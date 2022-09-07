ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Oregon State football: Stern lectures over penalties, turnovers; Beavers running game ‘not good enough at all’

By Nick Daschel
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
The Oregonian

Jack Colletto’s game-winning TD as time expires lifts Oregon State Beavers over Fresno State: Game at a glance

With the game on the line, trailing by three at the Fresno State 2-yard line with three seconds left, the Oregon State Beavers turned to Jack Colletto. Colletto ran right and punched it in for a touchdown as time expired on Saturday night to lift the Beavers to a 35-32 victory over the Bulldogs after a thrilling final few minutes at Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno, California.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Jack Colletto’s legs, Jonathan Smith’s gut and Oregon State’s will lead to an improbable 35-32 win over Fresno State

What is written in the final chapter that has become the legend of Oregon State’s Jack Colletto?. Can anything possibly top Colletto’s what-the-heck feat, his game-winning 2-yard run for a touchdown on the game’s final play Saturday night as the Beavers beat Fresno State 35-32 at Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno, California?
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Bo Nix, Byron Cardwell, Troy Franklin lead Oregon Ducks onslaught of Eastern Washington: Game at a glance

A week after being the overmatched opponent against elite competition, Oregon delivered a dominant performance against an FCS foe that made little effort to be competitive. Bo Nix threw for five touchdowns, Troy Franklin had 10 receptions with a touchdown, Byron Cardwell Jr. was one of four Ducks to score rushing touchdowns and among the four to catch scores as well as Oregon demolished hapless Eastern Washington, 70-14, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Wearing Spencer Webb’s No. 18, Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick scores his first touchdown since 2017

One-thousand, seven-hundred seventy-eight days elapsed between Cam McCormick finding the end zone. What the Oregon Ducks tight end went through over the course of that time, with a left leg injury and ensuing complications from surgeries derailing his seasons in 2018, 2019, 2020 and a torn Achilles ending his 2021, multiple coaching changes and then the loss of teammate Spencer Webb this July, make the result Saturday night all the more meaningful.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks offensive guard Ryan Walk (knee) out vs. Eastern Washington

Oregon offensive lineman Ryan Walk will not play in Saturday’s home opener against Eastern Washington. Walk, a sixth-year senior, injured his knee in last week’s loss to Georgia and didn’t play in the second half. He went through pregame warmups in pads Saturday night at Autzen Stadium but was no longer in pads when the Ducks took the field for the game.
EUGENE, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon State football vs. Fresno State: How to watch, what to watch for

Beavers will face off against potent Bulldogs offense on the road in season's second gameThe Oregon State football campaign continues on into unfriendly territory as Oregon State travels down to Fresno to face off against the Bulldogs, who are coming off of their own impressive week one win. Here's how to watch the action Saturday and what to watch for: HOW TO WATCH When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Where: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, California TV: CBS Sports Radio: Beaver Sports Network WHAT TO WATCH FOR It was 21 years ago that No. 10 Oregon State suffered an upset defeat at...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks special teams ‘not where we want to be yet,’ Dan Lanning says

Oregon’s new punter and kickoff specialist each debuted last week and the results were a mixed bag. Adam Barry had three punts totaling 122 yards, with two inside the 20-yard line, and Andrew Boyle had two kickoffs averaging 65 yards with one touchback for the Ducks in their 49-3 loss to Georgia last week. But the results of the specialists combined with the statistics from UO’s coverage units were not what coach Dan Lanning was hoping for.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Talkin’ Ducks: Reaction to Oregon’s loss to Georgia; what does the defeat say about the program?; Eastern Washington preview

Last Saturday proved to be a rough one for the Oregon Ducks, who lost 49-3 against Georgia. In this episode of Talkin’ Ducks, which originally aired on Root Sports, the show’s panel of Oregon sports legends, Jordan Kent, Joey Harrington and Anthony Newman, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Aaron Fentress, analyze the game and examine what the lopsided defeat says about the direction of the program.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

How to Watch: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington in Ducks home opener

The Oregon Ducks (0-1) will look to avenge a blowout loss last Saturday to No. 2 Georgia by taking on the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) in their home opener. Oregon heads into the game without a depth chart but is flush with talent across all position groups and will be headlined by their two inside linebackers, Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.
EUGENE, OR
