Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
FOX Sports
Braves visit the Mariners to begin 3-game series
Atlanta Braves (86-51, second in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (77-60, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (7-5, 4.01 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 175 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-8, 3.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 183 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -118, Mariners -102; over/under is 7 runs.
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford absent from Giants' Wednesday lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. What It Means:. Crawford will sit after starting the first two games of the series. Thairo Estrada will cover shortstop while Luis Gonzalez starts...
MLB roundup: Braves take over first in NL East
Dansby Swanson, Travis d’Arnaud, Michael Harris II and Robbie Grossman hit home runs as the Atlanta Braves defeated the host
numberfire.com
Cristian Pache sitting for Athletics Friday
Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Pache is being replaced in center field by Ramon Laureano versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 226 plate appearances this season, Pache has a .157 batting average with a...
FOX Sports
Athletics play the White Sox in first of 4-game series
Chicago White Sox (69-68, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-87, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (13-6, 2.13 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 197 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (5-1, 2.37 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -187, Athletics +157; over/under...
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Athletics prediction, odds and pick – 9/8/2022
The Chicago White Sox will take their talents to the West Coast to take on the Oakland Athletics this weekend. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a White Sox-Athletics prediction and pick, laid out below. Chicago has gone 69-68...
Moncada did something at the plate no AL player in history has
Yoán Moncada went off last night. The White Sox third baseman had five hits, for five RBIs and two home runs. It's the second time this season Moncada has had five hits and five RBIs. And that might not seem significant, but it's the first time an American League...
Cronenworth, Padres beat Dodgers 5-4 in 10 innings
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A long, wet night ended with Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres earning a rare win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cronenworth singled home the winning run with one out in the 10th inning, and the Padres beat Los Angeles 5-4 on Friday to keep the Dodgers’ magic number at six for clinching the NL West. The Padres won for just the third time in 13 games against Los Angeles this year and only the fourth time in their last 23 meetings. San Diego jumped a half-game in front of Philadelphia for the NL’s second wild card. “It was crazy, especially playing here in the first couple innings with the rain,” Cronenworth said. “The crowd was going crazy — it was awesome. It was a great feeling, especially when you have your home crowd behind you.
numberfire.com
Dermis Garcia not in Oakland's lineup Friday night
Oakland Athletics infielder Dermis Garcia is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Garcia is being replaced at first base by Seth Brown versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 54 plate appearances this season, Garcia has a .277 batting average with an .838 OPS, 2...
Los Angeles Angels reinstate pitcher Michael Lorenzen, outfielder Mickey Moniak
The Los Angeles Angels reinstated right-hander Michael Lorenzen and outfielder Mickey Moniak from the injured list on Friday. Lorenzen (6-6,
FOX Sports
Brewers complete DH sweep of Giants; Peralta exits early
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Mitchell hit an RBI double and the Milwaukee Brewers withstood Freddy Peralta's early exit to beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2 and complete a doubleheader sweep Thursday night. In the opening game, Corbin Burnes struck out 14 and allowed three hits in eight shutout innings...
White Sox rally for five in ninth, stun Athletics
Elvis Andrus capped a five-run ninth inning with a two-run, go-ahead double Friday night as the visiting Chicago White Sox
Yu Darvish wins 13th, Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-3
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched six solid innings for his 13th victory, Jurickson Profar hit a two-run home run and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-3 on Wednesday night in a game that featured three homers by each team. The Padres came into the...
Detroit Tigers activate second baseman Jonathan Schoop (ankle) off IL
The Detroit Tigers activated second baseman Jonathan Schoop from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. Schoop has been sidelined since
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022
Who’s ready for some inter-league action to kick off your weekend? The scalding hot Atlanta Braves will see if they can extend their winning streak to seven games when they take on the finally playoff-worthy Seattle Mariners. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Braves-Mariners prediction and pick will be revealed.
Dodgers vs Padres: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 9
The Dodgers roll into San Diego tonight with nothing on the line, while the Padres are clinging to a three-game lead on the Brewers for the final Wild Card spot in the National League. Los Angeles will send Dustin May to the mound, weather permitting. May has been good against...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: White Sox demolish Athletics
Honestly, it’s impressive that the lineup the Yankees rolled out in their 4-3 series finale loss to the Twins was able to score three runs. Joking aside, the Yankees would’ve benefitted greatly from completing the four-game sweep, particularly on a day when many of their AL rivals had the night off. The White Sox were the only of the the AL playoff contenders (and it’s a stretch already to call them that) to also play last night, so tonight’s Rivalry Roundup will be a bit more long-form than usual. Think of it as a hybrid game recap for the South Siders.
