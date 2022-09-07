SBLive's California Top 20 Girls Volleyball Rankings: Mira Costa, Cathedral Catholic, Sierra Canyon lead elite

Welcome to Scorebook Live’s coverage of prep volleyball in California.

We’ll have content available twice per week, leading up to the CIF State championships in Orange on November 18-19. Look for rankings, headlines, features and live match coverage from all 10 CIF sections.

SBLive's California Top 20 girls volleyball rankings

(All records through Saturday)

1. Mira Costa (Southern Section, 10-2 record)

Swept Marymount 25-16, 25-21, 25-18 to deal Sailors first loss in three years; Beat Sierra Canyon in Ann Kang Tourney title match; Loss to Mater Dei came with four starters out. Wisconsin-bound setter Charlie Fuerbringer led the charge against Marymount.

2. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego Section, 11-0)

The Dons are led by Stanford-commit Julia Blyashov, member of the USA U19 national team. Eleven wins are all sweeps, including smashing La Costa Canyon 25-18, 25-13, 25-17 and captured Kamehamema Tourney title last weekend.

3. Sierra Canyon (SS, 13-2)

The Trailblazers led by Olivia Babcock and have victory over Mira Costa in Ann Kang’s early round though lost finale to the Mustangs. Took last two sets to edge Redondo in five.

4. Redondo Union (SS, 9-4)

Oklahoma commit Mele Corral-Blagojevich leads the Sea Hawks. Redondo beat Sierra Canyon but lost to Torrey Pines and Sierra Canyon, though both on road.

5. Marymount (SS, 4-1)

Torrey Stafford led Sailors in sweep of La Costa Canyon and four-set win over Lakewood.

Marymount won Southern Section, Southern California and state championships in 2021.

6. Mater Dei (SS, 3-2)

Lost to Lakewood in a sweep and also to Redondo.

7. Lakewood (SS, 6-3)

OH Samarah DaCoud led Lancers in stunning sweep of Mater Dei but lost twice to Huntington Beach.

8. Huntington Beach (SS, 5-1)

Took down Lakewood twice but Mater Dei swept the Oilers 25-21, 25-14, 25-16.

9. Palos Verdes (SS, 8-2)

Only lost 16-14 third-setter to Redondo in tourney and fell 25-22, 25-23 versus Sierra Canyon. Most “noteworthy” was victory over Corona del Mar to see which Sea Kings are the true kings.

10. Torrey Pines (SDS, 3-1)

MB Grace Flanagan’s Falcons beat Redondo in four but lost to La Costa Canyon, though that tourney loss was just 25-23, 25-22.

11. La Costa Canyon (SDS, 5-4)

Eva Rohrbach leads the Mavericks, who are warming up. LCC had early three-set losses to Marymount and Cathedral Catholic but beat Torrey Pines for tourney title last weekend.

12. Saint Francis (Central Coast Section, 5-0)

Star lefty Madison Pietsch now at USC but Lancers reloaded and won Spikefest tournament in Milpitas.

13. Harvard-Westlake (SS, 15-5)

Lost to Redondo in two sets in tourney and Costa in three sets but all five were close with Wolverines scoring 19, 21, 21, 22 and 18 points.

14. Archbishop Mitty (CCS, 5-1)

Audrey Liddle leads defending NorCal Open champ. The Monarchs have impressive sweeps of Sacred Heart Prep (twice), Menlo-Atherton and Los Gatos but lost Spikefest title match to rival Saint Francis.



15. Monte Vista-Danville (North Coast Section, 7-1)

Defeated five-time state champion Branson-Ross 25-10, 20-25, 25-21, 25-16.

16. Vista Murrieta (SS, 0-1)

Broncos feature BYU-bound 6-2 opposite Claire Little. Only match was loss to Marymount and they struggled after losing first set 27-25, dropping the next two 25-16 and 25-10.

17. Oak Ridge (Sac-Joaquin Section, 8-0)

Impressive NorCal Invitational title match win over Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland 25-13, 25-19.

18. Alemany (SS, 6-0)

As a sophomore last year, London Wijay led Warriors to school’s first title, winning CIF-SS Division IV crown over Oaks Christian.

19. San Marcos (SDS, 12-2)

Lost to Torrey Pines and La Costa Canyon but both were competitive.

20. Cypress (SS, 5-1)

Centurions lost to Lakewood but only by 25-21, 25-18, 25-19.

On the bubble: Branson (NCS), Whitney (SJS), San Ramon Valley (NCS), Santa Margarita (SS), Liberty (Central Section), Amador Valley (NCS), Summit Shasta (CCS)

Got comments, questions or opinions? Send to Gordon Kass via email to gordon.kass@gmail.com.