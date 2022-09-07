ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

pix11.com

Bronx mother and daughter lose home in fire, co-workers and community help

Bronx mother and daughter lose home in fire, co-workers and community help. Bronx mother and daughter lose home in fire, co-workers …. Across tri-state region, people express condolences …. Ex-NYC workers fired over COVID rally at City Hall. Back-to-school tips for parents and children to achieve …. Don’t say this...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park sparks visitors’ imagination

EDISON, N.J. (PIX11) — A museum in New Jersey sets out to spark the imagination of visitors and push for a brighter future. At the Thomas Edison Center in Menlo Park, the halls and walls are brimming with history, excitement and curiosity. Watch the video player above for the...
EDISON, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
pix11.com

Changes on COVID-19, safety as NYC public schools reopen

Thursday marks the first day of public school for kids across the five boroughs. And there’s been plenty of change since classes broke for the summer, with most COVID-19 protocols now dropped for the first time since 2020, and a new plan in place to protect kids from violence in schools.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

These are the six moments of silence to honor those lost on 9/11

NEW YORK CITY — The National September 11 Memorial & Museum commemoration ceremony will take place Sunday on the 9/11 Memorial plaza at the World Trade Center site in lower Manhattan. The commemoration is for the family members of victims of the 2001 and 1993 attacks, and they have...
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

New York Fashion Week’s youngest transgender model

Ten-year-old Noella is making a name for herself as the youngest transgender model in New York Fashion Week. New York Fashion Week’s youngest transgender model. Cast reflects on ‘Come From Away’ as award-winning …. Teen shot near high school in Brooklyn: NYPD. Fashion Week celebrates 150th anniversary...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NY, NJ weather forecast: Cloudy but nice as rain leaves at last

Low pressure will finally drift away from the New York and New Jersey area as high pressure will build in from the west. Folks can expect clouds early followed by clearing skies during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 79 in the city, and in the upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC Forecast: Temps to stay around the 80s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will be an exceptional end to the week and a great start to the weekend. On Friday, as high pressure dominates, expect mainly sunny skies with temperatures in the low 80s. Saturday will be a little rinse and repeat of Friday. The only difference...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Homework time: Study resources for New York kids

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The return of New York City kids to school also means the return of homework. There are different resources now available that make it easier for students to do homework regardless of their learning styles. Parenting guide Patrick Quinn from Brainly joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to talk about learning services New York students can take advantage of.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

At Queen Elizabeth Garden, in Lower Manhattan, a vigil was held Thursday evening to honor the woman it was named after. Dallas Dupree Young steps it up for season 5 of “Cobra …. 2022 New York Latino Film Festival. Brooklyn artist chosen to create sculpture for the …. John...
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

NYC Forecast: Clouds and possible spot showers for Jets game

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The next few days will be rather unsettled, thanks to a few disturbances moving in. On Sunday, the clouds will thicken rather quickly throughout the morning, but it should remain dry. The bulk of the showers is expected to arrive Sunday evening. However, there could be some spot showers/drizzle around lunchtime as the two systems slowly approach the area. The temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NY, NJ weather forecast: Sunny and warm start to the weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will be in control of the weather for the New York and New Jersey region over the next few days. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon with temperatures that will be slightly above average. The high will be 81 in the city, in the upper 70s for coastal areas, and in the low 80s over inland spots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Art therapy

The New York nonprofit The Art Therapy Project (TATP), provides free art therapy services for trauma survivors in New York and beyond. For the month of September, they are launching ‘Move for Mental Health’.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

