Farmers Business Network is forecasting a four percent decrease in corn and soybean yields, according to Huskeradio’s AG Affiliates at Brownfield. Ag economist Kevin McNew says the biggest cuts are in Kansas and Nebraska. “Some of the yields we’re seeing are really, really bad. We’re hearing and seeing a lot of results from farmers just simply abandoning because there’s not a crop there. That will trim harvested acres as well as we go into future USDA numbers.”

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO