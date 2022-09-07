ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Uvalde, TX
Austin, TX
KWTX

Two Texas police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Texas has more members of Oath Keepers than any other state, more than 33,000 people. Of the 3,300 Oath Keepers in Texas, researchers found that 58 Texans who signed up are elected officials, constables, and police chiefs. Tom...
KSAT 12

Here’s how to vote in Texas’ Nov. 8 midterm elections

Want updates on voting and the election in Texas? Sign up for The Brief, our free and daily newsletter. You can also get updates over text message by texting hello to 512-967-6919. What’s on the ballot?. While there is no presidential election this year, eligible Texans can cast their...
Click2Houston.com

Hemp was supposed to save Texas farmers during a drought. It hasn’t yet.

When the Texas Legislature legalized hemp in 2019, state Sen. Charles Perry called hemp “the hot crop” — a drought-resistant lifeline for farmers. It got by the Senate and the House with unanimous votes. It had the backing of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. “Allowing the Texas Department...
Click2Houston.com

Texas could tie community college funding to student outcomes

A commission charged by the Legislature to suggest new ways of funding Texas community colleges is poised to recommend a complete system overhaul that would tie state dollars to how successful schools are at getting students to graduation or four-year universities. The Texas Commission on Community College Finance, a group...
Q92

Insane Amount of Drugs Found Hidden at This Texas Border

This week officers blocked massive amounts of methamphetamine from making its way into Texas. Authorities at the Del Rio, Texas-Mexico border have just made their largest drug bust this week. A SECOND INSPECTION. On Monday, September 5, a 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer made its way onto the Del Rio International Bridge....
