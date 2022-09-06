ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Braves visit the Mariners to begin 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (86-51, second in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (77-60, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (7-5, 4.01 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 175 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-8, 3.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 183 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -118, Mariners -102; over/under is 7 runs.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford absent from Giants' Wednesday lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. What It Means:. Crawford will sit after starting the first two games of the series. Thairo Estrada will cover shortstop while Luis Gonzalez starts...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Texas State
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
numberfire.com

Cristian Pache sitting for Athletics Friday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Pache is being replaced in center field by Ramon Laureano versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 226 plate appearances this season, Pache has a .157 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Athletics play the White Sox in first of 4-game series

Chicago White Sox (69-68, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-87, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (13-6, 2.13 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 197 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (5-1, 2.37 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -187, Athletics +157; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Andrés Muñoz
Person
Mike Trout
The Associated Press

Cronenworth, Padres beat Dodgers 5-4 in 10 innings

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A long, wet night ended with Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres earning a rare win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cronenworth singled home the winning run with one out in the 10th inning, and the Padres beat Los Angeles 5-4 on Friday to keep the Dodgers’ magic number at six for clinching the NL West. The Padres won for just the third time in 13 games against Los Angeles this year and only the fourth time in their last 23 meetings. San Diego jumped a half-game in front of Philadelphia for the NL’s second wild card. “It was crazy, especially playing here in the first couple innings with the rain,” Cronenworth said. “The crowd was going crazy — it was awesome. It was a great feeling, especially when you have your home crowd behind you.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Dermis Garcia not in Oakland's lineup Friday night

Oakland Athletics infielder Dermis Garcia is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Garcia is being replaced at first base by Seth Brown versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 54 plate appearances this season, Garcia has a .277 batting average with an .838 OPS, 2...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ari#Mariners Gameday#Seattle Sports#Mariners Com#Statcast#American League#Sports Info Solutions#The Chicago White Sox#The Atlanta Braves#The Detroit Tigers#Cleveland Guardians
FOX Sports

Brewers complete DH sweep of Giants; Peralta exits early

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Mitchell hit an RBI double and the Milwaukee Brewers withstood Freddy Peralta's early exit to beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2 and complete a doubleheader sweep Thursday night. In the opening game, Corbin Burnes struck out 14 and allowed three hits in eight shutout innings...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: White Sox demolish Athletics

Honestly, it’s impressive that the lineup the Yankees rolled out in their 4-3 series finale loss to the Twins was able to score three runs. Joking aside, the Yankees would’ve benefitted greatly from completing the four-game sweep, particularly on a day when many of their AL rivals had the night off. The White Sox were the only of the the AL playoff contenders (and it’s a stretch already to call them that) to also play last night, so tonight’s Rivalry Roundup will be a bit more long-form than usual. Think of it as a hybrid game recap for the South Siders.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy