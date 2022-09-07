Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
Omaha's Shadow Ridge Musical Festival kicks off fourth year
OMAHA, Neb. — The Shadow Ridge Music Festival opened Friday afternoon. It's west Omaha's largest outdoor live-music event and is in its fourth year. Organizers say a portion of the ticket sales will go to the Lane Thomas Foundation — it focuses on supporting families of children who need life-saving transplants.
WOWT
Omaha elementary school unveils mural with purpose
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The unveiling of a schoolhouse mural with purpose. A nationally recognized artist from Omaha collaborated with a number of students for the finished product. As the students ponder the mural in which they are featured along with their ideas they begin to realize just how permanent, and big they look as depicted in art.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Nebraska
Here's where you can find them.
kmaland.com
Historic Nebraska City home slated for improvements
(Nebraska City) -- Funding is on the way for renovating a venerable Nebraska City residence into an important location for the city's tourism services. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved the allocation of $17,400 in City Growth funds as a grant to the 806 Historical Preservation Foundation. Plans call for the organization to use the money to renovate the structure at 806 1st Avenue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the historic home constructed back in the 1880's now serves as Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce's offices.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Mower Mayhem covers 30 miles on a tankful
NEBRASKA CITY - B103 FM morning show host Marcus Lind drove a lawn mower from Nebraska City to within the shadow of the Missouri state line at Brownville Wednesday in a contest to see how far he could go before it ran out of gas. Bruce Yott of Nebraska City...
fox42kptm.com
How some school districts are planning their snow days this school year
(Omaha,Neb.) — New York City announced this week snow days are eliminated. When the weather turns bad, students will attend school online. We checked with some school districts in the Omaha area to see what their plans are for snow days. “The current trend is to go to remote...
Kearney Hub
Omaha's newest golf gem, Lost Rail, debuts to Nebraska
OMAHA -- Lost Rail was waiting to be found. Omaha’s newest golf club – for members and their guests only -- is coming out of the box this month as if the course has been around for a century. The time reference is intentional. Omaha Country Club in...
klkntv.com
Droves of Husker fans celebrate at Scheels tailgate event in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker fans traveled to Scheels’ parking lot Friday evening to celebrate the team before its matchup against Georgia Southern. The event offered several food vendors and food trucks for the fans. Kids also got to have some fun with a climbing wall, bouncing castles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Car skids off road and down embankment in Omaha
Furniture was donated to people in need on Saturday. Husker Gameday Forecast: Rain moving out by kickoff. A cooler and soggy day drying out by kickoff in Lincoln. Steady rain winds down this morning but on & off showers will continue through mid-afternoon. Clouds and showers keep us quite cool, highs only reach the middle 60s.
News Channel Nebraska
Mower Mayhem approaches Brownville
NEBRASKA CITY - Marcus in the Morning is approaching Brownville around 3:14 p.m. on a lawn mower starting in Nebraska City. Marcus reports he is "going strong," -- maybe 7 miles per hour -- toward Missouri. Marcus says he expected the three-gallon tank to barely get him to Auburn, but...
WOWT
Hands Across the Bridge connects Nebraska, Iowa for National Recovery Month
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - September is National Recovery Month, a period of time to promote the benefits of treatment for substance use and mental health disorders. In the Omaha-metro the month is celebrated by using a bridge to connect Nebraska and Iowa to promote the message that recovery is possible.
WOWT
One taken to hospital after being found unconscious in lake
It's suicide prevention week and one Omaha group is filling the need for mental health services in the community at no cost. WOWT Ashland's memorial stadium celebrates 75th year. Updated: 8 hours ago. Ashland celebrates 75 years of football. Nebraska therapy dog deployed to Uvalde. Updated: 8 hours ago. School...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Papillion family frustrated with car title delays after online purchase
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Imagine making payments on a $41,000 vehicle that you can’t drive. That’s the frustration a military family is feeling after buying an SUV online. Active duty Navy with an active family of three young kids Colt Wettstein and his wife bought a used Tahoe that’s anchored at home.
WOWT
Omaha house fire causes $50,000 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was put out quickly by Omaha firefighters Friday evening. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire near 157th and Drexel Circle at 6:31 p.m. Friday. When crews arrived they saw smoke showing from the building and declared...
WOWT
Cameras watching recycling drop off site in Omaha-metro
People living near the site of a proposed Costco in West Omaha brought their concerns to the Omaha Planning Board. September marks Suicide Prevention Month and this week specifically is Suicide Prevention Week. 6 News On Your Side: OPS family hopes for bus issue resolution. Updated: 9 hours ago. Nearly...
York News-Times
Drought continues to intensify across Nebraska, but there is rain on the horizon
Drought continued to worsen across Nebraska last week, especially in areas where it's most severe. According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 10% of the state is now in exceptional drought, up from just over 6% last week, and nearly 28% is in extreme drought, up from 20% last week.
WOWT
Thursday Sept. 8 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
WOWT
Car skids off road into Omaha park, 1 sent to hospital
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First responders raced to the scene of a car crash Saturday morning. It happened at Park avenue and Woolworth Avenue around 11:30 a.m. That’s where a car lost control and skidded off the road during the morning rain. The car went down an embankment and...
Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more
LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Waverly school bus full of kids slams into truck that authorities say stopped in road
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a Waverly School District bus full of students slammed into a pickup truck on Tuesday. This happened on 250th Street, south of Highway 34, a little after 3:30 p.m. Authorities say 53-year-old Douglas Gable was driving southbound when...
Comments / 0