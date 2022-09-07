ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Two Ascension educators named to Teacher Advisory Council

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) has named the members of its 2022-23 Teacher Advisory Council. State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley made the announcement today on the Department’s social media channels. Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council includes 22 classroom leaders from a wide range of backgrounds and educational settings....
LaDOTD: Expect heavier traffic Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge drivers should expect more traffic in the area Saturday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) says. LaDOTD says that there may be heavier traffic in Baton Rouge due to a special event. At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Louisiana State University Tigers and the Southern University and A&M College Jaguars play each other for the first time in two decades in Tiger Stadium.
Vandals strike on LSU campus prior to Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti has been found on LSU’s campus. The Mike the Tiger statue was vandalized along with other areas on the campus. Sometime overnight, “several locations on LSU’s Campus received damage from graffiti, including areas of Tiger Stadium, the Shaquille O’Neal statue and the tiger statue outside Mike the Tiger’s Habitat,” […]
Queen Eats & Royal Treats Now at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Local food truck Queen Eats and Royal Treats is now at Tiger Stadium. They are serving royal game day dishes at each LSU home game. Fans can enjoy Spicy Leroy Smoked Sausage Po’boys made with chicken andouille sausage. Fans can also devour the Royal Nachos. Queen Eats and Royal Treats debut their new location at section East Middle 303 in Tiger Stadium during the big game between LSU and Southern University. Owner Tierney Royal gave us some good news. You can enjoy their food anytime because their food truck will remain open. Visit https://www.queeneatsandroyaltreats.com/ to find their food truck locations on days other than game days.
Baton Rouge grocery store turns into beer cooler for LSU home opener

LSU football takes priority over everything on Saturdays. Those who live in Baton Rouge understand that better than most. One of the local university grocery stores on campus made sure to be well-equipped for the Tigers’ home opener against Southern, turning its salad bar into a massive beer cooler. Just across the street from Tigers Stadium, the store tossed the salad to the side to make room for brews galore.
Journey from Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship on Friday, September 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. This free event is your chance to meet some of these amazing women, hear their stories through the years, and explore the museum.
Preparations underway ahead of LSU vs. Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) –– With nearly 200,000 people expected on campus, LSU has been preparing for the game against Southern University for years. From pouring more concrete and extending concessions to preparing the PMAC to be open to the public, LSU says it takes a lot of support to prepare for Saturday’s event.
Republic Finance sells Baton Rouge office for $12 million, plans to lease property back

Republic Finance, which recently announced plans to build a new headquarters in Texas, has sold its Baton Rouge office building for $12 million under a leaseback agreement. Louisiana Paradigm LLC, based in Vidalia, bought the building at 7031 Commerce Circle, said Randy Herring of Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate. Herring and Mike Falgoust represented Louisiana Paradigm, while Mohr Partners of Dallas represented Republic Finance.
BATON ROUGE, LA

