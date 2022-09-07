Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
13-year-old arrested for shooting at group of middle school kids in Prince George's County
GREENBELT, Md. - A 13-year-old boy faces charges after police said he opened fire on a group of middle school children in Greenbelt, Maryland. According to the Greenbelt Police Department, the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive, not far from Greenbelt Middle School.
Fairfax County trail attacks suspect arrested
RESTON, Va. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was published before the arrest of the suspect. Fairfax County Police on Thursday arrested and charged a 42-year-old suspect related to a series of indecent exposures near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail, police announced today. Authorities said that detectives from...
Prince George’s County’s curfew could face enforcement challenges
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — At 11:59 p.m. Friday, Prince George’s County was to begin strict enforcement of a curfew for everyone 16 and younger. The hours for the curfew are 11:59 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday. Those hours repeat Saturday night into Sunday. All other nights of the week, the […]
Silver Alert Continued For Elderly Man Who Disappeared From Prince George's County
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 70-year-old man who disappeared in Prince George's County several days ago, authorities say. Andrew Lee was last seen in the 4000 block of Forestville Road in Forestville around 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Lee is described...
Grieving mother applauds transfer of juvenile judge in Prince George's Co.
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — There’s been a shake-up at the Prince George’s County Courthouse in the wake of bitter complaints that the judge in charge of the juvenile court has been too easy on dangerous teen offenders. A new judge has been put in charge of the...
NBC Washington
Driver Struck Prince George's Officer, Fled: Police
A driver hit and wounded a Prince George’s County police officer in District Heights, Maryland, late Wednesday and led officers on a chase, authorities say. The officer had a non-life-threatening injury to the lower body, police said. He was taken to a hospital. Two officers on patrol approached a...
popville.com
Shootings in Columbia Heights and (Update: Homicide) Truxton Circle Last Night
“Good Evening. 3D is currently investigating a Shooting at 14th & Irving St NW. An Adult Male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to an area hospital in stable non-life threatening condition. At this time we believe this was a targeted event after a dispute.
Prince George’s County police chase ends in crash
The Prince George's County Police Department pursued a vehicle from Walters Lane to Byers Street resulting in damages and injuries and to police officers, according to a report.
Police: 13-year-old arrested, charged after several shots fired at group of middle school boys
GREENBELT, Md. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Friday after allegedly firing shots at a group of middle-school-aged boys as they were walking home from school in Greenbelt, according to police. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Greenbelt Police were called to Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive, less than a mile...
Police looking for three suspects, vehicle after 2 injured in shooting outside Shell gas station
BOWIE, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding three men and a vehicle they believe was involved in a shooting outside a Shell Gas Station in Bowie, Maryland. Officers with the Bowie Police Department responded to several reports of gunshots around 10:10 p.m. at a Shell gas station along Annapolis Road near the Free State Shopping Center.
NBC Washington
‘Positive Influence': Prince George's Teen Who Went to Jail Says Intervention Turned His Life Around
When the clock strikes 11:59 p.m. Friday, police in Prince George's County, Maryland, will begin enforcing a curfew for children 16 and younger. The curfew is the county's response to a months-long spike in crime involving teens and children. But some say the curfew isn't the answer to the problem and won't do much for kids who come from low-income or broken households.
fox5dc.com
'Lenient' Prince George's County judge taken off youth cases
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - As leaders try to get a handle on crime in Prince George’s County, a judge is being reassigned following complaints he has been too lenient on youth offenders. Sources explained to FOX 5 that Judge Peter Killough was not banned but essentially removed from...
D.C. Suspects Who Robbed And Assaulted Victim Caught on Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an robbery and assault...
D.C. Police Arrest Gunman Who Fired At Cops, Fled To Roof
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 36 year-old man was was arrested yesterday after firing a gun...
Police: 2 people taken into custody after hitting officer with car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been taken into custody after police say an officer was hit by a car in Prince George's County Wednesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers in the area of the 3300 block of Walters Lane noticed a car parked illegally. When they went to investigate, the suspects sped away, hitting one of the officers in the lower body.
fox5dc.com
16-year-old arrested for armed carjacking in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 16-year-old has been arrested for an armed carjacking overnight in Prince George's County. The Prince George’s County Police Department says the 16-year-old male from Laurel is charged as an adult in the case. READ MORE: Residents react to Prince George's...
Man who allegedly threw woman out of a car arrested on malicious wounding charges
ARLINGTON, Va. — After months of investigation, a Maryland man was arrested and charged in the injury of a woman who was allegedly thrown from a car by the driver in the Bluemont neighborhood of Arlington. Willie James Clements, 59, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was arrested by Arlington Police...
Man killed in Glen Burnie shooting, person in custody
BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County Police said. Officers responded at 4:30 p.m. to 604 Crain Highway for a reported shooting. There they found the victim, identified as 29-year-old Darius Matthews, shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators were able to identify a person of interest in the shooting, who was taken into custody on unrelated charges, police said. The shooting is believed to have been targeted. Police said there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the public. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.
Caught On Camera: Cop Car Stolen From D.C. Police Headquarters
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man stole a Washington D.C. Metro Police car on Sunday morning...
Strategic Suspect On The Loose After Tampering With Ankle Monitor In Maryland: Sheriff
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are attempting to locate a tricky suspect who was able to tamper with his GPS monitoring device while he was out on a pre-trial release for a previous robbery. Hyattsville resident Benjamin Jamal Washington, 22, is wanted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for...
