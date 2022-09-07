Read full article on original website
Brooklyn street renamed for FDNY sergeant killed on 9/11
One of New York City’s Bravest was honored Saturday in the neighborhood he grew up in and loved. A street in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant community now bears the name of Sgt. FDNY Firefighter Shawn Edward Powell.
Bronx mother and daughter lose home in fire, co-workers and community help
Bronx mother and daughter lose home in fire, co-workers and community help. Bronx mother and daughter lose home in fire, co-workers …. Across tri-state region, people express condolences …. Ex-NYC workers fired over COVID rally at City Hall. Back-to-school tips for parents and children to achieve …. Don’t say this...
Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park sparks visitors’ imagination
EDISON, N.J. (PIX11) — A museum in New Jersey sets out to spark the imagination of visitors and push for a brighter future. At the Thomas Edison Center in Menlo Park, the halls and walls are brimming with history, excitement and curiosity. Watch the video player above for the...
Manville residents still waiting for federal aid to rebuild after storm
For more than 1,400 residents in Manville, New Jersey, who were impacted by Ida, scenes from the storm are forever burned into their memory. Many are still without their homes and personal belongings, which were consumed by the storm.
Ferragosto festival preparations underway in the Bronx
The annual Ferragosto festival is scheduled to get underway along Arthur Avenue in the Bronx. The festival offers visitors a chance to enjoy fun, music, entertainment and food.
Playland in Rye, New York gets a facelift and we’re taking a tour to check out all the changes
For decades, Playland, in Rye, New York, has been a place where many childhood and family memories have been made. The amusement park opened in 1928, but now is undergoing extensive renovations that will delight both regulars and *new visitors. Marysol Castro got to see first hand the changes and...
Changes on COVID-19, safety as NYC public schools reopen
Thursday marks the first day of public school for kids across the five boroughs. And there’s been plenty of change since classes broke for the summer, with most COVID-19 protocols now dropped for the first time since 2020, and a new plan in place to protect kids from violence in schools.
These are the six moments of silence to honor those lost on 9/11
NEW YORK CITY — The National September 11 Memorial & Museum commemoration ceremony will take place Sunday on the 9/11 Memorial plaza at the World Trade Center site in lower Manhattan. The commemoration is for the family members of victims of the 2001 and 1993 attacks, and they have...
New York Fashion Week’s youngest transgender model
Ten-year-old Noella is making a name for herself as the youngest transgender model in New York Fashion Week. New York Fashion Week’s youngest transgender model. Cast reflects on ‘Come From Away’ as award-winning …. Teen shot near high school in Brooklyn: NYPD. Fashion Week celebrates 150th anniversary...
East Harlem back-to-school event helps kids return to class stress free
East Harlem community leaders are trying to put the fun back into learning. A back-to-school community event was all about stretching your body and stretching your mind so that young people are in tip-top shape for reading, writing and arithmetic this fall.
NY, NJ weather forecast: Cloudy but nice as rain leaves at last
Low pressure will finally drift away from the New York and New Jersey area as high pressure will build in from the west. Folks can expect clouds early followed by clearing skies during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 79 in the city, and in the upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.
NYC Forecast: Temps to stay around the 80s
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will be an exceptional end to the week and a great start to the weekend. On Friday, as high pressure dominates, expect mainly sunny skies with temperatures in the low 80s. Saturday will be a little rinse and repeat of Friday. The only difference...
Homework time: Study resources for New York kids
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The return of New York City kids to school also means the return of homework. There are different resources now available that make it easier for students to do homework regardless of their learning styles. Parenting guide Patrick Quinn from Brainly joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to talk about learning services New York students can take advantage of.
NYC pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
At Queen Elizabeth Garden, in Lower Manhattan, a vigil was held Thursday evening to honor the woman it was named after. Dallas Dupree Young steps it up for season 5 of “Cobra …. 2022 New York Latino Film Festival. Brooklyn artist chosen to create sculpture for the …. John...
New York City mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II was beloved not only in the United Kingdom but in the United States and all over the world as well. Reaction to her death was widespread on Thursday.
NYC Forecast: Clouds and possible spot showers for Jets game
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The next few days will be rather unsettled, thanks to a few disturbances moving in. On Sunday, the clouds will thicken rather quickly throughout the morning, but it should remain dry. The bulk of the showers is expected to arrive Sunday evening. However, there could be some spot showers/drizzle around lunchtime as the two systems slowly approach the area. The temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s.
NY, NJ weather forecast: Sunny and warm start to the weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will be in control of the weather for the New York and New Jersey region over the next few days. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon with temperatures that will be slightly above average. The high will be 81 in the city, in the upper 70s for coastal areas, and in the low 80s over inland spots.
Art therapy
The New York nonprofit The Art Therapy Project (TATP), provides free art therapy services for trauma survivors in New York and beyond. For the month of September, they are launching ‘Move for Mental Health’.
