Chesapeake City, MD

Man dies in northeast Baltimore shooting on Saturday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed in the Parkside neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Saturday night, according to authorities. At about 8:41 p.m., officers were sent to the 4600 block of Gunther Avenue for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers found a man suffering...
BALTIMORE, MD
Police-involved shooting in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE CO. ( WBFF) — Officers are on the scene of a police-involved shooting that happened at Hamilton Avenue and Maryland Route 7 in Rosedale, according to Baltimore County Police. Police have yet to confirm more information on the incident. Stay with FOX45 News for updates.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall

With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
Two-alarm fire damages west Baltimore home Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, a fire damaged a two-and-a-half-story west Baltimore home in the Ashburton neighborhood, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. Just before 3 pm, city fire crews were sent to a house on the 38000 block of Egerton Rd with heavy smoke and flames showing from the structure, said the department.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX45 Wheel of Fortune LIVE! Contest

WBFF/WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE OFFICIAL CALL-IN CONTEST RULES. Station Address: WBFF, 2000 W. 41st Street, Baltimore, MD 21211. Contest Area: Baltimore DMA: Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard, Anne Arundel, Carroll, Harford, Queen Anne's & Kent Counties. Contest Sponsor(s): CBS Television/SONY Television/Wheel of Fortune. Prize Provider(s): Right Angle Entertainment. Age of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Memphis thumps Navy 37-13 on arm of Henigan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Seth Henigan threw for 415 yards and two touchdowns and Memphis led all the way in a 37-13 win over Navy on Saturday in an American Athletic Conference opener. The Tigers (1-1, 1-0) entered not having won a conference opener since beating Navy 35-23 in...
MEMPHIS, TN
Explore The Towson Fall Festival

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fall is in the air. This weekend is the best time to take a trip uptown for the annual Towson Fall Festival. Towson Chamber of Commerce Marketing Director Calixta Eraso and Owner of TruGrace Anne Stankis share more.
TOWSON, MD
Celebrate the arts during Harford County Arts Week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Celebrate and explore the arts in Harford County, as organizations come together for a special week of events. Artist Denise Matuk- Kroupa and Executive Director of Visit Harford Matthew Scales share more about Arts Week.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Rainy end to weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. September 11 — Rain returns to wrap up the weekend. Sunday is a soggy day with steady rain most of the day. High temperatures only reach the cool low 70s. Plan on the heaviest rain from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday. Monday...
BALTIMORE, MD
Police identify family found shot dead in Cecil County home

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released autopsy results after five people were found dead inside a home in Cecil County. Police confirmed parents, Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, and Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, were found shot dead in the home on Hebron Court in Elk Mills, Maryland.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Man wounded in East Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Thursday in East Baltimore's Broadway East section, city police said. Around 6:45 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of North Chapel Street after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV

(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

