Troy PD investigating Griswold Heights shooting
TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Police are investigating a shooting at the Griswold Heights apartment complex in Troy. One person was shot.
Police said the victim sustained a non-life threatening injury. No suspects are currently in custody.
