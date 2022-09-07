ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Eastern Michigan University Faculty Vote to Strike Wednesday

9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0hklh2lZ00

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Members of the faculty union at Eastern Michigan University voted overwhelmingly to go on strike beginning Wednesday after working without a contract since Aug. 7.

Members of school’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors voted 91% in favor Tuesday of authorizing the strike by more than 500 tenured and tenure-track faculty.

“It’s truly unfortunate that the EMU administration’s failure at the bargaining table will cause delay and disruption for our students,” Mohamed El-Sayed, a professor of engineering and president of the union chapter, said in a news release.

Talks were scheduled to resume Wednesday after breaking off over the weekend. Both sides said they would be at the bargaining table Wednesday morning.

School administrators said before the vote that they planned to continue classes during a strike.

“In addition to mediation, the university has filed for state-appointed independent fact finding in a further effort to reach a solution with the union,” university spokesman Walter Kraft said.

The biggest differences between the two sides appeared to be in salary and health care, with the administration proposing an increase in health care costs for faculty members. The union proposed a smaller increase.

Eastern’s faculty last struck in 2006 for two weeks.

Full-time EMU faculty earned $101,300 on average in salary and health care benefits between 2021 and 2022, documents released by the administration Monday showed. Associate professors earned made $85,600 and assistant professors made $74,000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Judge Denies Eastern Michigan Request to Halt Faculty Strike

A judge has scuttled an effort by Eastern Michigan University to force striking faculty back to their classrooms. Washtenaw County Circuit Court Judge Carol Kuhnke denied the school’s emergency request for a temporary restraining order. However, she did schedule a Sept. 16 hearing for the faculty union to show why a preliminary injunction should not be ordered.
YPSILANTI, MI
9&10 News

Eastern Michigan U. Faculty Strike for Equity in Health Care

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Several dozen faculty at Eastern Michigan University began a strike Wednesday after their union and the school’s administration failed to agree on a new labor contract. They held signs aloft calling for a fair contract outside Welch Hall on the school’s Ypsilanti campus, about...
YPSILANTI, MI
9&10 News

Tigers face the Royals leading series 1-0

Detroit Tigers (52-85, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (56-82, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (1-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Royals: Jonathan Heasley (3-7, 4.98 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -116, Tigers -103; over/under is 8...
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

Haase leads Tigers against the Royals following 5-hit performance

Detroit Tigers (51-85, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (56-81, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Joey Wentz (0-1, 8.10 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, five strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-9, 4.75 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -133, Tigers +113; over/under is 8...
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy