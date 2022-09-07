ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Troy PD investigating Griswold Heights shooting

By Courtney Ward
 4 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Police are investigating a shooting at the Griswold Heights apartment complex in Troy. One person was shot.

Police said the victim sustained a non-life threatening injury. No suspects are currently in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Through Their Eyes: Partners in Crime

Whether it's confronting violent subject, removing illegal weapons from the streets or taking down a pipeline to those guns, policing is tough work. But it's being accomplished thanks to a partnership between local, state and federal law enforcement.
ALBANY, NY
