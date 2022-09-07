Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Ric Flair Reacts To CM Punk’s Comments After AEW All Out, Backstage Brawl With Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks
On a recent edition of To Be The Man, Ric Flair discussed his reaction to CM Punk’s comments after AEW All Out, the situation escalating into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and much more. You can read his comments below. Ric Flair on his...
411mania.com
Kofi Kingston Has An Idea For Sami Zayn To Stay Loyal To Both Bloodline & Kevin Owens
Sami Zayn has found his loyalty caught between The Bloodline and Kevin Owens recently, and Kofi Kingston has an idea on how he can toe both lines. Kingston posted to Twitter to have some fun with the storyline, in which Zayn has found his loyalty tested between his longtime frenemy and Roman Reigns’ stable with a name change.
411mania.com
Tommy Dreamer Says MJF Shouldn’t Have Referenced WWE & Triple H In AEW Dynamite Promo
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer discussed this week’s AEW Dynamite and in particular, MJF’s decision to make references to WWE, Triple H, and Cody in his promo. Dreamer noted that Triple H and WWE are currently riding an upswing and so using them for heel heat at a time when AEW is in turmoil doesn’t make sense. Highlights from his comments are below.
411mania.com
Another Update On Paul Heyman Following Absence After Summerslam
It was previously reported that Paul Heyman is expected to come back at some point, he’s simply been off of television selling the events of Summerslam. At that show, Heyman was given an F5 through a table by Brock Lesnar. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Heyman has been...
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: Notes on Tonight’s Episode, Final Appearance of The Good Brothers, Rosemary Hypes The Retaliators
– PWInsider reports that Aussie Open vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin will kick off tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Also, the report notes that some new names will be debuting for the company at Victory Road or right after the event taking place later this month.
411mania.com
Black’s WWE Smackdown Review 09.09.2022
Kicking off this weeks Smackdown with a recap of the end of the main event between Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title as well as the debut of Solo Sikoa at Clash At The Castle this past Saturday. 6 Man Tag Team Match. Imperium vs....
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 09.10.22 – Ronda Rousey Takes Shots at Liv Morgan, and More!
-Boo! No Jackie! Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and he is joined by Matt Camp. Booker T will be joining the show later. -They start with Solo and Camp calls him a blue chipper. Other headlines: Karrion Kross ended the night by putting Drew McIntyre to sleep, Braun Strowman destroyed Alpha Academy, and Imperium defeated The Brawling Brutes in a BANGER.
411mania.com
NJPW Super Jr Tag League and World Tag League Begin In November
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the World Tag League and the Super Jr Tag League will begin this November. Both NJPW tournaments begin on November 21 in Korakuen and end on December 14 in Sendai. The teams for the tournaments have not been revealed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
WWE News: Bayley Congratulates Pat McAfee On New Gig, Victoria vs. Molly Holly Match Online
– Bayley took to social media to congratulate Pat McAfee on his new gig with College GameDay (and take a shot at Michael Cole). As reported, McAfee is joining ESPN College GameDay full-time and will be taking a hiatus from WWE in the meantime. Bayley posted to Twitter to share McAfee’s statement about the news, writing:
411mania.com
WWE News: Braun Strowman Destroys Otis On Smackdown, Karrion Kross Attacks Drew McIntyre
Braun Strowman made good on his promise from Raw, appearing on Smackdown and wiping out Otis. Strowman appeared on tonight’s show after Alpha Academy were out to have Chad Gable cut a promo on the returning WWE star and laid out both stars, including powerbombing Otis:. – Drew McIntyre...
411mania.com
Michael Cole Allegedly Referenced AEW Situation During Last Night’s Smackdown
During last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Michael Cole seemingly made a reference to the media scrum and subsequent brawl at AEW All Out. According to Wrestling Inc, Cole and Corey Graves were discussing the segment with Adam Pearce and Ronda Rousey last week. That segment featured Pearce talking trash to Rousey, who then attacked him.
411mania.com
PCO Explains Why He Chose ROH Over AEW Back In 2018
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, PCO spoke about why he chose to stay with ROH rather than go to a then-brand new AEW when talking to them in 2018. He said: “When AEW started, I was so confused. I was talking to Marty [Scurll] on one side, which was ROH, and I was talking with Cody [Rhodes] and the Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) on the other side. They weren’t talking to each other, I was not aware. I knew they were such great friends. I never in my mind thought that maybe [Scurll] was not going to follow, was not going to go to AEW.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
More Details On Recent Suspensions In AEW, How Long They May Be Out
As previously reported, several people were suspended from AEW following a brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite. This included The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Steel, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler. Punk’s status is unknown, although he did not appear on last night’s Dynamite and the world title was vacated.
411mania.com
NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Night Seven Results: Okada, Tanahashi & Makabe Beat TMDK
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night seven of its Burning Spirit tour from G Messe Gunma in Takasaki, Gunma, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI) & Tomoaki Honma beat House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) * Six Or Nine...
411mania.com
Stonecutter Media Announces Leyla Hirsch: Legit Available Now
– The following announcement was provided by Stonecutter Media for this month’s PPV and on-demand availability:. LEYLA HIRSCH: LEGIT! IN SEPTEMBER ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!. She’s a women’s world champion. She’s one of the youngest and toughest pro wrestlers around. You’ve seen her in some of the biggest...
411mania.com
WWE News: Kevin Owens Attacks People On WWE Playlist, Liv Morgan Signing, Upcoming DVD Releases
– WWE has featured a YouTube clip of Kevin Owens that you can see below, described as:. Watch Kevin Owens viciously attack people from opposing Superstars to celebrities like Machine Gun Kelly. – Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has a signing at the Cricket Wireless Store in Burien (Seattle), WA...
411mania.com
Details On Backstage Mood At AEW Dynamite, Mentions Of All Out Drama Not Permitted On Show
A new report provides some detail on the atmosphere backstage at AEW Dynamite following the drama that unfolded after Sunday’s All Out PPV. Fightful Select reports that the there was a “much more positive vibe” after the show. One member of the roster noted that it could not have been much worse than the general chaos from the previous days and said that the drama from the All Out media scrum and fight was “out of sight, out of mind” for a lot of the roster as they just wanted to work.
411mania.com
Various News: Miro Shares Looney Tunes Tweet, Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Tommy Dreamer Gets His Own Coffee Brand
– As previously reported, AEW star Miro seemed to go into business for himself on Twitter earlier this week, retweeting a post from earlier in May, with a laughing emoji in regards to CM Punk’s comments about standing with your coworkers. Earlier today, it seems Miro continued having fun on Twitter.
411mania.com
Women’s Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Bianca Belair will defend the Raw Women’s Championship on Monday’s show. WWE announced on Friday’s episode of Smackdown that Belair will have an open challenge for her championship on next week’s episode. You can see the updated card below for the episode, which airs Monday from...
411mania.com
Seth Rollins On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative, Says Working With Vince McMahon Was ‘Double-Edged Sword’
In an interview with Ryan Satin for the Out of Character podcast, Seth Rollins discussed how he feels about Triple H taking over WWE creative, and comparing and contrasting working with Triple H as opposed to Vince McMahon. Highlights from his comments are below. On how he feels about Triple...
Comments / 0