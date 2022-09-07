ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

WUSA9

Fairfax County trail attacks suspect arrested

RESTON, Va. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was published before the arrest of the suspect. Fairfax County Police on Thursday arrested and charged a 42-year-old suspect related to a series of indecent exposures near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail, police announced today. Authorities said that detectives from...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Driver Struck Prince George's Officer, Fled: Police

A driver hit and wounded a Prince George’s County police officer in District Heights, Maryland, late Wednesday and led officers on a chase, authorities say. The officer had a non-life-threatening injury to the lower body, police said. He was taken to a hospital. Two officers on patrol approached a...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
NBC Washington

‘Positive Influence': Prince George's Teen Who Went to Jail Says Intervention Turned His Life Around

When the clock strikes 11:59 p.m. Friday, police in Prince George's County, Maryland, will begin enforcing a curfew for children 16 and younger. The curfew is the county's response to a months-long spike in crime involving teens and children. But some say the curfew isn't the answer to the problem and won't do much for kids who come from low-income or broken households.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police: 2 people taken into custody after hitting officer with car in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been taken into custody after police say an officer was hit by a car in Prince George's County Wednesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers in the area of the 3300 block of Walters Lane noticed a car parked illegally. When they went to investigate, the suspects sped away, hitting one of the officers in the lower body.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man killed in Glen Burnie shooting, person in custody

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County Police said. Officers responded at 4:30 p.m. to 604 Crain Highway for a reported shooting. There they found the victim, identified as 29-year-old Darius Matthews, shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators were able to identify a person of interest in the shooting, who was taken into custody on unrelated charges, police said. The shooting is believed to have been targeted. Police said there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the public.  Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. 
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

