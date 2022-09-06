ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 2 for Snapdragon Stadium: Out of the frying pan and into the ... rain?

By Kirk Kenney
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39WlT9_0hklfZ3z00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ARsN_0hklfZ3z00
Fans crowd inside one of the misters located inside Snapdragon Stadium before San Diego State game against Arizona. (Kirk Kenney / San Diego Union-Tribune)

First it was unprecedented heat.

And now a storm on the horizon?

After record 100-degree temperatures for San Diego State’s football game last week against Arizona , there is rain in the forecast for Saturday’s contest against Idaho State .

SDSU officials wanted to stress test Snapdragon Stadium, but this wasn’t exactly what they had in mind.

“We might as well try out all the different ways the stadium can operate,” said John David Wicker, SDSU’s director of athletics. “ ... I don’t know that it was all the history we wanted to make with it being the hottest Sept. 3 on record, or the hottest football game in a century of Aztec football, but it was what it was.”

Fans scrambled for shade at Snapdragon for the game that had a midday kickoff to accommodate a national broadcast by CBS.

Many fans weren’t prepared for the unprecedented heat.

Cooling stations and misters were located in several areas of the stadium. At one point, water bottles were distributed free to fans.

Wicker disputed a claim made by some on social media that they ran out of water.

“People just aren’t used to it being that incredibly hot. ... It’s just, it’s hot for this region,” Wicker said. “I grew up in Mississippi. If we went to football games at 12:30 in the afternoon, it was 90 degrees, plus 90 percent humidity.

“It’s just what you’re used to, and, hopefully, we won’t see this very often for Aztec football games, or any events at the stadium.”

The San Diego Fire Department is preparing official statistics for Saturday’s medical responses at Snapdragon, but had not provided data as of Tuesday evening.

“I think we had something like 200 medical requests during the game,” Wicker said. “Obviously, the overwhelming majority of those were related to the heat.”

Wicker estimated there were “between 10 and 20 transports, so that would be people taken to the hospital.”

There was never any conversation about changing the kickoff time for the Arizona game, Wicker said.

“Television dictates game time,” he said. “It was bittersweet that you had the most coveted television slot in all of college football.”

It was an unprecedented confluence of events with a rare midday kickoff coinciding with a heat wave.

The U-T reviewed the past 100 SDSU home games dating to the 2004 season.

There were only four midday kickoffs — all in November — and 85 of the 100 games began after 5 p.m.

Only two games were played in 90-degree weather — 97 degrees vs. North Dakota in 2012 and 95 degrees vs. UC Davis in 2017.

Both games were September, and both kickoffs were in the 5 o’clock hour.

Wicker said there were several meetings scheduled Tuesday with game-day personnel to do a debriefing on the Arizona game and plan for the Idaho State game.

Kickoff against the Bengals is scheduled for 5 p.m. A high of 80 is forecast that day.

Of more concern to fans than the temperature is a 40 percent chance of rain, the byproduct of Hurricane Kay churning up from the south.

“We’ll continue to monitor the weather to make sure we can put on the best event possible for our fans,” Wicker said.

Heat was the overriding concern Saturday.

Traffic getting into the stadium seemed to be the next biggest complaint, with some fans noting one-hour wait times to travel less than a mile.

“We know we had some traffic backed up as we got closer to kick in getting people onto the site,” Wicker said. “We also know that we had some trash issues, but when roughly 15,000 people are sitting on the concourses as opposed to sitting in their seats, that probably contributed to that to a certain extent.

“A lot to learn. We’re excited about the building. We’re excited about what we heard from fans on the positives of the building, and we’ll continue to take those (criticisms) that we hear and put those into good practice.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

LA MESA, CA
