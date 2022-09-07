ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

5 DPS officers under investigation for response in Uvalde school shooting

By Julia Falcon
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fZtEz_0hkli7DP00

Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, Sep. 6 03:20

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Five DPS officers have been referred to the Office of Inspector General for a formal investigation surrounding their response at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

DPS told CBS 11 that two of those five officers have been suspended with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The formation of an internal committee to review the department's response began in July.

DPS has also released an internal letter, that was sent by DPS Director Steven McCraw to employees in July. McCraw has called the response to the massacre at Robb Elementary School an 'abject failure.'

"Every agency that responded that day shares in this failure, including DPS," McCraw wrote.

"DPS officers responding to an active shooter at a school will be authorized to overcome any delay in neutralizing an attacker," McCraw continued. "When a subject fires a weapon at a school he remains an active shooter until he is neutralized and is not to be treated as a barricaded subject."

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Robb Elementary School on May 24, including Uvalde CISD police, who have received criticism for not firing their chief, Pete Arredondo.

Arredondo was fired during a special school board meeting on Aug. 24, 90 days after the shooting took place.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

New bodycam footage obtained from Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New bodycam video has been released to CBS 11 from the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24. In the video, multiple gunshots can be heard inside the school. "He's in the classroom," an officer can be heard saying. "We gotta get in there, he just keeps shooting."Students can also be seen getting pulled out of a classroom, going through a broken window. This footage was obtained based on a public records request for it, made a few months ago.
UVALDE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Greg Abbott deploys state troopers to “anti-gang effort” in Uvalde after two juveniles are injured in shooting

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott is deploying Department of Public Safety officers to combat what he called gang violence in Uvalde after local police said two juveniles were shot there Thursday. The governor’s immediate call for a statewide response comes as the state police force continues facing criticism for the delayed reaction to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde earlier this year.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

4 suspects involved in shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park identified by police

UVALDE – Uvalde police have identified four suspects involved in a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park that left two people injured and hospitalized. As of around 3 p.m. Friday, police said the 18-year-old man who was shot and injured is in stable condition. The 16-year-old who was shot and injured is in critical condition.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
easttexasradio.com

Five Troopers Under Investigation

Five Texas DPS officers who responded to Robb Elementary in May are under investigation. The DPS, which had over 90 officers on the scene that day, has primarily deflected criticism of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. Still, the agency’s Inspector General Office probes five troopers for their actions or inactions on that day and whether or not they violated any department policies. As a result, the department has suspended two of the five. The IG’s office will also determine appropriate discipline. In addition, there’s talk of a leadership change at the top of DPS.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

2 injured after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park, 4 suspects in custody

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Four suspects are in custody after a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park on Thursday.According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, who is working with Uvalde PD, the shooting is suspected to be gang related.Uvalde police said there are two juveniles being treated at San Antonio hospitals and their conditions are unknown.Governor Greg Abbott released a statement, saying gang violence has no place in Texas. "I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening," Abbott said. "I immediately called Mayor McLaughlin and County Judge Mitchell to offer the...
UVALDE, TX
Salon

Several injured during shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park

Wooden crosses are placed at a memorial dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas (Alex Wong/Getty Images) The Uvalde Police Department is asking residents to stay away from Uvalde Memorial Park due to an active crime scene. "The Uvalde Police Department is...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dps#School Shooting#Elementary School#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School On
CBS DFW

I-Team: Are North Texas schools going 'above and beyond' to secure doors after Uvalde shooting?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Metal detectors, alarms, panic buttons, cameras with artificial intelligence - the latest in security technology was on full display inside a Fort Worth hotel this summer at school safety conference.Texas schools will spend millions on technology this year to harden campuses, but experts say the best line of defense at schools remains a door and a lock."It's the perimeter. It's the basis of where you start," said school safety and security analyst Guy Bliesner. "A properly locked classroom door has not been breached in a school shooting.  We have no history of that happening. That means it's...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Uvalde students go back to school for 1st time since attack

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Gilbert Mata woke up excited Tuesday for the first day of school since a gunman's bullet tore through his leg three months ago in a fourth grade classroom in Uvalde.The 10-year-old has healed from his physical wounds, but burning smells still remind him of gunfire and the sight of many police officers recalls the day in May that an assailant killed 19 of his classmates and two teachers.On a morning that many Uvalde families had dreaded, a new school year began in the small South Texas town with big hugs on sidewalks, patrol cars parked at...
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

16 Uvalde fourth graders waited an hour with injured teacher

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Elsa Avila slid to her phone, terrified as she held the bleeding side of her abdomen and tried to stay calm for her students. In a text to her family that she meant to send to fellow Uvalde teachers, she wrote: "I'm shot."For the first time in 30 years, Avila will not be going back to school as classes resume Tuesday in the small Texas town. The start of school will look different for her, as for other survivors of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in which 21 people died, with an emphasis on...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Special Education
CBS DFW

School shooting survivor gifts Uvalde students stuffed animals

UVALDE (CBSDFW.COM)— A Michigan family struck by the pain of a mass shooting is offering comfort and support to Uvalde CISD students and their families as they head back to school. Ella Klimowicz is a survivor of last years Oxford High School shooting just outside of Detroit, where four students were killed and seven others were injured during a rampage. Klimowicz and her family felt compelled to help in Uvalde after tragedy struck the south Texas community. Thus, she began fundraising and buying stuffed animals with encouraging messages during the summer. This week, school district officials made it possible for the Klimowicz's to visit...
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Photos: First day of school in Uvalde

Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack on Tuesday. Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack on Tuesday. Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack on Tuesday. Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack on Tuesday. Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack...
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
136K+
Followers
23K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy