letter, that was sent by DPS Director Steven McCraw to employees in July. McCraw has called the response to the massacre at Robb Elementary School an 'abject failure.'

"Every agency that responded that day shares in this failure, including DPS," McCraw wrote.

"DPS officers responding to an active shooter at a school will be authorized to overcome any delay in neutralizing an attacker," McCraw continued. "When a subject fires a weapon at a school he remains an active shooter until he is neutralized and is not to be treated as a barricaded subject."

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Robb Elementary School on May 24, including Uvalde CISD police, who have received criticism for not firing their chief, Pete Arredondo.

Arredondo was fired during a special school board meeting on Aug. 24, 90 days after the shooting took place.