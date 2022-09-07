ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

camaspostrecord.com

Washougal leaders seeking answers to water cost woes

Washougal residents are troubled over the cost of their water bills. Washougal city council members are troubled over the cost of mandated improvements to the city’s water system. There’s no doubt that water — and how to pay for it — continutes to be a troublesome topic in Washougal...
WASHOUGAL, WA
740thefan.com

Woman identified in fatal ND construction zone crash

MANVEL, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died Thursday night in a head-on crash in a construction zone on I-29 north of Manvel as Jodi Hanson, 62, of Portland, Ore. The Highway Patrol said the construction zone had restricted traffic with one...
MANVEL, ND
thereflector.com

Update: Evacuation notices issued for Kalama fire

Evacuation orders have been issued by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service and the Washington Department of Natural Resources, for the Kalama fire. The evacuation notifications are as follows:. Level 3 evacuations, which means “go now,” include:. North to south: From...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
West Linn Tidings

County commissioners blast I-205 tolling proposal

Washington County's Roy Rogers and Clackamas County's Paul Savas made it clear they are not fans of the ODOT plan.Two Portland-area county commissioners addressing plans by the Oregon Department of Transportation to set up electronic road tolling along portions of Interstate 205 painted a bleak picture of the proposal. At a forum in Tualatin on Thursday morning, Sept. 8, Washington County Commissioner Roy Rogers and Clackamas County Commissioner Paul Savas weighed in on ODOT's proposal to toll the interstate. The two commissioners were featured speakers at the Tualatin Chamber of Commerce's Key Leaders Series, held at Tualatin Country Club, on...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Clark County expands burn ban to include recreational fires

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Fire Marshal has expanded the counties burn ban to include recreational fires. The burn ban was first issued on July 15. Recreational fires will be prohibited through Clark County starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday. The expansion is due to the extreme...
Chronicle

Construction Delays to Continue on Cowlitz River Bridge on Interstate 5

Residents and travelers on Interstate 5 near Toledo and Vader will need to keep planning ahead due to ongoing concrete patch work being done on the Cowlitz River Bridge. Work began at the end of August and is expected to be completed later this fall, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
TOLEDO, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Vancouver firefighters battle two-alarm fire at four-plex townhome

The initial crews arrived to find a two-story, four-plex townhome with heavy fire showing from the front of the building. On Friday (Sept. 9) at about 9:30 p.m. the Vancouver Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 5522 NE 74th Ave. Initial reports from multiple callers was that the porch was fully engulfed in flames and people were exiting the structure.
VANCOUVER, WA
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton aims to conserve water with Purple Pipe Program

The city is working on a new system in South Cooper Mountain that will use other water sources to conserve potable water.Beaverton is working on an innovative water project that will conserve water, save money and use groundwater and stormwater for irrigation in the South Cooper Mountain area. The Purple Pipe Program, as city officials are calling it, is the first of its kind in Oregon. It will eventually use treated stormwater and native groundwater for irrigation, according to program manager Priya Dhanapal. "This has been attracting a lot of attention throughout the West Coast. (Consultants for) the city of...
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Encampments and speeding cars: family concerned over bus stop changes

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Centennial School District just began a new school year Tuesday, but it was a rocky start for one family. One parent whose daughter attends Parklane Elementary says her daughter and other children in their neighborhood have had multiple bus stops removed, and a single stop put in an area she says is not safe.
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Safe Rest Pods Coming To Hillsboro To Help Homeless Issues

By the end of September, the Hillsboro community will have an important first step in the battle to deal with homelessness in our community. The City of Hillsboro, Washington County, and Open Door Housing Works will join forces to provide between 30 and 40 temporary homes to local Hillsboro citizens suffering from homelessness. These Conestoga-style units will be arranged on the property the City bought at SW 17th and TV Highway. This is a huge first step in addressing the problem we all know is not going away.
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Portland police identify 72-year-old man as victim in deadly semi-truck crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man struck and killed by a semi-truck in the East Columbia Neighborhood in late August. PPB first responded to the crash on North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and North Marine Drive at about 9:41 p.m. on Aug. 30. Arriving officers found Christian L. Lint, 72, of Port Orchard, WA, dead at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR

