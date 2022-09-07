ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Bow, NE

AG Economist Predicts Corn and Soybeans Yields Lower than USDA’s Predictions

Farmers Business Network is forecasting a four percent decrease in corn and soybean yields, according to Huskeradio’s AG Affiliates at Brownfield. Ag economist Kevin McNew says the biggest cuts are in Kansas and Nebraska. “Some of the yields we’re seeing are really, really bad. We’re hearing and seeing a lot of results from farmers just simply abandoning because there’s not a crop there. That will trim harvested acres as well as we go into future USDA numbers.”
KANSAS STATE
Gov. Ricketts Highlights “Connect Nebraska” Broadband Initiative

Governor Pete Ricketts held a press conference to highlight the State’s plans to expand reliable, high-speed internet service across Nebraska. The Governor was joined by members of the “Connect Nebraska” working group, a team of leaders tasked with optimizing state and federal funds to expand broadband. Led by State Broadband Coordinator Patrick Redmond, the working group includes representatives of the Nebraska Public Service Commission, the Office of the Chief Information Officer, and the State Budget Office.
NEBRASKA STATE
Gov. Ricketts Tours Possible Sites of Perkins County Canal & Reservoir System along the South Platte River

On Tuesday, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts toured portions of the South Platte River Basin with state officials. The visit offered a firsthand look at drought conditions and included a windshield survey of possible routes and reservoir locations for the Perkins County Canal, the project designed to protect and preserve South Platte River water coming into Nebraska from Colorado.
NEBRASKA STATE
Weekly Column with Western Nebraska State Senator Steve Erdman

Below is Western Nebraska State Senator Steve Erdman’s Weekly Column:. A new political action group has been formed in our state known as Nebraska First. As you may have guessed, the name closely resembles former president Donald Trump’s political slogan, Make America Great Again (MAGA), except that this one is specific to the State of Nebraska. The founder of Nebraska First is former gubernatorial candidate, Charles W. Herbster.
NEBRASKA STATE
Pursuit Leads to Arrest, Discovery of Methamphetamine

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, working with the Kearney Police Department and TRIDENT (Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team) Task Force, have arrested a Kearney man following a pursuit early Wednesday morning. Following the pursuit, troopers located 8 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle. Late Tuesday evening, the Kearney Police...
KEARNEY, NE

