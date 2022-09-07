Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
‘Don’t give up’: Speakers at LSU, Southern entrepreneur event give advice on resources, persistence
Count Ted James as one of the folks who wasn’t exactly thrilled when LSU and Southern University announced plans in 2020 to play a football game in 2022. “I didn’t want it to just be about football,” said James, a regional administrator for the Small Business Administration, a former state legislator and a Southern alumnus.
wbrz.com
Southern Lab, LSU Lab students building bridges through community mural ahead of historic game
BATON ROUGE - This weekend, Southern University and LSU will play each other at Tiger Stadium for the first time ever. Students who attend the universities lab schools say gameday isn't the only piece of history being made here in the capital city. Off Choctaw Drive, a new mural is...
theadvocate.com
Alumni of the Human Jukebox reflect on a historic trip to LSU: 'We should continue this'
When T.J. Jackson was a child, some of his friends dressed up like Superman. Others chose Batman. But all Jackson needed to live out his dreams was a plastic trumpet and a blue “S” emblazoned across his chest. Jackson’s idols were not characters from comic books, nor were...
pelicanpostonline.com
Two Ascension educators named to Teacher Advisory Council
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) has named the members of its 2022-23 Teacher Advisory Council. State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley made the announcement today on the Department’s social media channels. Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council includes 22 classroom leaders from a wide range of backgrounds and educational settings....
LSU Reveille
'Plummer's impact will live on': LSU Boyd Professor leaves $1.3 million gift for research, scholarships
An LSU Boyd Professor left a $1.3 million gift to the College of Science’s Department of Physics and Astronomy to advance research and provide scholarships, according to a press release. E. Ward Plummer died on July 23, 2020, leaving a $1.3 million gift to the College of Science’s Department...
brproud.com
Senior citizens across Louisiana enrolling in digital literacy classes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One Pew Research Center study revealed that 41 percent of older adults, continue to lag behind younger adults when it comes to using and understanding technology. One company offered a hand to try and bridge the gap. “You’re never too old to learn. Don’t...
brproud.com
LaDOTD: Expect heavier traffic Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge drivers should expect more traffic in the area Saturday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) says. LaDOTD says that there may be heavier traffic in Baton Rouge due to a special event. At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Louisiana State University Tigers and the Southern University and A&M College Jaguars play each other for the first time in two decades in Tiger Stadium.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Southern President and Chancellor says Southern vs LSU football game is much more than just a game
Southern and LSU meet tomorrow in an historic football matchup, but to leaders of the two schools, it’s much more than a game. It’s a chance to bridge historic racial, cultural, and academic divides. Dr. Dennis Shields is Chancellor of Southern University. “Just the acknowledgment that the playing...
Vandals strike on LSU campus prior to Southern game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti has been found on LSU’s campus. The Mike the Tiger statue was vandalized along with other areas on the campus. Sometime overnight, “several locations on LSU’s Campus received damage from graffiti, including areas of Tiger Stadium, the Shaquille O’Neal statue and the tiger statue outside Mike the Tiger’s Habitat,” […]
thelouisianaweekend.com
Queen Eats & Royal Treats Now at Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Local food truck Queen Eats and Royal Treats is now at Tiger Stadium. They are serving royal game day dishes at each LSU home game. Fans can enjoy Spicy Leroy Smoked Sausage Po’boys made with chicken andouille sausage. Fans can also devour the Royal Nachos. Queen Eats and Royal Treats debut their new location at section East Middle 303 in Tiger Stadium during the big game between LSU and Southern University. Owner Tierney Royal gave us some good news. You can enjoy their food anytime because their food truck will remain open. Visit https://www.queeneatsandroyaltreats.com/ to find their food truck locations on days other than game days.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Baton Rouge grocery store turns into beer cooler for LSU home opener
LSU football takes priority over everything on Saturdays. Those who live in Baton Rouge understand that better than most. One of the local university grocery stores on campus made sure to be well-equipped for the Tigers’ home opener against Southern, turning its salad bar into a massive beer cooler. Just across the street from Tigers Stadium, the store tossed the salad to the side to make room for brews galore.
theadvocate.com
Ed Pratt: No matter the final score between LSU and Southern, it will be a night to remember in Baton Rouge
Come 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, more than 100,000 people are expected in LSU’s Death Valley football stadium in what may be one of the most emotion-filled games in the city’s history. The LSU Tigers, the behemoth from the southside of Baton Rouge, will play my Southern University Jaguars,...
Journey from Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship on Friday, September 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. This free event is your chance to meet some of these amazing women, hear their stories through the years, and explore the museum.
LSU Reveille
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
theadvocate.com
WATCH: LSU and Southern bands join together for a historic and memorable halftime show
The LSU and Southern football teams played against each other for the first time Saturday night, but most fans likely left the stadium talking more about the bands than the game. Southern's band took the field first at halftime, and then the LSU band and its turn. What followed is...
brproud.com
Preparations underway ahead of LSU vs. Southern game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) –– With nearly 200,000 people expected on campus, LSU has been preparing for the game against Southern University for years. From pouring more concrete and extending concessions to preparing the PMAC to be open to the public, LSU says it takes a lot of support to prepare for Saturday’s event.
theadvocate.com
LSU says it has a 'rogue off-campus fraternity.' What can the university do about it?
Louisiana State University's Interfraternity Council is warning students not to participate in off-campus activities hosted by a "rogue fraternity" that was banned from campus in 2020 because of hazing allegations. It makes LSU the latest in a growing number of universities grappling with how to keep off-campus groups under control.
Follow along as LSU faces Southern
New LSU coach Brian Kelly is looking for his first victory with the Tigers, who had a lot of cleaning up to do after a slew of miscues, in the 24-23 season-opening loss to Florida State
wbrz.com
Sights and sounds from the LSU-Southern tailgate and pre-game celebration
BATON ROUGE - Check out some of the sights and sounds from LSU campus Saturday as fans celebrate before the historic match against Southern University.
theadvocate.com
Republic Finance sells Baton Rouge office for $12 million, plans to lease property back
Republic Finance, which recently announced plans to build a new headquarters in Texas, has sold its Baton Rouge office building for $12 million under a leaseback agreement. Louisiana Paradigm LLC, based in Vidalia, bought the building at 7031 Commerce Circle, said Randy Herring of Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate. Herring and Mike Falgoust represented Louisiana Paradigm, while Mohr Partners of Dallas represented Republic Finance.
