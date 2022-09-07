Read full article on original website
Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
Bay News 9
Practice yoga on Venice Beach
VENICE BEACH, Fla. — The tall grass on the beach blowing in the wind and the ocean waves; it’s a sight to behold, and one that will play a part in you finding your center. A big reason yoga instructor, Elin Larsen, has made Venice Beach her personal yoga studio.
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key home auction set for Sept. 24
A furnished bayfront home on Siesta Key is set for public auction this month with plans to sell to the highest bidder with no reserve. But don't plan on participating without a hefty cashier's check in your briefcase. The auction for the property at 8347 Midnight Pass Road, on the...
New $1 an hour pay scale causes wage dispute at Dunedin restaurants
Three Dunedin restaurants are using a new model to pay their staff.
Tampa woman spots large gator strapped to a car on I-95
There's gotta be a better ways to transport this thing to the deep fryer or the local bootery.
Bay News 9
Ellenton neighborhood continues cleanup from last month's storm
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As inches of rain hit the Tampa Bay area this weekend, some residents in Ellenton’s Colony Cove community are worried that the storms could hurt their already damaged homes even more. In late August, a thunderstorm and possible microburst severely damaged 44 homes in...
Attempted Suicide Closed Memorial Causeway In Clearwater Overnight
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Both directions of Memorial Causeway were shut down just after 9 pm on Thursday because of an armed suicidal person near the main bridge, according to police. Crisis negotiators, members of the Clearwater Police Department’s mental health unit, and other officers
Bay News 9
Pasco County teachers arrested in connection with testing scam
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation that lasted more than a year has resulted in charges against three teachers in Pasco County. Officials say the three teachers are accused of helping students take exams, or in some cases, taking the test for them outright. The teachers arrested include Robert...
FDLE: 3 Pasco County teachers arrested in alleged fraudulent testing scam
Agents with the FDLE arrested three former Pasco County high school teachers that allegedly took part in a testing scam over four years.
Beach Beacon
Largo woman wins $1M Lottery prize
A Largo woman scored a $1 million scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday. The Florida Lottery announced that Amy Lemley, 69, of Largo, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Men lead deputies on high speed chase in rental car, break into St. Pete home to hide: PCSO
Two men were arrested after allegedly leading Pinellas County deputies on a high-speed chase through St. Petersburg early Wednesday morning.
Video shows pod of dolphins swimming into Dunedin sunset
A pod of dolphins was captured on camera swimming past a glowing sunset in Dunedin Monday evening.
McDonald’s brings back 80s-era menu item
Fast food giant McDonald's is throwing it back to the 80s with the return of one of its old menu items.
fox13news.com
Lightning strike sends Hillsborough County man to hospital, fire officials say
TAMPA, Fla. - Emergency crews with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue took a man to the hospital after a reported lightning strike. It happened near the Town Park Villas, just east of N 56th Street and E 127th Avenue in Tampa Thursday afternoon. HCFR said the man was struck directly by...
Tampa woman killed by pickup truck while walking in middle of Nebraska Avenue
A Tampa woman died after being struck by a pickup truck while walking down Nebraska Ave. on Thursday.
Gator attacked Florida man, snapped off his arm
MIAMI - There have been at least a half dozen alligator attacks this season around the Tampa Bay area. Eric Merda is one of those who lived to tell his story. He said on July 17th, he got lost in the woods at the Lake Manatee Fish Camp in Myakka City. When he finally found the lake, he decided to swim across rather than walk around. "Not the smartest decision a Florida boy could make," Merda said. "I looked over and there's a gator on my right-hand side so I went to swim and she got my forearm so...
Popular Lakeland restaurant shut down due to fire
A popular downtown Lakeland restaurant was shut down Wednesday afternoon due to a grease fire.
Three Tampa Teens Arrested In Burglary Spree
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested three teenage suspects linked to burglaries in Tampa and Temple Terrace. Shortly after 11 PM on September 6, 2022, an auto burglary was reported at 8424 Mission Court. After canvassing the area, officers located two burglarized
wild941.com
Pinellas Woman Snitched On Herself Telling Cops She Had Drugs
A St. Petersburg, Florida woman was arrested on a felony narcotics charge after she told a cop to his face, “Can you arrest me? I have drugs on me.”. After Chelsi Leahy told on herself to Pinellas County Sheriff they “removed two small baggies from her pockets” and gave them to the police officer. The bags contained methamphetamine and she was arrested.
wogx.com
Alligator attacks 77-year-old Florida woman at retirement community
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - A 77-year-old Florida woman is recovering after she was attacked by a nearly 8-foot alligator in a retirement community. This happened inside of the gated Del Webb community in Lakewood Ranch. A neighbor says he's never seen anything like this before. "I lived here five years...
Sleeping driver hits pickup on I-4 in Lakeland; 1 dead: FHP
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 at mile marker 26 in Lakeland.
