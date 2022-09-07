ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas County, MO

KYTV

Head-on crash in Phelps county kills man from Rolla, Mo.

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Rolla, Missouri man is dead after a head-on crash in Phelps County. The collision happened Thursday on County Road 8070, two miles north of Rolla. Troopers say 74-year-old Louis Halvas died at the hospital Friday afternoon. His passenger suffered minor injuries. The other driver went to the hospital with moderate injuries.
ROLLA, MO
houstonherald.com

Elk Creek man hurt in Highway B accident

An Elk Creek man faces charges following an accident Friday night four miles east of Houston on Highway B, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Michael L. Morgan, 42, was driving an eastbound 2008 Mercury Mariner that ran off the right side of the road, struck a pipe fence, spun clockwise and then traveled across the left side of the highway and came to rest.
ELK CREEK, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman seriously hurt following motorcycle crash in Miller County

Miller County, Mo, (KMIZ) A Osage Beach woman is seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash in Miller County early Saturday Morning. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m on Route W South of Jade Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers say, 58-year-old Bruce Keffer was driving northbound on Route W when he lost The post Woman seriously hurt following motorcycle crash in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Two-vehicle Crash

Springfield, Mo. – On Sept. 8, 2022, at 3:17 p.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at Sunshine and Luster. A white 2007 Suzuki GSX R750, driven by James Perry, 29, of Springfield, was seen speeding eastbound on Sunshine. A red 2019 Chrysler Pacifica,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Kait 8

Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested a Fulton County man following a high-speed chase Wednesday that ended with him crashing in Clay County. Bill Sadler, public information officer for ASP, said Thursday that a state police officer spotted 44-year-old Anthony Washam speeding on U.S. Highway 62 in Clay County.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (9/8)

Theresa Lynn Dayton of Springfield, MO was arrested on 9/6/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Brandi D Bittick of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/7/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction.
CLINTON, MO
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines

NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving semis on I-44 west of Springfield Saturday evening. The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m. The injury crash involved two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers caught fire. The semis blocked the eastbound...
SARCOXIE, MO
houstonherald.com

Coroner issues monthly report

Here is the Texas County coroner’s report for July 2022:. Marie Lasater, Texas County coroner, answered 19 calls. There were 16 natural deaths, including five due to pulmonary embolism, four due to heart failure, three to cancer, one death to stroke, one death to heart attack, one due to anemia and one death, dementia.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

4 people arrested in Camden Co. drug bust

CAMDENTON, Mo. — A search warrant of a Linn Creek, Camden County, residence led to four arrests after officers found meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia. According to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and task force officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served a search warrant on a house on […]
LINN CREEK, MO
KTLO

2 area boil orders issued, 2 boil orders lifted

Two new area boil water orders have been issued and two others have been lifted. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for the entire Autumn Acres Mobile Home Park system in Baxter County. The order was issued due to a pump malfunction.
STONE COUNTY, AR

