Largo, FL

Bay News 9

Practice yoga on Venice Beach

VENICE BEACH, Fla. — The tall grass on the beach blowing in the wind and the ocean waves; it’s a sight to behold, and one that will play a part in you finding your center. A big reason yoga instructor, Elin Larsen, has made Venice Beach her personal yoga studio.
VENICE, FL
Longboat Observer

Siesta Key home auction set for Sept. 24

A furnished bayfront home on Siesta Key is set for public auction this month with plans to sell to the highest bidder with no reserve. But don't plan on participating without a hefty cashier's check in your briefcase. The auction for the property at 8347 Midnight Pass Road, on the...
SIESTA KEY, FL
Bay News 9

Ellenton neighborhood continues cleanup from last month's storm

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As inches of rain hit the Tampa Bay area this weekend, some residents in Ellenton’s Colony Cove community are worried that the storms could hurt their already damaged homes even more. In late August, a thunderstorm and possible microburst severely damaged 44 homes in...
ELLENTON, FL
Bay News 9

Pasco County teachers arrested in connection with testing scam

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation that lasted more than a year has resulted in charges against three teachers in Pasco County. Officials say the three teachers are accused of helping students take exams, or in some cases, taking the test for them outright. The teachers arrested include Robert...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Largo woman wins $1M Lottery prize

 A Largo woman scored a $1 million scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday. The Florida Lottery announced that  Amy Lemley, 69, of  Largo, claimed a $1  million prize from the 500X THE CASH  Scratch-Off game  at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.   
CBS Miami

Gator attacked Florida man, snapped off his arm

MIAMI - There have been at least a half dozen alligator attacks this season around the Tampa Bay area. Eric Merda is one of those who lived to tell his story. He said on July 17th, he got lost in the woods at the Lake Manatee Fish Camp in Myakka City. When he finally found the lake, he decided to swim across rather than walk around. "Not the smartest decision a Florida boy could make," Merda said. "I looked over and there's a gator on my right-hand side so I went to swim and she got my forearm so...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Three Tampa Teens Arrested In Burglary Spree

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested three teenage suspects linked to burglaries in Tampa and Temple Terrace. Shortly after 11 PM on September 6, 2022, an auto burglary was reported at 8424 Mission Court. After canvassing the area, officers located two burglarized
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Pinellas Woman Snitched On Herself Telling Cops She Had Drugs

A St. Petersburg, Florida woman was arrested on a felony narcotics charge after she told a cop to his face, “Can you arrest me? I have drugs on me.”. After Chelsi Leahy told on herself to Pinellas County Sheriff they “removed two small baggies from her pockets” and gave them to the police officer. The bags contained methamphetamine and she was arrested.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

