NEW YORK (PIX11) — The next few days will be rather unsettled, thanks to a few disturbances moving in. On Sunday, the clouds will thicken rather quickly throughout the morning, but it should remain dry. The bulk of the showers is expected to arrive Sunday evening. However, there could be some spot showers/drizzle around lunchtime as the two systems slowly approach the area. The temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO