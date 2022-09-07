Read full article on original website
3 children among 5 found shot to death in Elk Mills, Maryland home
Authorities didn't have the exact ages of the children, but said they were a 5th grader, a 7th grader and an 8th grader.
Man dies in northeast Baltimore shooting on Saturday night
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed in the Parkside neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Saturday night, according to authorities. At about 8:41 p.m., officers were sent to the 4600 block of Gunther Avenue for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers found a man suffering...
Police-involved shooting in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE CO. ( WBFF) — Officers are on the scene of a police-involved shooting that happened at Hamilton Avenue and Maryland Route 7 in Rosedale, according to Baltimore County Police. Police have yet to confirm more information on the incident. Stay with FOX45 News for updates.
Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall
With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
Two-alarm fire damages west Baltimore home Saturday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, a fire damaged a two-and-a-half-story west Baltimore home in the Ashburton neighborhood, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. Just before 3 pm, city fire crews were sent to a house on the 38000 block of Egerton Rd with heavy smoke and flames showing from the structure, said the department.
FOX45 Wheel of Fortune LIVE! Contest
WBFF/WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE OFFICIAL CALL-IN CONTEST RULES. Station Address: WBFF, 2000 W. 41st Street, Baltimore, MD 21211. Contest Area: Baltimore DMA: Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard, Anne Arundel, Carroll, Harford, Queen Anne's & Kent Counties. Contest Sponsor(s): CBS Television/SONY Television/Wheel of Fortune. Prize Provider(s): Right Angle Entertainment. Age of...
28-year-old injured after being struck by gunfire Saturday in east Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A person was injured in a shooting in east Baltimore, according to police. At around 8:23 p.m., Eastern District Detectives were sent to a shooting at the 1200 block of N. Potomac Street. Once there, Detectives found a 28-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to...
Memphis thumps Navy 37-13 on arm of Henigan
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Seth Henigan threw for 415 yards and two touchdowns and Memphis led all the way in a 37-13 win over Navy on Saturday in an American Athletic Conference opener. The Tigers (1-1, 1-0) entered not having won a conference opener since beating Navy 35-23 in...
Some question decision to spend $33,000 to send Baltimore Rec and Park staff to convention
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks comes under scrutiny, after questions about a $33,000 convention trip for the agency's director and 15 other staff members. Reginald Moore is taking 15 staff members with him to the National Recreation and Park Association convention in Phoenix...
Baltimore County African American Cultural Festival
The 26th Annual Baltimore County African American Cultural Festival is coming to Towson on September 17th. Kendrick Tilghman fills us in on what we can expect.
Explore The Towson Fall Festival
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fall is in the air. This weekend is the best time to take a trip uptown for the annual Towson Fall Festival. Towson Chamber of Commerce Marketing Director Calixta Eraso and Owner of TruGrace Anne Stankis share more.
Celebrate the arts during Harford County Arts Week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Celebrate and explore the arts in Harford County, as organizations come together for a special week of events. Artist Denise Matuk- Kroupa and Executive Director of Visit Harford Matthew Scales share more about Arts Week.
Chester, Pa. man struck and killed by pickup after losing control of his bicycle in Delaware
Police say the man lost control of his bike and swerved into the other lane and was hit by a GMC Sierra.
Rainy end to weekend in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. September 11 — Rain returns to wrap up the weekend. Sunday is a soggy day with steady rain most of the day. High temperatures only reach the cool low 70s. Plan on the heaviest rain from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday. Monday...
Police identify family found shot dead in Cecil County home
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released autopsy results after five people were found dead inside a home in Cecil County. Police confirmed parents, Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, and Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, were found shot dead in the home on Hebron Court in Elk Mills, Maryland.
High school cancels 'Red, White & Blue' football theme for 'Hawaiian Beach Out'
PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — A controversy over color has ignited the Anne Arundel County community of Pasadena. Chesapeake High School has traditionally launched a red, white, and blue theme during this football weekend as a salute to those lost during 9-11. However, the school announced this week that its...
Female Business Owner Robbed at Gunpoint by Two Men in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – a female business owner was robbed at gunpoint by two unknown black men,...
Man wounded in East Baltimore shooting, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Thursday in East Baltimore's Broadway East section, city police said. Around 6:45 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of North Chapel Street after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV
(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
Pennsylvania Duo Delivered Deadly Dose Of Fentanyl To Delaware Dad: Police
A Pennsylvania pair has been arrested in connection with the deadly overdose of a Delaware dad, police say. Joshua Walter Barrick, 41, of Newport, was arrested on Tuesday, September 6 in connection with the deadly overdose of Marvin Lee Biggs, IV, 37, of Townsend, Delaware, Carlisle police stated in a release the following day.
