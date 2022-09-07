Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
NTSB finds wreckage in area where floatplane may have crashed near Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says it may have found potential wreckage of the floatplane that crashed Sunday near Whidbey Island, Washington. The NTSB, working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said side scan radar on Thursday "identified targets on the seafloor in...
Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Here's what we know
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video playing originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 9. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport in a scheduled commercial commuter flight when it crashed on Sept. 4. Here's what we know about the victims on board, what led...
Some indication floatplane took a nosedive before crashing into Puget Sound, NTSB says
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) deployed a team of seven investigators to assess a deadly plane crash that took place near Whidbey Island over the weekend. The United States Coast Guard confirmed the identities of all 10 victims on board. The plane was flying...
Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish prompts evacuations, road closures
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Bolt Creek Fire, which started north of Skykomish on early Saturday morning, has grown to approximately 5,000 acres, according to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue. A Level 3 evacuation — meaning to leave now — has been issued for residents north of Highway 2, from...
q13fox.com
2 killed in multiple-vehicle crash in Tukwila
TUKWILA, Wash. - Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Tukwila late Friday night. According to Washington State Patrol, at least three cars were involved in a crash on northbound I-5, near I-405 in Southcenter around 11:30 p.m. It's unclear what led up to the crash.
q13fox.com
New photos show devastation after floatplane crashes with 10 on-board near Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - Three pictures obtained by FOX 13 News are shedding new light on the devastation following the float plane crash that killed 10 people. The man behind the camera was, according to him, the first boat on the scene after hearing the loud boom. Neither he, nor his wife, saw the plane crash. However, they turned toward the loud noise and witnessed a column of water that hung in the air for an estimated 10 seconds.
Tri-City Herald
Wildfire smoke forces closure of mountain pass and other WA highways
Smoke from Washington wildfires is forcing the closure of U.S. 12 and state Route 123 near Mount Rainier National Park, the state Department of Transportation announced Friday afternoon. A red flag warning — when fire conditions are critical — has been issued for much of the state. Wildfires...
q13fox.com
Crews identify man killed in Renton trench collapse
FOX 13 is waiting new information on the identity of the man that was killed in a Renton trench collapse. Officials are still investigating how the man ended up in the trench in the first place.
q13fox.com
Smoke, fire danger creating big problems
Buckle up for active weather today: unfortunately, fire danger is spiking in a major way. Smoke has also pushed into Western Washington, leading to plunging air quality. Temperatures will near 90 degrees for many backyards. Fire danger starts dropping in the lowlands tomorrow but stays elevated over the Cascades through...
KOMO News
I-5 three-vehicle collision results in two dead
TUKWILA, Wash. — Just before 11 p.m., there was a three-vehicle collision on Northbound I-5 near Southcenter. According to officials, there are two confirmed deaths, while there is no information regarding other victims or their conditions.
MyNorthwest.com
WA looks for answers as bike, pedestrian deaths hit 20-year high
The numbers are in, and we are not doing a good job behind the wheel when it comes to sharing the road with bikes and pedestrians. We have talked about how deadly 2021 was on our roads. 592 people left their homes and did not return, a 20-year high. 155...
Federal audit finds many Coast Guard units in Northwest lack tsunami evacuation plans
A new federal audit finds the U.S. Coast Guard needs to step up planning for a tsunami off the Northwest coast. The U.S. Government Accountability Office found that half of the most at-risk units don’t have written evacuation plans for their personnel. A new GAO report says about 3,000...
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Skykomish wildfire prompts evacuations, road closures
Skykomish, Washington wildfire prompts evacuations, road closures. This video was taken by Hussain Aleaziz who appears to be at a campsite near the blaze.
KOMO News
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051...
q13fox.com
Washington communities brace for wildfire danger with strong winds and hot temps ahead
DARRINGTON, Wash. - The risk of wildfire danger has not been this serious since the summer of 2020, according to firefighters. A Red Flag Warning goes into effect on Friday, where the combination of strong winds with low humidity and temperatures approaching 90 degrees makes for an increased risk of wildfires.
q13fox.com
Wildfire smoke: How to protect yourself, your home from hazardous air quality
Air quality has become a major concern for Western Washington as smoke from nearby wildfires begins to blanket itself over the Puget Sound region. Health experts at the University of Washington have shared some helpful information to keep people safe, and their homes smoke-free. According to FOX 13 Brian MacMillan's...
q13fox.com
State to begin work on diverging diamond interchange at I-90, SR 18
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - A major project is set to get underway this fall in an effort to get traffic moving at one of the state's busiest interchanges at Interstate 90 and State Route 18 in Snoqualmie Valley. In addition to creating the second diverging diamond interchange in Washington state, the...
q13fox.com
Weather Alert Day: Smoky conditions continue through the weekend
Seattle - The smoke did not prevent the heat this afternoon at SeaTac. We topped out at 92 degrees - breaking the daytime record of 91F! We have seen 13 days of 90 degree + temperatures, making for a new all-time record in a year! Sheesh. It was hard to...
q13fox.com
Fire rips through abandoned pizzeria in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Investigators are looking into what caused a fire that destroyed an abandoned pizzeria in Lynnwood early Thursday morning. The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. and happened at the Alfy's Pizza Building on 196th Street Southwest. Crews contained the fire before 5:30 a.m. No injuries were...
q13fox.com
Tropical Storm Kay: SoCal drenched with rain, hit by gusty winds
After a historic heat wave baked Southern California for over a week with triple-digit temperatures, a storm moved in and brought relief as conditions shifted from hot and dry to hot and humid. Saturday's forecast includes a 50 percent chance of showers, possible thunderstorms and winds of up to 25...
