Meltzer is a “Great Wrestling Reporter “.Great story.It’s just funny how Social media Wrestling Fans and Social Media Wrestling Reporters saw this coming after.Hangman Page’s Promo months ago and people are Shocked 😮. Even the fans in attendance at that live show. Saw a Professional Wrestle going into business for himself with No Respect for the locker room or the other Wrestlers.AEW is Not and Indie Promotion.And the fans definitely don’t like hearing about what happened after the Scrum .WCW went through similar crap back in the 90’s. And where are they today. I love ❤️ AEW Wrestling. I Stopped watching WWF/WWE 4 years ago.I had watched it since I was 10 years old. I am 53 years old. I saw 👀 AEW as a Brand New Wrestling Product and Promotion. Exciting Definitely!!Because WWE was headed down that same Rabbit hole WCW went down. Now with WWE with a New Structure watch out.
Comments / 8