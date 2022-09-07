MIAMI - There have been at least a half dozen alligator attacks this season around the Tampa Bay area. Eric Merda is one of those who lived to tell his story. He said on July 17th, he got lost in the woods at the Lake Manatee Fish Camp in Myakka City. When he finally found the lake, he decided to swim across rather than walk around. "Not the smartest decision a Florida boy could make," Merda said. "I looked over and there's a gator on my right-hand side so I went to swim and she got my forearm so...

