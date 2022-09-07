Read full article on original website
Election security experts urge Georgia to swap out touchscreen voting machines
ATLANTA (AP) — A group of computer and election security experts is urging Georgia election officials to replace the state’s touchscreen voting machines with hand-marked paper ballots ahead of the November midterm elections, citing what they say are “serious threats” posed by an apparent breach of voting equipment in one county.
South Carolina senators reject abortion ban after Republican lawmaker threatens filibuster
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators rejected a ban on almost all abortions Thursday in a special session called in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Although Republicans had a majority of votes to pass the ban, Republican Sen. Tom Davis threatened...
WATCH: Biden gives speech in Ohio on boosting American manufacturing
President Joe Biden is putting the spotlight on a rare bipartisan down payment boosting U.S. manufacturing as he visits the political battleground state of Ohio, and the groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip facility. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. Biden went to suburban Columbus to take...
Montana permanently blocks transgender people from changing their birth certificates
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana health officials on Friday made permanent a rule that blocks transgender people from changing their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery. The move by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration comes just days before a court will hear arguments over the legality of...
Indiana faces a shifting abortion landscape as clinics shut down statewide
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — About nine years ago, Sarah Knowlton sought an abortion at a now-closed clinic in northern Indiana, where she encountered anti-abortion protestors as she approached the entrance. Knowlton reflected on how that experience drove her in 2019 to Whole Woman’s Health, another abortion clinic in South Bend,...
Internet service providers drop challenge to Maine’s ‘opt-in’ privacy law
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — One of the strictest internet privacy laws in the United States has withstood a legal challenge, as a group of telecommunication providers has dropped its bid to overturn the Maine standard. Maine created one of the toughest rules in the nation for internet service providers...
Voters in Michigan will decide whether to protect abortion this November
Voters in Michigan will decide whether to amend the state constitution to include protections for abortion access this November following a contentious battle over including two petition-driven proposals on the ballot. What is often an ordinary administrative process resulted in prolonged back-and-forth between advocates in favor of and against abortion...
Documents show Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing, seal records
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records, documents released Friday by the state’s Government Accountability Board show. The Republican governor, who is widely seen...
Federal lawsuit challenges Oklahoma transgender bathroom law
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of three transgender Oklahoma schoolchildren, arguing the state’s new law requiring students use only the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate is unconstitutional. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in...
How New York’s new social media requirements for gun permits work — and possible challenges ahead
New gun laws in New York for those seeking a concealed carry license, including a review of social media accounts by law enforcement, was cleared to go into effect by a federal judge last week, but questions about how the state will enforce it and future legal challenges remain. The...
Oglala and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have joined forces to purchase 40 acres around the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark, the site of one of the deadliest massacres in U.S. history. The Oglala Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux said the purchase of...
How federal dollars could boost training for trucking, manufacturing jobs in central California
Fresno, Calif. — In a sprawling section southeast of this city, heavy trucks and large warehouses are dispersed among thousands of acres of farmland, as the San Joaquin Valley has become an attractive location for large distributors and manufacturers to set up their facilities in recent years. With agricultural...
California’s electricity demand breaks all-time record during severe heat wave
As temperatures reached record-breaking levels across California on Tuesday, so did the state’s electrical demand. Tuesday’s peak demand reached 52,061 megawatts, according to the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), the corporation that operates the state’s electrical grid. Tuesday’s peak demand set an all-time record, according to historical...
Weekend storms to cool California heat wave, but may cause flash floods
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians sweated it out amid a record-breaking heat wave entering its 10th day Friday that has helped fuel deadly wildfires and pushed energy supplies to the brink of daily power outages. Relief is in sight as the remnants of a hurricane approach that will lower...
