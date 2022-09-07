Read full article on original website
Head-on crash in Phelps county kills man from Rolla, Mo.
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Rolla, Missouri man is dead after a head-on crash in Phelps County. The collision happened Thursday on County Road 8070, two miles north of Rolla. Troopers say 74-year-old Louis Halvas died at the hospital Friday afternoon. His passenger suffered minor injuries. The other driver went to the hospital with moderate injuries.
Charges dropped against suspect in Lake of the Ozarks shooting
Charges have been dropped against a man accused of taking part in a shootout at the Bagnell Dam strip last summer. The post Charges dropped against suspect in Lake of the Ozarks shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Elk Creek man hurt in Highway B accident
An Elk Creek man faces charges following an accident Friday night four miles east of Houston on Highway B, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Michael L. Morgan, 42, was driving an eastbound 2008 Mercury Mariner that ran off the right side of the road, struck a pipe fence, spun clockwise and then traveled across the left side of the highway and came to rest.
Woman seriously hurt following motorcycle crash in Miller County
Miller County, Mo, (KMIZ) A Osage Beach woman is seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash in Miller County early Saturday Morning. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m on Route W South of Jade Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers say, 58-year-old Bruce Keffer was driving northbound on Route W when he lost The post Woman seriously hurt following motorcycle crash in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Baxter County Sheriff: 10 pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana & handgun seized in parolee arrest
An Arkansas parolee was arrested after Baxter County deputies said they seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, a handgun and other drug paraphernalia from a home Thursday.
Springfield man dies from his injuries following a Thursday motorcycle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – On Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, Springfield Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash at Sunshine and Luster at 3:17 pm. James Perry, 29, of Springfield, was seen speeding eastbound on Sunshine on a white 2007 Suzuki GSX R750. Michael Esterl, 85, of Springfield, was making a left turn from westbound Sunshine to southbound […]
Teenager Injured After Crashing Vehicle in Dent County Attempting to Avoid Deer
(Salem) A teenager from Salem was injured in a one vehicle accident Friday morning in Dent County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 19, a half mile south of Salem when 18-year-old Brooke Scott swerved her Chevy Traverse to miss a deer but ran off the road and struck an embankment.
Motorcyclist Dies in Two-vehicle Crash
Springfield, Mo. – On Sept. 8, 2022, at 3:17 p.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at Sunshine and Luster. A white 2007 Suzuki GSX R750, driven by James Perry, 29, of Springfield, was seen speeding eastbound on Sunshine. A red 2019 Chrysler Pacifica,...
Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on high-speed chase
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested a Fulton County man following a high-speed chase Wednesday that ended with him crashing in Clay County. Bill Sadler, public information officer for ASP, said Thursday that a state police officer spotted 44-year-old Anthony Washam speeding on U.S. Highway 62 in Clay County.
Man accused of driving ATV into crowd of 30 people in Ozark County
A man is facing charges after an argument ended in an injury-causing crash at a ranch in Ozark County, Missouri over Labor Day Weekend.
Clinton Police Arrest Report (9/8)
Theresa Lynn Dayton of Springfield, MO was arrested on 9/6/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Brandi D Bittick of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/7/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines
NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving semis on I-44 west of Springfield Saturday evening. The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m. The injury crash involved two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers caught fire. The semis blocked the eastbound...
Taney County man sentenced for taking video, pictures of young girls
A man from Merriam Woods was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for sexual exploitation of two child victims, one of whom was 15 and the other 11.
Meth, pot and fentanyl found in parolee’s home, says Baxter Co. Sheriff
Investigators searched the home and said they found drugs, cash and a gun.
Coroner issues monthly report
Here is the Texas County coroner’s report for July 2022:. Marie Lasater, Texas County coroner, answered 19 calls. There were 16 natural deaths, including five due to pulmonary embolism, four due to heart failure, three to cancer, one death to stroke, one death to heart attack, one due to anemia and one death, dementia.
Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock
Osage Beach police are trying to find out what killed a person whose body was found under a boat dock on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
4 people arrested in Camden Co. drug bust
CAMDENTON, Mo. — A search warrant of a Linn Creek, Camden County, residence led to four arrests after officers found meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia. According to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and task force officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served a search warrant on a house on […]
Three arrested for burglary; deputies say suspects lived at “illegal encampment”
The Greene County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested three people for stealing from a home on West Norton Road Tuesday.
2 area boil orders issued, 2 boil orders lifted
Two new area boil water orders have been issued and two others have been lifted. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for the entire Autumn Acres Mobile Home Park system in Baxter County. The order was issued due to a pump malfunction.
Greene County judge gets promotion; Judge Holden replaced
Missouri Governor announced five judicial appointments in the state Friday, revealing two judges from Springfield will soon hold new positions in the state.
