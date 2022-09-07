Read full article on original website
camaspostrecord.com
Washougal leaders seeking answers to water cost woes
Washougal residents are troubled over the cost of their water bills. Washougal city council members are troubled over the cost of mandated improvements to the city’s water system. There’s no doubt that water — and how to pay for it — continutes to be a troublesome topic in Washougal...
Level 3 ‘GO!’ evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire
Evacuation orders have been issued for areas surrounding the Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County.
740thefan.com
Woman identified in fatal ND construction zone crash
MANVEL, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died Thursday night in a head-on crash in a construction zone on I-29 north of Manvel as Jodi Hanson, 62, of Portland, Ore. The Highway Patrol said the construction zone had restricted traffic with one...
thereflector.com
Update: Evacuation notices issued for Kalama fire
Evacuation orders have been issued by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service and the Washington Department of Natural Resources, for the Kalama fire. The evacuation notifications are as follows:. Level 3 evacuations, which means “go now,” include:. North to south: From...
County commissioners blast I-205 tolling proposal
Washington County's Roy Rogers and Clackamas County's Paul Savas made it clear they are not fans of the ODOT plan.Two Portland-area county commissioners addressing plans by the Oregon Department of Transportation to set up electronic road tolling along portions of Interstate 205 painted a bleak picture of the proposal. At a forum in Tualatin on Thursday morning, Sept. 8, Washington County Commissioner Roy Rogers and Clackamas County Commissioner Paul Savas weighed in on ODOT's proposal to toll the interstate. The two commissioners were featured speakers at the Tualatin Chamber of Commerce's Key Leaders Series, held at Tualatin Country Club, on...
KATU.com
Boat breaks free of anchor in high wind along Columbia River
An unoccupied boat is floating in the Columbia River on Friday afternoon, pushed by the high wind sweeping the area, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The 35-foot vessel broke free of its anchor in the high wind and is floating free in the South Channel. River patrol deputies...
kptv.com
Clark County expands burn ban to include recreational fires
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Fire Marshal has expanded the counties burn ban to include recreational fires. The burn ban was first issued on July 15. Recreational fires will be prohibited through Clark County starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday. The expansion is due to the extreme...
Chronicle
Construction Delays to Continue on Cowlitz River Bridge on Interstate 5
Residents and travelers on Interstate 5 near Toledo and Vader will need to keep planning ahead due to ongoing concrete patch work being done on the Cowlitz River Bridge. Work began at the end of August and is expected to be completed later this fall, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver firefighters battle two-alarm fire at four-plex townhome
The initial crews arrived to find a two-story, four-plex townhome with heavy fire showing from the front of the building. On Friday (Sept. 9) at about 9:30 p.m. the Vancouver Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 5522 NE 74th Ave. Initial reports from multiple callers was that the porch was fully engulfed in flames and people were exiting the structure.
WWEEK
Wildfire Smoke Is Turning Portland’s Air Orange. Where’s It Coming From?
Portland’s sky turned orange this morning as smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire blotted out the sun. The smoke plume from the fire “made a big shift overnight,” blanketing the city, KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness reported this morning. Fortunately, the air quality in Portland is not yet...
PFR knocks down small brush fire off I-205
Crews battled a 2-alarm brush fire in the Gateway green area off of Interstate 205 Saturday that was quickly handled.
Beaverton aims to conserve water with Purple Pipe Program
The city is working on a new system in South Cooper Mountain that will use other water sources to conserve potable water.Beaverton is working on an innovative water project that will conserve water, save money and use groundwater and stormwater for irrigation in the South Cooper Mountain area. The Purple Pipe Program, as city officials are calling it, is the first of its kind in Oregon. It will eventually use treated stormwater and native groundwater for irrigation, according to program manager Priya Dhanapal. "This has been attracting a lot of attention throughout the West Coast. (Consultants for) the city of...
Suspected impaired driver veers into deer, tree along I-5 in Cowlitz County
A man suspected of driving impaired and his passenger were injured Wednesday night after crashing on Interstate 5 in Cowlitz County, authorities said said.
Tribe decides new name of Willamette Falls site
The Confederated Tribes of Grande Ronde on Wednesday revealed the name it selected for its 23-acre site near Willamette Falls
Thousands affected by Portland power outage
A power outage has affected thousands of Portland General Electric customers in Multnomah County.
Helicopter crashes into Merrill Lake while assisting with Kalama Fire
Authorities are investigating after a helicopter crashed into Merrill Lake near Cougar, Washington on Wednesday, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources.
kptv.com
Encampments and speeding cars: family concerned over bus stop changes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Centennial School District just began a new school year Tuesday, but it was a rocky start for one family. One parent whose daughter attends Parklane Elementary says her daughter and other children in their neighborhood have had multiple bus stops removed, and a single stop put in an area she says is not safe.
hillsboroherald.com
Safe Rest Pods Coming To Hillsboro To Help Homeless Issues
By the end of September, the Hillsboro community will have an important first step in the battle to deal with homelessness in our community. The City of Hillsboro, Washington County, and Open Door Housing Works will join forces to provide between 30 and 40 temporary homes to local Hillsboro citizens suffering from homelessness. These Conestoga-style units will be arranged on the property the City bought at SW 17th and TV Highway. This is a huge first step in addressing the problem we all know is not going away.
ClarkCountyToday
Public Health issues danger advisory at Lacamas Lake due to elevated toxin levels
VANCOUVER – Clark County Public Health has issued a danger advisory for Lacamas Lake after test results revealed elevated levels of cyanotoxins in the water due to a harmful algal bloom. Cyanotoxins can be harmful to people, especially young children, and deadly for pets. Results from water samples taken...
kptv.com
Portland police identify 72-year-old man as victim in deadly semi-truck crash
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man struck and killed by a semi-truck in the East Columbia Neighborhood in late August. PPB first responded to the crash on North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and North Marine Drive at about 9:41 p.m. on Aug. 30. Arriving officers found Christian L. Lint, 72, of Port Orchard, WA, dead at the scene.
