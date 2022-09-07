Oregon State football: Stern lectures over penalties, turnovers; Beavers running game ‘not good enough at all’

Read full article on original website
Jack Colletto’s game-winning TD as time expires lifts Oregon State Beavers over Fresno State: Game at a glance
With the game on the line, trailing by three at the Fresno State 2-yard line with three seconds left, the Oregon State Beavers turned to Jack Colletto. Colletto ran right and punched it in for a touchdown as time expired on Saturday night to lift the Beavers to a 35-32 victory over the Bulldogs after a thrilling final few minutes at Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno, California.
Rewinding Oregon State Beavers’ 35-32 win at Fresno State: Live updates recap
Oregon State makes its 2022 road debut as the Beavers play the Fresno State Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Valley Children’s Stadium. OSU is winless in six previous tries at Fresno State.
Jack Colletto’s legs, Jonathan Smith’s gut and Oregon State’s will lead to an improbable 35-32 win over Fresno State
What is written in the final chapter that has become the legend of Oregon State’s Jack Colletto?. Can anything possibly top Colletto’s what-the-heck feat, his game-winning 2-yard run for a touchdown on the game’s final play Saturday night as the Beavers beat Fresno State 35-32 at Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno, California?
Oregon Ducks defensive back Bryce Boettcher disqualified for targeting
Oregon defensive back Bryce Boettcher was penalized for targeting during Saturday’s season opener. Boettcher, a redshirt-sophomore, was called for targeting on a diving tackle of Eastern Washington’s Efton Chism III during a kickoff return with 9:59 to go in the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. The call was...
Bo Nix, Byron Cardwell, Troy Franklin lead Oregon Ducks onslaught of Eastern Washington: Game at a glance
A week after being the overmatched opponent against elite competition, Oregon delivered a dominant performance against an FCS foe that made little effort to be competitive. Bo Nix threw for five touchdowns, Troy Franklin had 10 receptions with a touchdown, Byron Cardwell Jr. was one of four Ducks to score rushing touchdowns and among the four to catch scores as well as Oregon demolished hapless Eastern Washington, 70-14, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Wearing Spencer Webb’s No. 18, Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick scores his first touchdown since 2017
One-thousand, seven-hundred seventy-eight days elapsed between Cam McCormick finding the end zone. What the Oregon Ducks tight end went through over the course of that time, with a left leg injury and ensuing complications from surgeries derailing his seasons in 2018, 2019, 2020 and a torn Achilles ending his 2021, multiple coaching changes and then the loss of teammate Spencer Webb this July, make the result Saturday night all the more meaningful.
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks demolished Eastern Washington
Oregon defeated Eastern Washington, 70-14, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ first win of the season and his first as a head coach. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s postgame press conference.
What Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best said after losing to Oregon Ducks
Eastern Washington lost to Oregon, 70-14, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Eagles coach Aaron Best recapped EWU’s first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Best’s postgame press conference.
Oregon Ducks vs. Eastern Washington Eagles: Live score updates, analysis
-- End 3rd QUARTER: OREGON 63, EASTERN WASHINGTON 14. -- Sean Dollars runs for 4. Ty Thompson to Dont’e Thornton for 6. Dollars for 8 and 3. Incomplete. Unsportsmanlike conduct. Dollars for 6. End of quarter. -- Kickoff returned 24 yards. Run for 3. Back-to-back passes for 9. Run...
Oregon Ducks offensive guard Ryan Walk (knee) out vs. Eastern Washington
Oregon offensive lineman Ryan Walk will not play in Saturday’s home opener against Eastern Washington. Walk, a sixth-year senior, injured his knee in last week’s loss to Georgia and didn’t play in the second half. He went through pregame warmups in pads Saturday night at Autzen Stadium but was no longer in pads when the Ducks took the field for the game.
Oregon State football vs. Fresno State: How to watch, what to watch for
Beavers will face off against potent Bulldogs offense on the road in season's second gameThe Oregon State football campaign continues on into unfriendly territory as Oregon State travels down to Fresno to face off against the Bulldogs, who are coming off of their own impressive week one win. Here's how to watch the action Saturday and what to watch for: HOW TO WATCH When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Where: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, California TV: CBS Sports Radio: Beaver Sports Network WHAT TO WATCH FOR It was 21 years ago that No. 10 Oregon State suffered an upset defeat at...
Bo Nix accurate, efficient, free of big mistakes in leading Oregon Ducks to blowout of Eastern Washington
After a week in which Bo Nix was criticized for some poor throws and decisions during Oregon’s putrid performance in its season-opening loss to Georgia, the Ducks’ starter delivered an accurate, efficient performance that most importantly was error-free. Nix was 28 of 33 for 277 yards with a...
Oregon State mailbag: Jack Colletto succession plan, Beavers’ Pac-12 title game chances, fans obsession with Top 25
Readers ask, and we answer in this week’s edition of Oregon State mailbag. Here goes:. We need a succession plan for Jack Colletto to successfully bring on the next hammer. Has anyone asked Smith and Co. who that might be, and if they plan to keep the legacy/weapon going? – @GoBeavs2.
Matayo Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco 5-star edge-rusher, visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend
National powerhouse program St. John Bosco (California) is set to take on Oregon 6A back-to-back state champion Central Catholic on Friday night in a clash held at Autzen Stadium. For five-star recruit Matayo Uiagalelei, the nation's No. 8 overall prospect and No. 2 edge-rusher, it's ...
Watch: Wilsonville turns the tide against Westview with fake kneel trick play to end the first half
Wilsonville needed a spark trailing red hot Westview 18-7 late in the first half of Friday night’s football game. Wilsonville coach Adam Guenther dug deep into the Wildcats’ playbook and found just the play to work. The Wildcats got the ball back with just seconds to go before...
Oregon Ducks special teams ‘not where we want to be yet,’ Dan Lanning says
Oregon’s new punter and kickoff specialist each debuted last week and the results were a mixed bag. Adam Barry had three punts totaling 122 yards, with two inside the 20-yard line, and Andrew Boyle had two kickoffs averaging 65 yards with one touchback for the Ducks in their 49-3 loss to Georgia last week. But the results of the specialists combined with the statistics from UO’s coverage units were not what coach Dan Lanning was hoping for.
Oregon State basketball lands 6-10 Canadian post K.C. Ibekwe, Isaiah Johnson enters transfer portal
K.C. Ibekwe, a 6-foot-10, 275-pound post from Coquitlam, B.C., has given a verbal commitment to play for Oregon State. Ibekwe plans to enroll this fall and join the 2022-23 team. To make room for Ibekwe, third-year forward Isaiah Johnson has entered the transfer portal. The Beavers had the maximum 13 scholarship players before Friday’s moves.
Talkin’ Ducks: Reaction to Oregon’s loss to Georgia; what does the defeat say about the program?; Eastern Washington preview
Last Saturday proved to be a rough one for the Oregon Ducks, who lost 49-3 against Georgia. In this episode of Talkin’ Ducks, which originally aired on Root Sports, the show’s panel of Oregon sports legends, Jordan Kent, Joey Harrington and Anthony Newman, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Aaron Fentress, analyze the game and examine what the lopsided defeat says about the direction of the program.
Oregon Ducks vs. Eastern Washington Eagles: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online
Oregon (0-1) vs. Eastern Washington (1-0) Coaches: Dan Lanning, first year (0-1); Aaron Best, 6th year (42-17) On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene. How to watch live online: You can watch this game live for FREE with fuboTV (free trial) or...
How to Watch: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington in Ducks home opener
The Oregon Ducks (0-1) will look to avenge a blowout loss last Saturday to No. 2 Georgia by taking on the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) in their home opener. Oregon heads into the game without a depth chart but is flush with talent across all position groups and will be headlined by their two inside linebackers, Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.
